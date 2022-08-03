Everything We Learned From August's Pokemon Presents

Read on www.svg.com
Ash's Original Actor Is Returning To Pokemon, But Not How You'd Expect
If you grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, it's likely that "Pokémon" was a big part of your childhood. The Japanese media franchise based around battling monsters and the Pokémon trainers that befriended them was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, spawning television shows, video games, and card collections — among other properties — that touched virtually every part of the globe. At the center of this was Ash Ketchum, the main character of the original "Pokémon" anime series.
MultiVersus Fans Just Got Disappointing News About Season 1
Despite a strong start to the "MultiVersus" open beta, developer Player First Games has delivered unfortunate news to fans. As announced on the game's official Twitter account, the full launch of "MultiVersus" has been delayed. "We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date," reads the update. "We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players."
Final Fantasy 14 Desynthesis Explained
While crafting and gathering might sound like an idyllic and relaxing side component of the "Final Fantasy 14" experience, the reality is anything but. Unlike most other fantasy adventure MMORPGs, the non-combat trades of "FF14" require the player to do much more than acquire the recipes, ingredients, and levels for any given item. Crafters and gatherers have a different skill set of their own, with specialized traits and actions that can be used just like combat abilities. Each crafting attempt unfolds not unlike a combat encounter, where losing the battle means the destruction of all the ingredients— not to mention the humiliating sound effect that accompanies failure heard by every single player in your vicinity.
Live A Live: How To Find The Optional Party Members In Twilight Of Edo Japan
"Live A Live" is an oddity in the RPG space. It first released solely in Japan in 1994, long before Square became Square Enix, and didn't see a proper launch in the West until 2022. Unlike many RPGs of the time, "Live A Live" lets players choose one of several characters to play as, and the title is told through seemingly unrelated chapters that span across all of history. It still earned praise from most critics years later with the "Live A Live" remake, and people remain enamored with discovering all the title's secrets — like how to get the true ending.
We Are OFK Release Date, Gameplay, And Trailer - What We Know So Far
What happens when you mix gaming with indie music? Well, indie title "We Are OFK" seems keen on finding out. Structured like a Hollywood biopic, "We Are OFK" follows the titular virtual indie pop band with particular focus put on keyboard player Itsumi Saito, who struggles with maintaining a balance between her personal life and her musical aspirations while living in Los Angeles. "We Are OFK" was unveiled to the world at the 2020 Game Awards with the virtual band releasing its debut single, "Follow/Unfollow," which received a mixed response on YouTube.
Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition: What's Included?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. First hitting shelves in 2009, "Bayonetta" wowed gamers with its tight controls and exciting rating system combat that similar to the "Devil May Cry" series. And that was no coincidence, as "Bayonetta" was the brainchild of "Devil May Cry" creator Hideki Kamiya (Per Platinumgames). But of course, it wasn't just the gameplay of "Bayonetta" that drew players in.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: The 2 Best And 2 Worst Defenders
Monolith Software's "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" has taken the JRPG scene by storm since its release in late July 2022. The Nintendo Switch exclusive title has been critically acclaimed for its story, characters, worldbuilding, and for having an abundance of content that players can sink their teeth into. While having a highly engaging story and a cast of loveable and endearing characters is essential to creating a good JRPG game, arguably no feature is more important than an intuitive combat system that is both fun and challenging. In this respect, "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" more than delivers.
When Will We Get A New Top-Down Zelda Game?
Before "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" revolutionized the series and thrust it into the 3D age, the top-down perspective was a major part of the "Zelda" series' identity. And thankfully for old-school fans, the series has continued to embrace its roots, even as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" marked major changes in the "Zelda" formula as a whole. Entries as recent as 2019's "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," which embraced more of a "2.5D" style, have demonstrated the series' commitment to continuing the top-down lineage of "Zelda" games.
Elden Ring Player Discovers Where The Bosses Go To Hide
Some would assume that after five months of "Elden Ring," every secret in FromSoftware's masterpiece has been discovered, but because the gaming community's love for "Elden Ring" is so immense, some talented individuals are stopping at nothing to find out everything they can about the Lands Between. Modders have taken...
The 66 Best PS2 Games Of All Time
The PlayStation brand has continually transformed over the last couple of decades, becoming a major force in the gaming industry. From its early conception as a Nintendo-owned console (no, really) to the PlayStation 5's status as the console everyone wants but can't seem to track down, Sony's console family has taken a number of risks in the name of home gaming entertainment.
Halo Meets P.T. In This Unbelievable Recreation
"Halo Infinite" still doesn't have a Forge mode. It's been over eight months since launch and co-op and Forge mode still doesn't have a release date. However, fans have gotten to take an early look at the mode through leaks on social media. One of these leaks just happened to be a impressively accurate recreation of Hideo Kojima's infamous "Silent Hills" demo, "P.T."
