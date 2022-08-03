ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Niche Launches Web3 Social Platform, Raises $1.8M

By Kristin Snyder
dot.LA
dot.LA
 4 days ago

Aug 03 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bo8ib_0h3cBXJa00

Niche wants to bring Web3 communities together.

After raising $1.8 million in a pre-seed round led by MetaWeb, the Los Angeles and New York-based platform launched the beta version of its decentralized, user-owned social media site. Alumni Ventures Group and a NEAR Foundation grant completed the funding, allowing the site to move into its beta stage. CEO Christopher Gulczynski and CTO Zaven Nahapetyan, bringing their respective Tinder and Facebook experience, turned to Web3 as an alternative to ad-driven social media.

Built up with user-owned communities, Niche’s “owner-members” purchase tokens unique to each group. The tokens, which can be exchanged for real currency, can also be used to buy content and attend events on the platform. Gulczynski said distributing ownership among its members re-incentivizes people to invest in smaller, more personal online communities even as it removes ad-driven motivations.

“We saw all the good stuff about Web2, with like connection and facilitating good engagement, but then we also saw the bad of how the larger companies were using that to actually make money,” Gulczynski said. “So I think it's a really unique opportunity now to take that experience and apply it to Web3, so that we can deliver on those promises.”

While at Facebook, Nahapetyan said the company noticed more users turning to private groups and chat threads instead of the ad-heavy news feed.

“It's a big part of why I decided to build Niche because we were like, ‘Okay, people want to be in close-knit spaces around shared identity or interest,” Nahapetyan said. “And if the current apps are not serving that, then there's a huge need that we can fulfill here with what we're doing.”

Crypto scams are easier to pull off on social media, with the FTC stating that Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp users have lost over $1 billion. As people question the fate of different platforms, Gulczynski said that a platform like Niche has the potential to replace the current social media landscape.

“If we can prove value to like the groups of people that we're going after, we don't have to worry about taking on Meta and Instagram and all that kind of stuff because we'll have made evangelists out of the people that we're providing value for,” Gulczynski said.

Mainstream social media sites are also exploring Web3—Snapchat is testing a feature that would allow users to incorporate NFTs into lenses, and Twitter allows paying subscribers to use NFTs as profile photos.

Even as crypto faces increased scrutiny and creators grow wary of promoting it, there are a growing number of social platforms dedicated to Web3. NBA player Spencer Dinwiddie’s Web3 social media app Calaxy recently raised $26 million while Message seeks to give online chatting the Web3 treatment.

From Your Site Articles

  • This LA Accounting Software Company Went From Zero To Unicorn ... ›
  • VR Must Overcome Gaming Bring Consumers Into the Metaverse ... ›

Kristin Snyder is an editorial intern for dot.la. She previously interned with Tiger Oak Media and led the arts section for UCLA's Daily Bruin.

Genies Wants To Help Creators Build ‘Avatar Ecosystems’

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

Jul 28 2022

When avatar startup Genies raised $150 million in April, the company released an unusual message to the public: “Farewell.”

The Marina del Rey-based unicorn, which makes cartoon-like avatars for celebrities and aims to “build an avatar for every single person on Earth,” didn’t go under. Rather, Genies announced it would stay quiet for a while to focus on building avatar-creation products.

Genies representatives told dot.LA that the firm is now seeking more creators to try its creation tools for 3D avatars, digital fashion items and virtual experiences. On Thursday, the startup launched a three-week program called DIY Collective, which will mentor and financially support up-and-coming creatives.

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.

Aug 04 2022

Between 2020 and 2021, a cryptocurrency boom led several crypto-oriented companies to ink deals with athletic organizations like the NBA and UFC. One of the bigger deals was blockchain giant Crypto.com signing a $700 million deal with the Staples Center—one of the world's largest sports and entertainment venues—in Los Angeles. The Singapore-based company also signed agreements with the UFC and Formula 1 for promotion at various sports venues and on athletic equipment.

Crypto.com wasn't the only crypto company to extend its reach into sports or entertainment. In exchange for naming rights to the Miami Heat's arena for 19 years, FTX, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, paid $135 million. And in an exclusive deal, Coinbase became the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange for the WNBA, NBA, and NBA G League.

Rolling into 2022, there was little warning that crypto winter was coming.

Winter Is Here

In May, the major stablecoin TerraUSD lost its peg to the US dollar. In one day alone, TerraUSD lost $60 billion in value. After that, major crypto lender Celsius suspended withdrawals, citing liquidity problems. The company followed up by filing for bankruptcy.

