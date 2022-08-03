'Madame Web' Casts Zosia Mamet Opposite Dakota Johnson

You don’t have to be a movie director to be able to relate to what filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are going through right now. Earlier this week, the duo of directors was just as surprised as the rest of the world when Warner Bros. announced that the movie they’d been working on, the anticipated solo outing of Batgirl starring Leslie Grace (In the Heights), was going to be shelved. The duo released a joint statement revealing they were “shocked and saddened” at the news. Today, El Arbi took to Instagram to reveal an image from a scene we'll probably never get to see, as well as some messages of support that came from all around the world.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO