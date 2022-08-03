'Paper Girls': 15 Differences Between the Comics and the Show

Read on collider.com
'The Sandman's Dreaming Explained: What Is the Kingdom Ruled By Morpheus?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.A good chunk of Netflix's The Sandman takes place in the Dreaming, a fantastic land where Dreams and Nightmares run amok and which living beings visit from time to time. Like in Neil Gaiman's original comic book stories, the Dreaming is the kingdom of Dream, or Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), one of the Endless. But what exactly is this mysterious place? And how does the Dreaming connect to our everyday life?
'The Sandman' Review: Netflix's Neil Gaiman Adaptation Is a Dream Come True
For years, Hollywood had attempted to adapt Neil Gaiman's seminal comic-book series The Sandman into a movie or TV show, with no project ever making it in front of the camera. The excuses were always the same: It's too weird. It's too complex. It's just too unadaptable. But Gaiman kept the, ahem, dream alive, insisting that a screen adaptation was not only possible but also didn't need to make major alterations to the core text. He eventually found like-minded cohorts in writer/producers David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, and together the three spearheaded The Sandman TV series that launches today on Netflix.
'The Sandman': Vanesu Samunyai & Stephen Fry on the Inspiration Behind Their Characters and Which Spinoffs They'd Watch
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Sandman.]. After more than three decades and many failed attempts, the beloved award-winning DC comic series The Sandman has finally been brought to life as a 10-episode drama for Netflix, developed and executive produced by author Neil Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David. S. Goyer. Set in a world where the Master of Dreams, aka The Sandman (Tom Sturridge), must travel across different worlds and timelines to restore the order that devolved while he was held prisoner for over a century, requiring him to visit old friends, foes and family from his vast existence, in order to re-balance the dreaming and waking worlds.
'The Sandman's Dream Vortex Explained: Who Is Rose Walker and What Are Her Powers?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix's The Sandman. The second half of Netflix’s The Sandman adapts The Doll's House, the second volume of the comic book epic written by Neil Gaiman. In this story, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must track down escaped Nightmares and Dreams while dealing with Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai), a dream vortex who threatens to wipe out the waking world.
The 10 Highest-Rated TV Episodes on IMDb
A good episode of television can be a way of telling stories as thrilling and absorbing as any other. Great episodes are usually grand events where the show's narrative reaches a pinnacle, making them memorable to fans of the show and creating a cultural legacy. FromBreaking BadtoAttack on Titan, only...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Character Actor Clu Gulager Dead at 93
Over the course of a 65-year career, character Clu Gulager became a recognizable face among film and TV lovers alike. Coming into prominence through his role as William H. Bonney, better known as Billy the Kid, in NBC's The Tall Man, Gulager became a regular fixture on screens big and small, working with the likes of Don Siegel, Peter Bogdanovich, John Sturges, Dan O'Bannon, John Landis, Sean Baker, and Quentin Tarantino, to name only a select few filmmakers, and establishing himself as a reliable and welcomed screen presence — especially in horror films. Now, after a long and well-accomplished career, it's been announced that Gulager has passed away of natural causes. He was 93.
‘The Santa Clauses’: Laura San Giacomo to Play La Befana
Fans of the classic Christmas film The Santa Clause can get their holiday cheer on as Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The series is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. San Giacomo, who...
We're Already Mourning These 7 Cancelled TV Shows, From 'The Wilds' to 'Gentleman Jack'
Sometimes shows end without a proper conclusion, leaving fans in despair and wanting more and more. Sometimes those cancellations are out of the blue and make no sense, while others, the markings, are on the wall. But once in a while, a show gets cancelled, and fans rally together and find a way to save it. If there is one thing in common with all of these is that cancellation always leaves the fans in a period of mourning as they try to get their shows back.
'The Sandman': Cain and Abel Explained, Who Are the Biblical Brothers?
When Netflix announced that they were adapting Neil Gaiman's graphic novel, The Sandman, fans of the literary work wondered how the colorful cast of characters would be adapted to the small screen. That task fell upon showrunners Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg, who were responsible for making Dream (Tom Sturridge), The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), and Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) among others, come to life on screen.
10 Best Episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series
There are few cartoon shows as fondly remembered as the early 1990s’ X-Men: The Animated Series. Along with Batman: The Animated Series, X-Men: The Animated Series, based on Marvel's X-Men comic book, ushered in a new era of high-quality, small-screen fantasy offerings, including Gargoyles, The Tick, and Animaniacs. The series first went to air on the Fox Network in October 1992. Stretching for five seasons and 76 episodes, X-Men: The Animated Series consistently provided fans of all ages with outstanding entertainment.
