Secretary of State’s office explains placement of four constitutional amendments on upcoming ballot

Metro News
Discussion of tax reduction plans continue as special session remains in time out
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Whether or not state leaders can come to an agreement on a tax cut plan remains to be seen but some of them have been talking about the possible melding of the House and Senate plans in the week plus since the legislature broke off their special session.
West Virginia voters will decide the future of state’s personal property tax
MORGANTOWN -- Money and control. Those two things are at the heart of a constitutional amendment that will go before West Virginia’s voters on Nov. 8. Amendment 2 — one of four tha. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
wfxrtv.com
What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with I-81 in Virginia.
Metro News
New law requires WV students, staff to receive training on eating disorder prevention
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When West Virginia students and staff return to school this fall, they will be required to undergo training about the effects of self harm and eating disorders. The program is aimed at identifying warning signs, increasing prevention and providing treatment options. Drew McClanahan, director of Government...
woay.com
WV Public Service Commission advises residents seek assistance for rising utility bills
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) advises residents to seek assistance for paying utility bills after identifying increases in wholesale electricity prices. The PSC discovered that request rates from natural gas utility companies that filed 30C cases with the Commission had increased 173% beyond last year. The PSC is concerned about how prices will affect customers and offers resources that can help.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports significant spike in active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increased almost 400 from Thursday to Friday morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday. The department reported 3,414 active cases statewide, up from 3,036 reported on Thursday morning in the department’s daily pandemic update. The department also reported receiving 1,012 new cases in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
Gov. Justice appoints David Jackson as judge for Second Family Court Circuit serving Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Glen Dale, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties. Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks. Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice and public service. Since 2006, Jackson has served as Staff Attorney for Brooke and Hancock counties for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Child Support Enforcement. Prior to that, he practiced at Gardner and Jackson, PLLC and Chase, Hyre, Gardner, and Whorton, PLLC, in Moundsville. Jackson graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law and from West Liberty University. He was also a 1979 recipient of the Golden Horseshoe Award. Jackson and his wife reside in Glen Dale. The post Gov. Justice appoints David Jackson as judge for Second Family Court Circuit serving Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties appeared first on The Hinton News.
Metro News
Challenges and success stories of American Rescue Plan spending shared by municipal leaders
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During meetings of the West Virginia Municipal League, officials were able to share challenges and success stories of American Rescue Plan spending. The American Rescue Plan was passed into law in March of 2021 and sent $4 billion to West Virginia over the next two years. Of that sum, cities and counties shared more than $2 billion.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials say battle against COVID not over yet
CHARLESTON — West Virginia still hasn’t plateaued in the latest surge of COVID-19, the state coronavirus adviser said on Thursday. “We always track a bit behind the more urban parts of the country when it comes to realizing the full impact of the different variants that circulate most commonly in the U.S.,” Dr. Clay Marsh said during the governor’s pandemic briefing with state reporters.
woay.com
West Virginia Medicaid programs will provide coverage for transgender care
Charleston, WV (AP)- District Judge Robert C. Chambers has ruled that West Virginia’s Medicaid program will provide coverage for gender-affirming care for transgender residents. The LGBTQ interest group Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit accusing the state of violating the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid law by not covering treatments for gender dysphoria.
WDTV
West Virginia attorney general’s motion in favor of Hope Scholarship is denied
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey’s motion to keep the Hope Scholarship running until an appeal case is heard was denied. The scholarship was recently ruled unconstitutional, shutting the program down. The Hope Scholarship gives West Virginia students funding to go out of the public...
americanmilitarynews.com
West Virginia man arrested over alleged Twitter terror threats to VP Harris and more
A Romney man remained jailed Thursday, two days after he was arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats on Twitter against Gov. Jim Justice, Vice President Kamala Harris and other elected officials over the state’s abortion issue, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. Michael Edward Herman, 35,...
Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
reimaginedonline.org
Hope is not yet lost in West Virginia
Editor’s note: Garrett Ballengee, founding executive director of the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy and a reimaginED guest blogger, provided this commentary exclusively for reimaginED. Ups and downs. Steps forward and steps backward. Optimism and despair. Order and chaos. For anyone working in education policy and education reform,...
When does school start in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022: Barbour County Braxton County Pocahontas County Upshur County Wednesday, Aug. 17, […]
Metro News
Pig barn will be off limits at State Fair following swine flu case in Jackson County
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — Changes will be made to pig exhibits at this year’s State Fair of West Virginia to protect the public from swine flu. State Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said on Thursday’s MetroNews “Talkline” the fair, which starts this time next week, will close off the swine barn after a person who attended the Jackson County Fair last week tested positive for swine flu.
Metro News
Teacher shortage ‘significant’ in WV as students prepare to head back to school
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ongoing challenges specific to West Virginia are impacting pending teacher shortages in the state’s public school system as students get ready to head back to class this month. In 2021, the state Department of Education reported 1,196 teacher vacancies, but officials believe that number could...
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations increase in W.Va. on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported a rise in COVID-19 totals across the board Friday as active cases, deaths and hospitalizations all increased in West Virginia. The state added 11 new virus-related deaths Friday, pushing the state’s death toll to 7,184, according to the West Virginia Department...
More than 3,000 West Virginia students could miss out on school choice program
(The Center Square) – More than 3,000 West Virginia students could miss out on a school choice scholarship following a court ruling that failed to pause an injunction against the program. The state’s Intermediate Court of Appeals refused to grant the state’s motion to pause an injunction from a...
Gov. Justice announces over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants to improve energy efficiency of homes across West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of dwellings owned or occupied by low-income persons, especially low-income persons who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users, and households with a high energy burden. The West Virginia Development Office administers the...
