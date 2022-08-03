Read on www.wfmynews2.com
Captains Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
2 the Rescue: Meet Whiskers
He's a three-year-old Tabby cat. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say he's a sweet boy who loves to receive pets. He also enjoys playing with his toys. They say Whiskers is FeLV positive, which measn he can only be with other FeLV positive cats or alone. FeLV doesn't impact dogs or people.
Triad men put out trailer fire with pressure washer
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Two men who own a pressure washer company were in the right place at the right time when a trailer caught on fire on Business 40 in Kernersville Tuesday. Scott Martin And George Abdellmelk, the owners of Martin Pressure Washing were on their way to a...
Whew, it's hot. How to stay healthy in the heat.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Beating the heat is not only essential for your own comfort but also for your health. Consumer Reports has some important tips to help you keep cool and safe all summer. We’re in the midst of the dog days of summer, and with heat waves becoming...
NC business power couple selling their elegant Greensboro home for $5.7 million
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
NC mom worried after 7-year-old girl and 2 others bitten by rabid foxes
The little girl's father had to hit the fox with a brick to get it off her. In another attack, a man killed a fox with a hammer when it latched onto a woman.
3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on High Rock Lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
2 the rescue: Meet Pepper
Meet Pepper! Our friends at Burlington Animal Services call him a mellow and sweet boy. They say Pepper is a little shy at first but warms up to you after a little time and a few treats. Pepper loves to run, play, and give kisses. He's a goofy and fun...
'It’s just amazing' | New GCS teachers shop for free supplies at the Teacher Supply Warehouse
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas came early for new teachers at Guilford County Schools. Friday they shopped for classroom supplies at the Teacher Supply Warehouse on Pomona Drive in Greensboro for free. The warehouse was blocked off Friday for the new teachers to wrap up their New Teacher Orientation Week.
Triad man puts together 'Race Against Drugs' in honor of late son
SOPHIA, N.C. — Racecar drivers at the Carroway Speedway are racing for a good cause at the end of the month. Mike Loomis, a former racer, is partnering with the Speedway for the "Race against Drugs" event. His goal is to raise awareness about the ongoing problem in the community.
Multiple fire crews needed to handle fire at Graham company
GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm building fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The fire happened at B&B Logistic, LLC on Truby Drive. Burlington-Graham Communications received a call from employees reporting that something was on fire in the service bay of a truck and trailer repair facility.
Greensboro accepting parking fines paid in school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have a parking ticket, you can pay the price in school supplies. The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through September 30.
1 dead from injuries caused by fatal Winston-Salem crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead from injuries he sustained in a fatal vehicle crash in June, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On June 17, officers responded to a reported crash near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Investigators say that Aryionna Marie Lashaye Pryce was driving a 2007 Honda […]
Restaurant managers claim group of homeless people are threatening customers, exposing themselves
Durham, N.C. — Restaurant managers in downtown Durham are claiming that a group of homeless people are assault employees, threatening customers and exposing themselves. Local business owners say that the behavior in downtown goes beyond standard panhandling tactics. Several owners brought up their concerns to the Durham city council...
Pine Hall Brick company celebrates 100 years
PINE HALL, N.C. — Rockingham County's Office of Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism is excited to help Pine Hall Brick celebrate their 100th anniversary. The company hosted a 100th Anniversary Celebration at their Madison location Friday. Employees, retirees, local and state leaders were all in attendance. Mark Richardson,...
Blind Tiger owner, manager charged with hiring unlicensed security after fatal shooting, NC ABC Commission suspends permits, NC ALE officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people associated with the Blind Tiger were charged on Friday, and the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission suspended the ABC permits for the venue, according to a North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement news release. The owner, Bradford McCauley, 47, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failing to superintend and hiring […]
How can you boost your brain power?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Who doesn’t want a little more brain power these days? Many of us are looking for ways to boost memory with everything from superfoods and supplements to online games. But what really works to preserve—and even enhance—thinking skills?. Consumer Reports digs into the...
Man dies after car crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has died following a crash in Winston Salem near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. According to Winston-Salem police, 73-year-old James Lee Myers died from injuries from the crash. The accident happened after 1 p.m. back on June 17. Police said Aryionna...
3 hurt when fight breaks out at youth track meet in NC
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a fight broke out during a youth sporting event at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday, officials said. Greensboro police said a fight broke out during the AAU’s Junior Olympic Games track meet on the university’s campus,...
Eastern Guilford County shooting leaves 1 dead
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person died after a shooting in Guilford County Thursday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the "eastern part of the county" on Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro, near Old Burlington Road. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First...
