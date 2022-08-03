'Madame Web' Casts Zosia Mamet Opposite Dakota Johnson

Read on collider.com
'The Sandman's Kirby Howell-Baptiste on Bringing Death to Screen and Why Sarah Goldberg Deserved That Emmy Nomination
If you’d like to see someone making the absolute most with minimal screen time, checking out Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s performance in Netflix’s The Sandman is an absolute must. Adapted from the Neil Gaiman source material, Sandman largely focuses on its title character, Dream (aka Morpheus) played by Tom...
Zoey Deutch Discusses Generous Co-Stars, Positives of Method Acting, Her Producing Goals, 'Not Okay,' and More
Zoey Deutch has been busy carving her own path in this industry for years now, and it’s something special. Not only has she racked up credits that highlight her greatest strengths while also showing off her range in front of the lens, but she’s also put a considerable about of time into building her behind-the-scenes resume as well. In fact, her third film serving as a producer is now available to stream on Hulu. It’s Not Okay.
'Insidious 5' Casts Peter Dager, Sinclair Daniel, and Hiam Abbass as Sequel Enters Production
When we think of the best that modern horror has to offer, James Wan’s Insidious always creeps into our minds. Over a decade later, Insidious 5 is set to give genre fans nightmares once again next July, and we now have some significant casting news on the highly anticipated project. Deadline reports that the film is about to start production, with Peter Dager, Sinclair Daniel, and Hiam Abbass having joined the fifth installment in unknown roles.
Dwayne Johnson Shares 'DC League of Super-Pets' Post Credits Scene
After teasing earlier this week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed the full post-credit scene from his recent animated movie DC’s League of Super-Pets online, sharing his excitement to play the title role of Black Adam in the live-action feature film hitting theaters in October. The post-credit scene...
'Batgirl' Director Adil El Arbi Shares Set Image With Michael Keaton and Leslie Grace
You don’t have to be a movie director to be able to relate to what filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are going through right now. Earlier this week, the duo of directors was just as surprised as the rest of the world when Warner Bros. announced that the movie they’d been working on, the anticipated solo outing of Batgirl starring Leslie Grace (In the Heights), was going to be shelved. The duo released a joint statement revealing they were “shocked and saddened” at the news. Today, El Arbi took to Instagram to reveal an image from a scene we'll probably never get to see, as well as some messages of support that came from all around the world.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Character Actor Clu Gulager Dead at 93
Over the course of a 65-year career, character Clu Gulager became a recognizable face among film and TV lovers alike. Coming into prominence through his role as William H. Bonney, better known as Billy the Kid, in NBC's The Tall Man, Gulager became a regular fixture on screens big and small, working with the likes of Don Siegel, Peter Bogdanovich, John Sturges, Dan O'Bannon, John Landis, Sean Baker, and Quentin Tarantino, to name only a select few filmmakers, and establishing himself as a reliable and welcomed screen presence — especially in horror films. Now, after a long and well-accomplished career, it's been announced that Gulager has passed away of natural causes. He was 93.
‘The Santa Clauses’: Laura San Giacomo to Play La Befana
Fans of the classic Christmas film The Santa Clause can get their holiday cheer on as Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The series is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. San Giacomo, who...
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
We're Already Mourning These 7 Cancelled TV Shows, From 'The Wilds' to 'Gentleman Jack'
Sometimes shows end without a proper conclusion, leaving fans in despair and wanting more and more. Sometimes those cancellations are out of the blue and make no sense, while others, the markings, are on the wall. But once in a while, a show gets cancelled, and fans rally together and find a way to save it. If there is one thing in common with all of these is that cancellation always leaves the fans in a period of mourning as they try to get their shows back.
MCU: 8 Marvel Movies & Shows to Watch Before Phase 5
The recent 2022 San Diego Comic-Con was a buzzing hive of excitement for fans as they saw project upon future project unveiled. Unsurprisingly, Marvel Studios quickly stole the spotlight with its announcement of not one, but two phases worth of upcoming movies and tv shows. With a universe containing more...