They were just among the first dominos to topple in the crypto world, and many others soon fell. As a National Research Group (NRG) report about the state of the cryptocurrency industry noted, the market has gone "down over 70% from the highs it reached towards the end of 2021, and many of the most popular coins are trading at less than half of where they were at the beginning of the year."

As the NRG report also notes, the crypto market has undergone "dramatic" corrections before. Is the current crypto winter that different? And more importantly, will crypto winter freeze the budding love affair between entertainment, pro sports, and cryptocurrency?

According to NRG, "crypto winter" has affected the public view of cryptocurrency in various ways.

For example, NRG reports that "70% of consumers feel they have at least a 'moderate' understanding of cryptocurrencies." If accurate, that’s a notable change from a YouGov survey conducted in June 2021 which found that 69% of Americans agreed with the statement, “I don’t really understand cryptocurrency.”

On the other hand, at least 61% of people surveyed said they were aware of the "crypto crash" or "crypto winter." It seems the heavy and negative news coverage of crypto winter over the last three months has considerably boosted consumer awareness—of the crashing market.

NRG notes, "This isn't a technological novelty anymore; increasingly, having some knowledge of crypto and how it works is seen as an element of baseline financial literacy."

Even though consumers have been exposed to a large number of crypto news stories, however, NRG reports that few bother to do deeper research. Bitcoin remains the most well-known name, and consumer awareness of other coins like ETH, Dogecoin, or even popular meme coin Shiba Inu hasn't increased much since the beginning of 2022. Even with the media's attention to TerraUSD de-pegging from the dollar (arguably one of crypto's most significant events in recent memory), only 7% of consumers are familiar with the term "stablecoin."

Crypto sponsorships continue…mostly

Crypto.com’s Al D’Agostino gave a succinct response to dot.LA when we reached out for further comment on the company's association with the Staples Center: "Crypto.com remains fully committed to its sports sponsorships. We are well financed and these are multiyear contracts, which will continue to play a crucial role in our mission to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency."

While the New York Post reported in late June that FTX had backed out of sponsorship negotiations with the Los Angeles Angels, the crypto exchange has taken on new sponsorship obligations with a $210 million naming deal for pro esports team TSM, aka Team SoloMid.

But as recently as August 2, the Voyager cryptocurrency exchange backed out of a multi-year sponsorship deal with the US National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). In addition, the exchange is facing bankruptcy after its CEO made millions at the 2021 peak of the cryptocurrency boom.

In comments accompanying its crypto winter report, NRG's Global Head of Insights, Marlon Cumberbatch, said "that the crypto crash hasn't done much to dampen Americans' enthusiasm toward cryptocurrencies – for investors, the recent crash is just the latest in a long series of ups and downs, rather than the start of a terminal decline."

Cumberbatch also offered advice on how companies as big as pro sports teams and small as local businesses might strategize to survive crypto winter. "Start engaging openly and constructively with policymakers," Cumberbatch said, "continue to invest in educating consumers about the technology and promote practical use cases for crypto…"

Cumberbatch also encouraged better cryptocurrency education for everyone. From the C-suite to the penny crypto investor in the street, people need to understand better what they're getting into. "Recent media coverage has done a lot to increase consumer awareness of crypto," he said, "it's not the same as increasing understanding. It's critical that consumers know enough about the technology to be able to make informed decisions and protect themselves from unnecessary risk."

Cumberbatch did not respond immediately after dot.LA reached out for specific comments about crypto company sponsorships such as the Crypto.com and Staples Center deal.

Where do we go from here?

The NRG report on the general state of crypto did not predict doom and gloom but noted that the crypto landscape "is vast, complex, and constantly in flux."

"More than anything else," the report continued, "recent events in the crypto market have made it clear that there's a need to educate potential investors. Before they buy-in, it's vital that consumers understand the technology on more than just a surface level—and that they know enough about crypto to be able to make informed decisions and protect themselves from unnecessary risk. And today's leading crypto firms will have a pivotal role to play in facilitating that educational journey."

Cryptocurrency exchanges have benefited more from their sponsorships than the sponsored organizations, and at minimum, crypto winter has put a dent in more multimillion-dollar deals for now. But if the National Research Group's report proves prescient, this may be a temporary lull in cryptocurrency-oriented companies paying big money for widespread name recognition. Crypto.com arena is here to stay…for now. If crypto winter gives way to a crypto spring, we could see more Coinbase stadiums and Bored Ape Yacht Club restaurants soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CoinTelegraph

Meta enables Instagram NFT integration in over 100 countries

According to a Meta newsroom post updated on Thursday, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company has begun its nonfungible token (NFT) expansion across 100 countries in Africa, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas. This includes adding support for wallet connections with Coinbase Wallet and Dapper as well as the ability to post digital collectibles minted on the Flow blockchain. The initial rollout targets the popular social media app Instagram.
CELL PHONES
freightwaves.com