The 10 Best Episodes of 'Westworld' According to IMDb
Westworld is an amusement park. Only the wealthy can afford to attend as it is a completely immersive experience, allowing guests to live in a replica of the old American West. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) are two of the park’s hosts. Hosts are extremely sophisticated robots that look and feel authentically human, and highly advanced artificial intelligence completes the illusion. Guests of the park are free to do with the hosts as they wish, and since guests tend to be as ruthless as they are wealthy, that includes every carnal desire and criminal impulse.
Which Shows & Movies Has HBO Max Secretly Taken Off the Streaming Service?
Amid restructuring, synergy, and the future combining of HBO Max and Discovery+ into a new entity, HBO Max has recently decided that some of its quality programming doesn’t need to be shown to its viewers. Over the last few weeks, HBO Max has been quietly taking off several HBO and HBO Max Originals from their streaming service, in addition to canceling movies that were almost completely finished.
'The Sandman's John Dee Explained: Dreams Do Come True
Editor's Note: The following contains The Sandman spoilers.While Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman follows the same storyline as the comic books, the series also changes a few things in main characters' origins, including John Dee (David Thewlis). In the comic books, Gaiman tried to write the Endless epic inside the confines of the DC universe. So, when it was time to choose the big villain for his first volume, Preludes and Nocturnes, the writer used a forgotten Justice League villain, John Dee, aka Doctor Destiny. However, for the series, Netflix couldn’t use other DC characters, which led them to adapt the villain’s origin. So, who is John Dee in Netflix’s The Sandman? And how did they change the villain for the live-action adaptation?
Why Do We Love Stories About Kids on Bikes So Much?
The logo for Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg’s era-defining production company, depicts a familiar scene: a silhouette of a boy on a bicycle, tilted upward as though it were about to fly, with a strange-looking creature in the basket. This is, of course, taken from the most famous scene in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Spielberg’s 1982 classic about a young boy and his benevolent, Reese’s-loving alien friend. Not only does the logo represent one of the company’s biggest and earliest successes (E.T. was only their third movie, released just a week after another feature of theirs, Poltergeist), it neatly encapsulates why Amblin’s legendary 80s output remains beloved. Everything that’s ever been described as “Amblin-esque,” from Stranger Things to Paper Girls, is aiming for the lasting power of that flying bicycle framed by the full moon.
Rosario Dawson Says 'The Punisher' is "Happening Again"
The MCU has had a lot of success with their various Disney+ series, but long before Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel were defending the small screen, street-level Marvel heroes’ home was on Netflix. One of the platform's most popular series was The Punisher. Now three years after that blood-soaked adaptation ended, former Marvel star Rosario Dawson has revealed that The Punisher is "happening again."
'The Walking Dead': 9 Best Negan Quotes
Long after his days on Supernatural, Jeffrey Dean Morgan took the world of The Walking Dead by storm when he joined the hit AMC show as Negan, Season 6's primary villain who committed some of the most brutal murders in the show's history. In recent seasons, Negan has become more...
'Nope': What Was Going on With the Cinematographer Antlers Holst?
Jordan Peele’s latest film Nope has once again inspired great conversations surrounding the treatment of film crews. The film’s protagonists – Emerald (Keke Palmer) and O.J. (Daniel Kaluuya) – run a horse training business. There’s also the cinematographer Antlers Holst who only joins the crew once he sees how dangerous the alien Jean Jacket can be. And then he nearly gets the entire group killed when he pushes for one last shot of the creatures’ insides. So, what is his deal? Holst, played well by Michael Wincott, appears to be a representative of the best and the worst of the Hollywood “dream industry,” capturing both the ingenuity of craftsmen and the toxic qualities that only bring people down for profits.
The High Evolutionary: How the Guardians 3 Villain Connects to Scarlet Witch, X-Men & More
After fighting purple space warlords, an alien terrorist, and a sentient planet, one might be wondering just who can pose a threat to the Guardians of the Galaxy anymore. At SDCC, James Gunn revealed just who is going to challenge our favorite soft-rock heroes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It is none other than the purple-clad evil scientist The High Evolutionary, being portrayed by Gunn's Peacemaker collaborator Chukwudi Iwuji.
‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’ First Look Video Brings Back Your Favorite Fast-Food Superheroes
Today, Adult Swim has unveiled the first footage of Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, an upcoming movie that’ll act as a revival of the beloved adult animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force. The film will bring Frylock (voiced by Carey Means), Master Shake (voiced by Dana Snyder), and Meatwad (voiced by Dave Willis) back together as they need to fight against a powerful new threat. That is, if they actually get some superhero work done.
