Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

2 the Rescue: Meet Whiskers

He's a three-year-old Tabby cat. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say he's a sweet boy who loves to receive pets. He also enjoys playing with his toys. They say Whiskers is FeLV positive, which measn he can only be with other FeLV positive cats or alone. FeLV doesn't impact dogs or people.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Whew, it's hot. How to stay healthy in the heat.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Beating the heat is not only essential for your own comfort but also for your health. Consumer Reports has some important tips to help you keep cool and safe all summer. We’re in the midst of the dog days of summer, and with heat waves becoming...
GREENSBORO, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Health
FOX8 News

3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on High Rock Lake

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 the rescue: Meet Pepper

Meet Pepper! Our friends at Burlington Animal Services call him a mellow and sweet boy. They say Pepper is a little shy at first but warms up to you after a little time and a few treats. Pepper loves to run, play, and give kisses. He's a goofy and fun...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Multiple fire crews needed to handle fire at Graham company

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm building fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The fire happened at B&B Logistic, LLC on Truby Drive. Burlington-Graham Communications received a call from employees reporting that something was on fire in the service bay of a truck and trailer repair facility.
GRAHAM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro accepting parking fines paid in school supplies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have a parking ticket, you can pay the price in school supplies. The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through September 30.
GREENSBORO, NC
NewsBreak
Health
FOX8 News

1 dead from injuries caused by fatal Winston-Salem crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead from injuries he sustained in a fatal vehicle crash in June, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On June 17, officers responded to a reported crash near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Investigators say that Aryionna Marie Lashaye Pryce was driving a 2007 Honda […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Pine Hall Brick company celebrates 100 years

PINE HALL, N.C. — Rockingham County's Office of Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism is excited to help Pine Hall Brick celebrate their 100th anniversary. The company hosted a 100th Anniversary Celebration at their Madison location Friday. Employees, retirees, local and state leaders were all in attendance. Mark Richardson,...
PINE HALL, NC
FOX8 News

Blind Tiger owner, manager charged with hiring unlicensed security after fatal shooting, NC ABC Commission suspends permits, NC ALE officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people associated with the Blind Tiger were charged on Friday, and the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission suspended the ABC permits for the venue, according to a North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement news release. The owner, Bradford McCauley, 47, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failing to superintend and hiring […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How can you boost your brain power?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Who doesn’t want a little more brain power these days? Many of us are looking for ways to boost memory with everything from superfoods and supplements to online games. But what really works to preserve—and even enhance—thinking skills?. Consumer Reports digs into the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dies after car crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has died following a crash in Winston Salem near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. According to Winston-Salem police, 73-year-old James Lee Myers died from injuries from the crash. The accident happened after 1 p.m. back on June 17. Police said Aryionna...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Eastern Guilford County shooting leaves 1 dead

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person died after a shooting in Guilford County Thursday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the "eastern part of the county" on Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro, near Old Burlington Road. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
