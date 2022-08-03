ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bear found sipping water from pipe it broke while crashing into California home

By Maddie Capron
Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Santa Barbara County, CA
Pets & Animals
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Santa Barbara, CA
CBS LA

Family asking for help in finding missing Inglewood woman

The family of a 27-year-old woman from Inglewood is asking for help in finding their sister and daughter Ronnetta Faye Martian.Martian was last seen Monday Aug. 1 with two other men in Rosamond, near Lancaster.Her car was found up in flames in Inglewood on Monday evening. The vehicle was set on fire with fireworks, her sister Chantsee told CBSLA.The two men she was last seen with are not talking to Martian's family and were seen on her Ring doorbell camera leaving her home with Martian's belongings.Anyone with information is asked to call Martian's sister at (323) 570-8466 or her father, Ron, at (323) 627-7912.
INGLEWOOD, CA
102.5 The Bone

Texas barbecue thief snags briskets worth nearly $3,000, police say

AUSTIN, Texas — A popular eatery in Austin, Texas, was robbed early Thursday morning of more than 20 whole briskets worth an estimated $3,000. According to the restaurant’s management, the suspected thief broke into la Barbecue shortly after 4 a.m., jumping over the side fence, cutting off the barbecue pit’s locks and loading more than 20 whole briskets into a waiting sport utility vehicle, KVUE reported.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bear Attacks#Water Pipe#Sbc Me 27

Comments / 0

Community Policy