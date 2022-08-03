ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
floridianpress.com

Chet Stokes Smears DeSantis Endorsed 'Angel Mom' Kiyan Michael

Kiyan Michael (R), an "Angel Mom "who has recently been endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the State House District 16 race, is being antagonized for her past membership with the Democrat party by her Republican primary opponent, Chet Stokes. Kiyan Michael became a Republican after becoming an Angel...
Action News Jax

Biden taps ex-Jacksonville Mayor Brown

President Joe Biden nominated former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown to serve on the National Transportation Safety Board, the White House announced Wednesday. STORY: TODAY: Action News Jax Family Focus ‘Tools for School’ supply drive. Brown was elected in 2011 as Jacksonville’s first Black mayor and served one term....
Action News Jax

Who are the 5 candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted each of the five candidates running for sheriff. You can watch the full interviews with each of them below.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Washington, D.C., investment trust to buy Jacksonville VA clinic

Easterly Government Properties Inc. of Washington, D.C., intends to buy the Jacksonville Veterans Affairs medical center under development in North Jacksonville. It is among a portfolio of 10 properties fully leased to the VA, primarily under 20-year leases. The center is under construction for completion in summer 2023. Easterly's VA...
Tomahawk Nation

Samuel Singleton Jr. commits to Florida State

Four-star RB Samuel Singleton has committed to Florida State. Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles 2023 recruiting class has added another nice bluechip recruit on the rec trail with his commitment. Running back is a big position of need for FSU and the ‘Noles got one of the best the state has to offer.
News4Jax.com

Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would discard because of aesthetic imperfections. Recipients can receive...
