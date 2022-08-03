ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

floridianpress.com

Chet Stokes Smears DeSantis Endorsed 'Angel Mom' Kiyan Michael

Kiyan Michael (R), an "Angel Mom "who has recently been endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the State House District 16 race, is being antagonized for her past membership with the Democrat party by her Republican primary opponent, Chet Stokes. Kiyan Michael became a Republican after becoming an Angel...
FLORIDA STATE
Fernandina Beach, FL
Nassau County, FL
Florida Elections
Fernandina Beach, FL
Nassau County, FL
Government
Florida State
Florida Government
wtoc.com

What is the Glynn County Buc-ee’s impact on nearby exits?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Buc-ee’s will soon be the newest addition to Glynn County at exit 42 on I-95. What does this mean for exits nearby?. Officials with the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce say they’re looking forward to the new development just down the interstate and they will continue their marketing plan to bring visitors to this exit as well.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
fernandinaobserver.com

Amelia Island Makes “World’s Best” List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Amelia Island has been voted No. 10 among the “Best Islands in the Continental United States” by readers of Travel + Leisure magazine, one of the world’s most popular travel publications. This is the fourth consecutive year Amelia Island has made the travel magazine’s “World’s Best Awards” list, now in its 27th year. The No. 10 finish in 2022 puts Amelia Island in good company, joining other destinations including the Golden Isles, Georgia; the Outer Banks, North Carolina; and Hilton Head, South Carolina.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Who are the 5 candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted each of the five candidates running for sheriff. You can watch the full interviews with each of them below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Adecco Group preparing move to Florida Blue campus

The Adecco Group is preparing for its relocation in South Jacksonville. The city issued permits Aug. 4 for the $6.2 million tenant build-out for the staffing company to relocate its Jacksonville operations to the Florida Blue Campus. Danis Builders LLC is the contractor for the project, which comprises almost 91,000...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic starts work on $233 million oncology building

Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Biden taps ex-Jacksonville Mayor Brown

President Joe Biden nominated former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown to serve on the National Transportation Safety Board, the White House announced Wednesday. STORY: TODAY: Action News Jax Family Focus ‘Tools for School’ supply drive. Brown was elected in 2011 as Jacksonville’s first Black mayor and served one term....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Calling all youth nature and animal lovers!

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Educational, engaging workshops presented by the Sisterhood of the Traveling Plants of the Garden Club of St. Augustine. Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Library Nature Detective Workshops for Kids (ages 6 - 12) this Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Red snapper fishing tournament winners announced

The second annual Oh Snap! Red Snapper Fishing Tournament concluded with a multitude of local anglers participating in the two-day tournament that coincided with the NOAA Fisheries recreational Atlantic red snapper season. Participants from five counties across Northeast Florida joined their friends and families on the water to reel in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

