Traffic Update: Interstate reopened along I-10 East at Grosse Tete, but congestion remains

Fallen trees blocks left lane at Gross Tete on I-10 east
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fallen trees have blocked the left lane at mile marker 142 on Interstate 10 east Sunday morning. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that congestion is minimal. To find an alternate route, click here.
Traffic Alert: Crash on O’Neal Lane at Commercial Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say a Sunday, August 7 crash occurred on O’Neal Lane at Commercial Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers may want to use caution or...
Roadwork to continue on LA 441, both lanes of traffic closed all week
HOLDEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Work will continue on LA 441 in the Holden area during the week of August 8. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that roadwork will continue daily starting at 7 a.m. Aug. 8 and last until 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 12. The left and right lanes will be closed to allow crews to pave driveways and turnouts.
Major crash shuts down I-12 eastbound near Hammond on Friday morning
HAMMOND - Two separate crashes near the eastbound I-12 and I-55 interchange caused major delays Friday morning. Traffic cameras in the area showed several first responders and flashing lights as officials responded. All lanes were blocked on I-12 eastbound near LA-1249 (36) and the right lane was blocked on I-12...
“Big crash” causes major delays on I-10 West
BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you are heading toward Lafayette on I-10 West in the near future, you may want to reconsider your plans. The good news is that all lanes are open again, the bad news is that the backup is lengthy. This is what it looked like earlier this morning after […]
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Gore Road at Scotland-Zachary Hwy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Gore Road at Scotland-Zachary Highway. The incident occurred around 7:28 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of...
I-12 closed at I-55 due to multi-vehicle crash says LSP
The Louisiana State Police are currently working a multiple vehicle crash near Hammond. Troopers have closed both eastbound lanes on I-12 near the I-55 interchange. Stay with WWL First News for the latest on this developing story.
Police respond to shooting off Scenic Hwy; 3 people injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday night, August 6. Police said the shooting happened on Mont Sano Ave, near Scenic Hwy. According to BRPD, three people were reportedly shot, and their injuries are non-life-threatening at the time. This is a...
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
Law enforcement cracking down on Basin Bridge speeders with cameras, harsher penalties
GROSSE TETE - An Iberville Parish sheriff's pulled over car after car for speeding on the Basin Bridge on Friday, all of them going more than 15 mph over the posted speed limit of 60. It only took a few minutes for the first catch after Sgt. Brad Treuil turned...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
Eyes are on the tropics
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain amounts were manageable yesterday, as most of the viewing area had less than a half inch. Sunday will be another typical summer weather day with a mix of sun and clouds and a 50% chance of showers and storms. It won’t be a washout, but rain may be briefly heavy at times.
Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
Details surrounding 'higher fines' on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
If you ever travel along I-10 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge then you’ll soon notice signs reading “higher fines.” It’s part of a new crackdown on speeders. The implementation of those signs is the first of three phases for the newest effort to slow drivers down on a stretch of I-10 that’s seen 759 accidents since 2019.
Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Mississippi Street
Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Mississippi Street
Mississippi inmates captured in Baton Rouge escaped through hole cut in jail’s roof
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway. Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out...
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
DOTD informs drivers of school bus safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the 2022-2023 school year sets to begin for East Baton Rouge Parish, DOTD has created a diagram for School Bus Safety Week. It is required by state law that vehicles must stop at least 30 feet behind the bus when loading and unloading. School buses come equipped with warning flash signals to alert drivers around them that the vehicle is preparing to stop.
Man in custody after leading Baton Rouge police on high-speed chase in stolen van
BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested after leading a high-speed chase in a stolen van Thursday, marking the second police chase through Baton Rouge within four hours. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a call about a suspicious white van dropping people off on Brookline Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday.
