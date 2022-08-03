Everything We Learned From August's Pokemon Presents

"Pokémon" fans know that while Game Freak takes steps to innovate each generation of the series, there are certain things that always remain the same. Nearly every mainline title in the franchise begins with a new trainer heading over to the local professor's lab where they will get to choose their very first Pokémon. With the exceptions of "Yellow" version and the "Let's Go" games, there are always three options to choose from: a fire-type, a water-type and a grass-type. In the original games, the player would have first pick of their starter Pokémon, then their rival would choose whichever Pokémon would have a type advantage over the one chosen by the player. After this, the third Pokémon would simply remain in its pokéball on the table for the rest of the game. It turns out that this may not have always been the developers' intention, however.