Is Forspoken Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
"Forspoken" fans got terrible news when publisher Square Enix announced that the game would miss its May 25, 2022 release date. The situation grew even worse when "Forspoken" got hit by another big delay, pushing the launch all the way into January 2023 – a full eight months later than originally planned.
Fortnite: How To Unlock The Wolverine Zero Outfit
"Fortnite" is offering up the chance to snag another Marvel legend and this time it's a variant of a hero that might not come back to the shop. That hero is Wolverine, and "Fortnite" is offering players the chance to grab the Wolverine Zero outfit. Wolverine previously joined "Fortnite" as part of the Marvel season, where he was included with the battle pass. Wolverine joins the likes of John Cena, battling it out with other players to achieve a victory royale.
Digimon Survive: How To Find And Befriend Tuskmon
Appearing front and center in nearly every piece of "Digimon" media to date (per Wikimon), unofficial franchise mascot Agumon features as the companion to the "Digimon Survive" central protagonist, Takuma Momozuka. While many fans of the 90's anime series might remember Greymon as his iconic Digivolved form, the loveable Reptile Digimon starts off strong with a branching evolutionary path in "Survive" featuring three possible forms revealed in the very first boss fight against Dokugumon.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Get A Mount
Those trying out the revamped fourteenth installment of "Final Fantasy" might find that its area maps, while stunning, are very time-consuming to traverse on foot. The good news? Like every quality MMO, "A Realm Reborn" provides players with their first mount for free at a certain story point in the early game. The bad news? The entire mount system — including access to mounts purchased from the real money store or packaged in digital deluxe and preorder rewards — is locked behind the level 20 main story quest after players have trekked through all three city-states, completed the first three dungeons, and the first trial.
Blizzard Breaks Its Silence On $45 Overwatch Skin Controversy
Blizzard Entertainment has finally made a statement regarding "Overwatch 2" skin monetization. The controversy began when some account-holders received surveys from the publisher about the potential prices of skins in "Overwatch 2," which @Portergauge shared on Twitter. The survey asked about the likelihood of the player purchasing a Mythic skin for $45 or a Legendary skin for $25. In the original "Overwatch," skins are obtained via loot boxes and can't typically be purchased directly with actual money, although Blizzard occasionally sells OWL skins for real-world currency. Despite "Overwatch 2" struggling to get Twitch viewers during its second beta, the fervor around potential pricing seems to show that people are still interested in the game.
The Professor Oak Theory That Changes Everything About The Original Games
"Pokémon" fans know that while Game Freak takes steps to innovate each generation of the series, there are certain things that always remain the same. Nearly every mainline title in the franchise begins with a new trainer heading over to the local professor's lab where they will get to choose their very first Pokémon. With the exceptions of "Yellow" version and the "Let's Go" games, there are always three options to choose from: a fire-type, a water-type and a grass-type. In the original games, the player would have first pick of their starter Pokémon, then their rival would choose whichever Pokémon would have a type advantage over the one chosen by the player. After this, the third Pokémon would simply remain in its pokéball on the table for the rest of the game. It turns out that this may not have always been the developers' intention, however.
The Real Reason Overwatch 2 Reversed Course On Moira
It's been a bit of a rocky road to release for "Overwatch 2," especially considering how popular "Overwatch" was. For starters, the game getting delayed was a big disappointment. On top of the development cycle getting extended long enough to test fans' patience, Twitch viewership imploded after a series of marketing missteps. Namely, the team behind "Overwatch 2" gave out codes during the first beta and saw a huge dropoff after the codes were gone, only to not offer any Twitch drops in the second beta.
The Monkey Island Easter Egg You Missed In Hitman 3
Though "Hitman 3" had a rough launch, it still left a positive impression with critics. After developer and publisher IO Interactive got past the initial bumps in the road, it turned its focus to making more content for players to enjoy. The post-launch roadmap featured a wealth of "Hitman 3" – Year 2 plans, including the addition of the Ambrose Island location.
Pokemon's Gyms Will Never Be The Same
Fans love the "Pokémon" franchise, but many of the games have been criticized in the past for being overly formulaic. New trainers would leave their home, get their starter Pokémon from the local professor, embark on a more-or-less linear journey to collect all of the gym badges in the region and then face off against the strongest trainers in a final competition. This was more than sufficient when "Red" and "Blue" version came out, but many feel that it has started to grow somewhat stale many generations later. "Pokémon Sun" and "Moon" changed things up a bit by exchanging the gym battles for challenges, but this was immediately changed back in "Sword" and "Shield."