'I Am Groot': Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Timeline, and Everything You Need to Know
When Is I Am Groot’s Release Date (And What's the Runtime)?. When Does I Am Groot Take Place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?. Ever since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017 Marvel fans have been taken aback by the cuteness of Baby Groot. The tree of few words has been a lovable and hilarious addition to the guardians, whether he has been fully grown or still just a sapling. Given that we missed quite a bit of Groot growing up (and the fact that Marvel fans love him) Disney has decided to release a miniseries focused on some of his amusing adventures from seedling to Guardian. Here's everything you need to know about I Am Groot.
The High Evolutionary: How the Guardians 3 Villain Connects to Scarlet Witch, X-Men & More
After fighting purple space warlords, an alien terrorist, and a sentient planet, one might be wondering just who can pose a threat to the Guardians of the Galaxy anymore. At SDCC, James Gunn revealed just who is going to challenge our favorite soft-rock heroes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It is none other than the purple-clad evil scientist The High Evolutionary, being portrayed by Gunn's Peacemaker collaborator Chukwudi Iwuji.
New Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav Announces 10-Year Plan For DC Movies
If you’ve been following the news this week, you know the last couple of days have somewhat chaotic for the HBO Max and Warner Bros. team. Even though a shift in strategy when it comes to both production companies’ titles has been slowly hinted at in previous weeks, it all sparked more attention, controversy and speculation after the announcement that the anticipated Batgirl movie was going to be shelved – even though production was well underway and the project had already cost a whopping $90 million to come to life.
Gordon Ramsay's Most Savage Takedowns on Kitchen Nightmares, According to Reddit
Gordon Ramsay is known worldwide for being one of the most profane, blunt, and strict chefs. As a world-class chef, Ramsay has been awarded 16 Michelin stars for his restaurant group, Gordon Ramsay Restaurant. He is most known for his reality TV cooking competition, Hell’s Kitchen, and his fixer-upper-themed show for run-down restaurants, Kitchen Nightmares.
The 10 Best Needle Drops in Quentin Tarantino Movies
Whether you love his movies or not, it's hard to deny that Quentin Tarantino knows how to pick good music for his film's soundtracks. Besides The Hateful Eight, with its Ennio Morricone score, his soundtracks are almost entirely of pre-existing songs, whether they're pieces of music written for other films or various pop songs (usually of the underrated/semi-forgotten variety) from decades past.
'The Sandman': Cain and Abel Explained, Who Are the Biblical Brothers?
When Netflix announced that they were adapting Neil Gaiman's graphic novel, The Sandman, fans of the literary work wondered how the colorful cast of characters would be adapted to the small screen. That task fell upon showrunners Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg, who were responsible for making Dream (Tom Sturridge), The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), and Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) among others, come to life on screen.
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters
News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast & Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Award-Winning Crime Drama
The action crime drama genre was never the same after the release of Sons of Anarchy. Aired from 2008 to 2014, the show focuses on an outlaw motorcycle club based in the fictional town of Charming, located in California’s Central Valley. The close-knit organization has its familial roots, led by Jax Teller as president of the club (formerly vice president). Upon discovering a manifesto written by his late father, who was a previous leader himself, Jax goes through a series of personal conflicts with himself, his family, his relationships, and most importantly, the people in the organization. True to the nature of motorcycle clubs, you can expect a strong sense of love and comradeship between members. But not everyone is on board. Loyalties are tested as people begin to stick their knives behind other peoples’ backs, and the club’s brotherhood is put on thin ice.
The Best Cooking Shows on Hulu Right Now
Call it #foodgasm or #foodporn, watching good food being cooked and plated is a very comforting experience, particularly for those who enjoy the entire culinary process. It’s aspirational, for one. That’s why cooking shows attract all kinds of audiences – those who love to cook, those who love to eat, and those who aspire to cook like pros.
