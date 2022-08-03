Bullet Train almost gifted us a Speed reunion between Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock

Read on ew.com
Related
Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’
Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
Keanu Reeves Reveals ‘Dream’ Role He Hopes to Possibly Play ‘Down the Road’
Before audiences knew him as “The One” in The Matrix, or the undercover surfer cop in Point Break, Keanu Reeves held the job of a news correspondent on the Going Great television program. From there, he acted in stage productions for Romeo and Juliet, starred in Brad Fraser’s Wolfboy, and even performed in commercials for Coca-Cola. Add that with his recent appearance in the hit video game Cyberpunk, and there isn’t a character Reeves hasn’t played. Well, there might be one, and if given the chance, the actor admitted he’d be more than willing to jump at the character.
‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
Popculture
Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August
Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mickey Rourke Looks Exactly Like Val Kilmer in New Interview, According to Twitter
Who had “vicious feud between Mickey Rourke and Tom Cruise” on their 2022 bingo card? If you did, you should probably start buying lottery tickets because it came out of nowhere. In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sin City star Mickey Rourke went on an unexpected anti-Tom Cruise rant.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
One Risky Maneuver A Navy Pilot Told Tom Cruise He'd 'Never Do' Again While Filming Top Gun: Maverick
Top Gun: Maverick is a big hit at the global box office and one of the reasons that is being given credit for the film’s runaway success is that rather than relying on CGI, Maverick used real fighter jets for the film’ action. That action is pretty incredible, but one moment in the film was apparently so dangerous that even the professional fighter pilot told Tom Cruise he would never try it again.
Keanu Reeves’ Wheels: Why Porsche Built the ‘John Wick’ Star a Custom 911
Keanu Reeves fell in love with Porsche when he was a kid. His grandmother gave him several toy cars and he had a few favorites. Among them was a gray Porsche 911 Turbo. So he bought one for himself when he was an adult. It was a 911 Carrera 4S...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?
While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
EW.com
Thai cave hero reveals the major difference between Thirteen Lives and the real rescue
Nothing can fully capture the experience of diving into the darkness of a flooded cave, crawling against strong currents and dangerous debris, squeezing between muddy crevices with unwieldy oxygen tanks, knowing that one false move, one sharp branch, could sever your tenuous lifeline to the surface. But according to Richard...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’: It Was Val Kilmer’s Idea to Make Iceman Sick
Iceman's reunion is an emotional moment and his illness was an idea from Val Kilmer himself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tom Cruise 'granted extremely rare permission to film inside London's Westminster Abbey for his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 8'
Tom Cruise is set to experience a new first as part of his glittering movie career - the actor has been given extremely rare permission to film inside Westminster Abbey in London for Mission: Impossible 8. The Hollywood heavyweight, 60, will be returning to the UK capital to film for...
Jake Gyllenhaal Is Remaking A Badass Patrick Swayze Movie For Amazon With One Of Tom Cruise's Favorite Directors
Jake Gyllenhaal has signed on to star in an exciting remake, and production is already scheduled to start later this month.
Quentin Tarantino’s Review Of Top Gun: Maverick Will Make You Want To See The Movie Again
Audiences loved Top Gun: Maverick when it arrived in theaters, but Quentin Tarantino has a specific reason why the movie worked so well for him.
‘Bullet Train’ Features Several Marvel Actors Who Have Never Worked Together
Brad Pitt appeared in a Marvel movie -- as did many of his 'Bullet Train' co-stars. What films were they all in?
EW.com
Batgirl shelved by Warner Bros. following poor test screenings: Report
Despite being nearly finished, 'Batgirl' will reportedly not be moving forward with a release on HBO Max or theatrically. It's a dark night for Batgirl. The superhero movie, which was set to star In the Heights' Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, will not be released by Warner Bros. on HBO Max or theatrically, multiple outlets have reported.
Costars Reunited Through the Years
Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
Collider
'Batgirl' Reportedly Featured an Easter Egg for Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman
Batgirl has been a hot topic of conversation this week ever since news dropped that Warner Bros. Discovery had decided to shelve the $90 million film instead of putting it on HBO Max or releasing it in theaters. The decision left many fans shocked and the film's cast and crew reeling. And with each passing day, it seems more surprising details are emerging about what the film would have been. One of the latest tidbits to come out is that the film would have featured a nod to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, according to a recent episode of The Ringer's podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni.
Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022
Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
Comments / 0