Indianapolis company to pay $310,000 penalty for Clean Air Act violations
An oil processing facility on the south side of Indianapolis will pay a $310,000 settlement after it allegedly violated the clean air act.
WANE-TV
Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana youth smoking and drinking hit a 30-year low
Youth cigarette, alcohol and marijuana use saw the lowest rates in 30 years, according to a new survey from Indiana University. The 2022 Indiana Youth Survey is administered by Prevention Insights at the IU School of Public Health. More than 90,000 students across the state in sixth through 12th grades participated.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is now law, takes effect Sept. 15
Indiana Republican lawmakers voted Friday to force thousands more people to give birth every year in a state with some of the worst maternal and infant mortality rates in the country. And Gov. Eric Holcomb quickly signed the near-total abortion ban into law. “Following the overturning of Roe, I stated...
beckersspine.com
OrthoIndy: 5 fast facts
Here are five things to know about Indianapolis-based OrthoIndy:. 1. OrthoIndy has 12 locations across Indiana, according to its website. 2. Physicians of OrthoIndy opened the OrthoIndy Hospital on March 1, 2005. 3. OrthoIndy specializes in neck, back, shoulder, hand and arm, foot and ankle, knee, and hip care. 4....
Indiana Batmobile maker’s garage raided by California deputies
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Last month an Indiana business owner had his auto garage raided by officials with a northern California sheriff’s office, and WLFI reports he now faces criminal charges in San Mateo, California. According to WLFI, Mark Racop is the only person in the world with permission from DC Comics to build and sell […]
wrtv.com
'I didn't take this to the media, the doctor did': AG Rokita vows to push investigation into Dr. Bernard
GREENWOOD — Attorney General Todd Rokita vowed to keep pushing an investigation into an Indianapolis doctor who he says may have violated medical privacy laws when she told a reporter about a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who traveled to Indiana to get an abortion. “(There has been) A lot...
KSDK
Best Home Furnishings prides themselves on fine southern Indiana craftsmanship
The store’s Uplifting Comfort Series, provides a little help getting in and out of your chair. These come in handy when you need assistance due to aging, or injury.
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022
It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
WISH-TV
Health Spotlight: Learning new skills; heart disease rates climbing; sleep side linked to personality
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here are Friday’s Health Spotlight items from “All Indiana”:. A lifetime of learning keeps the brain sharp. Cardiovascular diseases expected to soar. The side of the bed you sleep on may hold clues to personality. Check out the video to watch All Indiana!
abc57.com
Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
95.3 MNC
Gen Con threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over abortion ban bill
One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
indyschild.com
Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7
July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
‘Law says I can kill you’: Indiana prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints
An Indiana prosecutor is facing charges after state police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother's Day.
indyschild.com
White Rock Park in Indiana – A Cliff Jumper’s and Thrill Seekers Paradise
White Rock Park is located in Saint Paul, IN, about 45 minutes southwest of Indianapolis. This Indian quarry is known for its surrounding cliffs that provide guests with the perfect opportunities for cliff jumping, rope-swinging, ziplining and more adrenaline-producing activities. Perfect for a quick Indiana day trip. Cliff Jumping and...
Watch Indiana Mom Speak to Son Through Nanny Cam For First Time and Accidentally Scare the Bejeezus Out of Him
When my dad's Alzheimer's become more advanced, we put a nanny cam in his living room to be able to check on him when we could not be at the house with him. The doctor suggested it and even though it seemed like a huge invasion of privacy, we knew it was what was best. Now, that he has moved into assisted living, there is no need for the camera anymore, But, my sister and nieces, who are getting ready to move into the house, still have yet to take the camera down.
wyrz.org
Indianapolis Resident Receives 12-Year Sentence for Social Media App Scam
INDIANAPOLIS (July 29, 2022) – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan Friday announced the sentencing of David M. Betner. Betner was sentenced to 12 years in prison following an investigation by the Secretary of State’s Securities Division and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “I am proud of the...
Woman arrested, accused of using 15-month-old in gas scam in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee accused a woman of using her 15-month-old child to deceive people in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee into giving her money. The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says Shelecia Craig would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas. “Playing on citizens’ soft […]
Heartbreak after abortion: Indiana women reflect on emotions after procedure
INDIANAPOLIS — Every year, thousands of Hoosiers choose to have an abortion. Individual circumstance differs, as well as each person’s response to that choice. For some, the choice to have an abortion leads to regret. "When I first walked out of the abortion clinic… I had such an...
