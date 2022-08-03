ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

miltonindependent.com

Letter to the Editor: Many reasons to support Brian Shelden

This letter is from Toni Morgan, a resident of the City of Essex Junction. As a longtime resident of Essex, I am supporting Brian Shelden in his race for the new Senate seat in Milton, Fairfax, Westford and Essex because I know that he has the experience, attitude and work ethic to be a great asset to our greater community.
ESSEX, VT
wamc.org

Voters go to the polls Tuesday in busy Vermont primary election

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for primary day in an unusually busy political year in Vermont. Up for grabs this year are seats in the U.S. House and Senate, plus governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and lieutenant governor, and the entire statehouse. With Senator Patrick Leahy’s retirement setting off the domino effect, voters have the opportunity to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state’s long history.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Farley joins HomeShare Vermont as case manager

Anne Farley of Wolcott has joined the social-service nonprofit HomeShare Vermont(link is external) as a case manager. In this role, Farley will work to match people looking for a place to live with homeowners in Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties who are seeking a housemate to provide some rental income and/or help around the house.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Understanding Vermont’s geology one map at a time

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Geological Survey is releasing five new geological maps zoomed in on Woodsville, Barnet, Lincoln, Mount Ellen, and Brookfield. The state, UVM, and Norwich University have worked to create these products by field mapping and digging in these areas to get a good idea of what’s happening beneath the surface.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

State seeking volunteers to help monitor Vermont’s lakes and ponds

Carly Alpert, the Aquatic Invasive Species ECO AmeriCorps service member, leading volunteers at a Vermont Invasive Patrollers for Animals field survey training. Vermont Business Magazine This summer, the Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program is seeking volunteers to help monitor and collect information about lakes and ponds in the state. With over 800 lakes and ponds, volunteers are key to the success of the program’s lake monitoring efforts. Volunteers can be found statewide greeting lake visitors, inspecting boats, collecting water samples, tracking algal or cyanobacteria blooms, reporting aquatic invasive species, and more.
VERMONT STATE
miltonindependent.com

UVM Extension is looking for teen health ambassadors

Teens with an interest in mental health and physical wellbeing can apply to become a Teen Health and Wellness Ambassador. The University of Vermont Extension 4–H Health HEROES (Health Education Resources for Outreach, Engagement and Service) program will provide free training for 20 Vermont teens, ages 14-18, to help them promote healthy living in their communities.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont Governor primary race 2022: See results

VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
VERMONT STATE
montpelierbridge.org

Three New Leaders in Barre City Bring Fresh Perspective

When it comes to infrastructure, transportation, and housing, the three new leaders who have come on the job this year in Barre see similarity to the challenges facing local governments across the country and specifically in the communities of the central Vermont region. They note that cooperation and collaboration with nearby communities and the organizations that serve them is essential in planning for the future.
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Election results: Vermont 2022 primary election day

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermonters took to the polls Tuesday, casting their ballots for several key executive and legislative positions in the state's primary election day. Several big races headline this year's election, including primaries for Vermont's U.S. Senate seat and the state's lone congressional seat. This page has live,...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont State House primaries 2022: See results

VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Inflation Reduction Act essential tool for Vermont￼

We need a full set of tools to address the climate crisis. We Vermonters are fighting toward a better future for our next generation, but as a country we have work to do. The Inflation Reduction Act is a necessary tool for us to add to our climate toolbelt. Nearly $370 billion in funding will be put toward climate spending, which will allow Vermonters to go solar, use tax credits for used and new electric vehicles, and retrofit homes at a scale once unattainable.
VERMONT STATE
suncommunitynews.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Court House

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Court House, 42 Park Place, in Port Henry, New York and also via Facebook, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 5:30P.M., Prevailing Time, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing upon a certain map, plan and report, including an estimate of cost, in relation to the proposed increase and improvement of the facilities of the Sewer District #1,in said Town, being the replacement, reconstruction and rehabilitation of sewer collection mains,laterals, structures, pump station building, pumps, meters, valves and controls, including original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances, and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith, at a maximum estimated cost of $17,300,000.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY

