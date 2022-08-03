Read on floridapolitics.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
More anti-Semitic flyers tossed onto Wynnfield Lakes driveways
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More anti-Semitic flyers were tossed onto Jacksonville residents’ lawns, this time in the Wynnfield Lakes neighborhood off Kernan Boulevard. Sriram Sankaran found several baggies on his evening walk with his dog. “It is quite surprising for me to find this on all the driveways,” Sankaran...
Reggie Gaffney ad makes misleading claims about ‘ultra-MAGA’ opponent
The ad suggests Rep. Tracie Davis is cutting deals with Gov. DeSantis. The Democratic Primary in Senate District 5 has become a battle of competing claims of ideological purity, with Reggie Gaffney’s new television ad offering more ammo down the stretch. But do his claims necessarily survive a fact...
Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
Chet Stokes Smears DeSantis Endorsed 'Angel Mom' Kiyan Michael
Kiyan Michael (R), an "Angel Mom "who has recently been endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the State House District 16 race, is being antagonized for her past membership with the Democrat party by her Republican primary opponent, Chet Stokes. Kiyan Michael became a Republican after becoming an Angel...
Florida Blue for a family-friendly Back to School Bash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Members of the community are invited to join the fun at the Florida Blue Center as we head Back to School! Children will enjoy face painting and free back to school backpacks and supplies will be given to the first 200 families. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Biden taps ex-Jacksonville Mayor Brown
President Joe Biden nominated former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown to serve on the National Transportation Safety Board, the White House announced Wednesday. STORY: TODAY: Action News Jax Family Focus ‘Tools for School’ supply drive. Brown was elected in 2011 as Jacksonville’s first Black mayor and served one term....
New $16 million dollar WM of Jacksonville facility open on Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WM of Jacksonville opened its new $16 million facility that will be serving commercial and industrial customers in Duval County and residential and commercial customers in the City of Jacksonville Beach. The new WM of Jacksonville facility at 6876 Greenland Industrial Boulevard includes a 14,000-square-foot two-story...
Meet one of Jacksonville's youngest entrepreneurs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new school year for most students is right around the corner, but there's one soon-to-be 2nd grader who's already hard at work. Aubryn Williams, 7, wants to mix his way to becoming a millionaire. With more than a week before school starts, Aubryn is working...
Who are the 5 candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted each of the five candidates running for sheriff. You can watch the full interviews with each of them below.
Washington, D.C., investment trust to buy Jacksonville VA clinic
Easterly Government Properties Inc. of Washington, D.C., intends to buy the Jacksonville Veterans Affairs medical center under development in North Jacksonville. It is among a portfolio of 10 properties fully leased to the VA, primarily under 20-year leases. The center is under construction for completion in summer 2023. Easterly's VA...
New bus terminal on the Eastside will shorten commute for Jacksonville students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new school year for Duval County Schools begins in less than two weeks. A new bus terminal is expected to shorten the amount of time students need to spend on the bus on their way to and from school. The Student Transportation of America bus...
Samuel Singleton Jr. commits to Florida State
Four-star RB Samuel Singleton has committed to Florida State. Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles 2023 recruiting class has added another nice bluechip recruit on the rec trail with his commitment. Running back is a big position of need for FSU and the ‘Noles got one of the best the state has to offer.
‘Beacon of light’: Community mourns unexpected passing of longtime Raines High educator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deborah Mosley Norman is credited with securing millions of dollars in scholarships for students during her tenure as a guidance counselor at Raines High School. But as the community mourned her unexpected passing, it wasn’t the millions in scholarship money they were remembering. It was...
Companies looking to fill over 2,000 positions at job fair in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is not related to this story) Looking for a job? Over 35 companies will be looking to fill over 2,000 jobs at an event in Jacksonville at the end of August. Job News USA, along with 1915 South - Ashley, GATE...
Back to school bash prepares students for the upcoming year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Students will have the opportunity to get the supplies they need to return to school at the annual Back to School Bash on Saturday at Ribault High School Gymnasium 3701 Winton Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who attend will receive a free backpack, school...
As school safety leaders push for more armed school staff, this is where Duval schools stand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida school safety leaders are calling on school districts throughout the state to expand programs that allow for teachers and other school staff to carry firearms on school grounds. Since the guardian program was first introduced following the Parkland shooting, roughly two-thirds of school districts, including...
Council considers bill allowing ‘backyard cottages’ to help affordable housing crisis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A unique solution proponents argue could help Jacksonville’s affordable housing crisis is working its way through the city council. A bill would change zoning to allow for “Accessory Dwelling Units,” or as they have been dubbed in some cities, “backyard cottages.”. >>>...
Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would discard because of aesthetic imperfections. Recipients can receive...
Jacksonville child care center at center of controversy now accused of overbilling
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Poor living conditions, bad treatment, and lack of communication are just a few complaints reported to First Coast News by former Happy Acres Ranch employees this week. Now families are coming forward accusing the child care center of overbilling. Parents of children enrolled at Happy Acres...
Local motorcycle club to host community fundraiser for victims of gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The J-Ville Riders Motorcycle Club is hosting a community unity fest. The event stands as a fundraiser for the families who have lost children due to gun violence and all donations will go to Families of Slain Children Inc. This event will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park, 1096 A Philip Randolph Blvd.
