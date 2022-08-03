ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

Disaster proclamation issued for St. Clair and Washington counties

By Monica Ryan
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A disaster proclamation was approved for St. Clair County and Washington County in Illinois by Governor JB Pritzker following the flooding in those areas.

The two counties were hit hard by severe weather and flooding on July 25 and July 27.

State resources will now be available to local entities and emergency personnel working on recovery efforts.

East St. Louis declares state of emergency following historic flooding

“More than 100 residents in St. Clair County and Washington County have been displaced due to last week’s torrential rain and flash flooding,” Pritzker said. “To support our affected communities in Southwestern Illinois, I have signed a disaster proclamation to mobilize every available resource to accelerate the recovery process and provide relief for our residents. I want to thank IEMA for their swift coordination and efficient response.”

Road closures and evacuations are ongoing in St. Clair County, and the Nashville Reservoir in Washington County is seeing some infrastructure challenges.

East St. Louis set up a shelter for residents as they continue to repair flash flooding damage. The shelter is at Mason Clark Middle School at 5510 State Street in East St. Louis, Illinois, 62203.

Top story: Ozark Run Scenic Byway would run from St. Louis to Branson

Other resources are being coordinated by IEMA, including a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) planned for Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, August 7 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Center will be located at the East St. Louis High School at 4901 State Street in East St. Louis, Illinois, 62205.

