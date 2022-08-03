ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WANE-TV

Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana youth smoking and drinking hit a 30-year low

Youth cigarette, alcohol and marijuana use saw the lowest rates in 30 years, according to a new survey from Indiana University. The 2022 Indiana Youth Survey is administered by Prevention Insights at the IU School of Public Health. More than 90,000 students across the state in sixth through 12th grades participated.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is now law, takes effect Sept. 15

Indiana Republican lawmakers voted Friday to force thousands more people to give birth every year in a state with some of the worst maternal and infant mortality rates in the country. And Gov. Eric Holcomb quickly signed the near-total abortion ban into law. “Following the overturning of Roe, I stated...
INDIANA STATE
beckersspine.com

OrthoIndy: 5 fast facts

Here are five things to know about Indianapolis-based OrthoIndy:. 1. OrthoIndy has 12 locations across Indiana, according to its website. 2. Physicians of OrthoIndy opened the OrthoIndy Hospital on March 1, 2005. 3. OrthoIndy specializes in neck, back, shoulder, hand and arm, foot and ankle, knee, and hip care. 4....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022

It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7

July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

White Rock Park in Indiana – A Cliff Jumper’s and Thrill Seekers Paradise

White Rock Park is located in Saint Paul, IN, about 45 minutes southwest of Indianapolis. This Indian quarry is known for its surrounding cliffs that provide guests with the perfect opportunities for cliff jumping, rope-swinging, ziplining and more adrenaline-producing activities. Perfect for a quick Indiana day trip. Cliff Jumping and...
SAINT PAUL, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Watch Indiana Mom Speak to Son Through Nanny Cam For First Time and Accidentally Scare the Bejeezus Out of Him

When my dad's Alzheimer's become more advanced, we put a nanny cam in his living room to be able to check on him when we could not be at the house with him. The doctor suggested it and even though it seemed like a huge invasion of privacy, we knew it was what was best. Now, that he has moved into assisted living, there is no need for the camera anymore, But, my sister and nieces, who are getting ready to move into the house, still have yet to take the camera down.
PORTAGE, IN