Report: 7-Eleven makes under-the-radar purchase of delivery startup

It looks like 7-Eleven is ditching longtime partner DoorDash. The two companies have collaborated heavily in recent years, with the convenience store chain using DoorDash couriers to power its 30-minute delivery service. But a pair of inside sources told The Information on Thursday that 7-Eleven has acquired San Antonio-based delivery...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
InvestorPlace

March Forward with Security Superstar Palantir Technologies

Today we’re pitting analyst against analyst, as one Wall Street expert seems to like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) while another is decidedly cautious. At the same time, PLTR stock could get a nice boost as it secures a deal with the U.S. military that’s worth many millions of dollars.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform

Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Technology#Federal Trade Commission#Linus Business#Tinder#Niche
pymnts

Israel: At the Confluence of Fintech, Cybersecurity Innovation

Israel is well known as a world leader in cybersecurity and a critical innovation hub driving the development of tools and resources aimed at fighting cybercrime and managing the increased digital security risks organizations face today. Investors know this all too well. According to Israel National Cyber Directorate, in 2021,...
WORLD
Fast Company

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: Innovation Team of the Year

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. Whether focused on microscopic computer chips or cement trucks full of concrete, these six teams stood out to Fast Company judges for devising innovative solutions to global problems.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

OvareGroup Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment in Argentine Creative Agency, Togetherwith

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & BUENOS AIRES, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- OvareGroup, a Louisville-based media and marketing communications holding company, today announced its significant investment in Togetherwith, a global full-service ad agency with offices in Buenos Aires, Mexico City, and NYC that pairs creative with production services, integrated content, technology, data, and media. The move marks the official launch of Togetherwith USA—which includes a 15,000-square-foot production studio in Louisville. With this investment, Togetherwith USA will gain access to OvareGroup’s extensive offices across Miami, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Toronto—and its capabilities will be integrated into OvareGroup’s existing marketing services portfolio which supports clients including GE Appliances, Christus Health, Darden Restaurants, KFC, Baptist Health, and Brown-Forman. Financial terms were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005643/en/ The partnership with OvareGroup marks the official launch of Togetherwith USA—which includes a 15,000-square-foot production studio in Louisville. L to R: Santiago Puiggari; Lulo Calió; Cruz Mujica Lainez (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Instagram
360 Magazine

Women in Tech: Dinorah Cantú Pedraza

Dinorah Cantú-Pedraza is an innovator in the world of tech. Joining the new NGLCCChamber of Commerce in Mexico, Dino has had an established career shifting the way that people around the world communicate.
blockchain.news

Web3 Development Platform Alchemy Adds Polkadot's Parachain Astar Network

Alchemy, a pioneer in the blockchain developer platform, announced that it would partner with Astar Network to accelerate Web3 development on Polkadot. The collaboration will allow developers to use Alchemy's powerful API to create complex applications that implement functionality not available on the Polkadot blockchain. Alchemy also said that web3...
INTERNET
blockchain.news

Leading Sneaker MarketPlace Sets Foot in the Metaverse to Spur Innovations

The Edit LDN, a global sneaker marketplace based in London, has entered the metaverse by developing a premium store to drive innovation a notch higher. Moses Rashid, the founder of The Edit LDN, pointed out:. “Our partnership with Bloktopia is our first big step to executing our vision of being...
APPAREL
nftevening.com

Instagram NFT Features Launch in 100 Countries

Instagram is launching the first NFT service and experience on the platform to more than 100 countries, after an initial trial period with some US-based users. One of the first official sales on the platform will be a one-of-a-kind NFT of a photo of Mark Zuckerberg during his Little League baseball career.
CELL PHONES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Metaverse Commerce Network Takes a Page from Yuga Labs™ and Premiers The Shopaverse™

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metaverse Commerce Network, founded by Internet pioneer Randy Adams, has taken a page from the wildly successful Yuga Labs, the creator of the Bored Apes Yacht Club™, APE Coins™ and The Otherside™ and created a similar structure for eCommerce in the Metaverse with Storefront NFTs, their MCN Coins™ and their Shopaverse™ destination shopping site.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

How to Build a Digital Community of 1,000 True Fans

You've probably heard about the concept of the 1,000 True Fans, but how can you combine Kevin Kelly's idea with the latest technology?. It seems like a lifetime ago in the tech world when Wired magazine founding editor Kevin Kelly wrote an article called "1,000 True Fans". The concept has been widely discussed and debated since then. If you are unfamiliar with the premise, it is simple: it only takes 1,000 super fans to make a living as an artist in the digital age.
INTERNET
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy