Sealed Air Gets Mixed Reactions From Analysts Post Q2 Results

Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Fluor Shares Slip Post Q2 Revenue Miss
Fluor Corp FLR reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.5% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $3.37 billion. Revenue by segments: Energy Solutions $1.33 billion (+0.83% Y/Y), Urban Solutions $1.01 billion (-16.9% Y/Y), Mission Solutions $547 million (-22.6% Y/Y) and Others $417 million (-6.9% Y/Y). Total segment...
A $1,000 Invested In SPY Now Will Be Worth This Much If It Hits Year-End Price Target: How Returns Compare Vs. Big Techs
The market has shown signs of turning around in recent sessions, prompting many analysts to call for a bottom. That said, there’s limited visibility into the near- and medium-term, given the looming uncertainty around inflation and interest rates. Uncertainties Weigh Down: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Liberty Braves Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Liberty Braves Group BATRA reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty Braves Group missed estimated earnings by 9.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.52. Revenue was up $44.00 million from...
GCP Applied Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
GCP Applied Technologies GCP reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GCP Applied Technologies missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $15.00 million from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Party City Holdco PRTY shares increased by 6.9% to $1.4 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Party City Holdco's trading volume reached 581.0K shares. This is 14.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million. Gogoro GGR shares increased by...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Chalks Up Massive Investment Losses In Q2, Operating Profit Rises 39%: What Investors Should Know
Investment holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced that second-quarter operating earnings increased 38.7% year-over-year, although the gain was more than offset by investment- and derivative-related losses. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company reported second-quarter operating earnings of $9.28 billion, up from the year-ago quarter’s $6.69...
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation Fund Bulks Up On Twilio Shares On Friday's Dip
Shares of cloud-based communications software provider Twilio, Inc. TWLO tumbled 13.5% Friday after the company issued below-par guidance for the September quarter. Undeterred by the plunge, Cathie Wood -owned Ark Invest on Friday bought heavily into the stock. The fund's flagship ETF, the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK bought 307,061 Twilio shares.
Why Carvana Stock Is Soaring After Hours
Carvana Co CVNA shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session despite announcing worse-than-expected financial results. Carvana said revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $3.88 billion, which slightly missed the estimate of $3.98 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of $(2.35) per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of $(1.80) per share.
Benzinga
Coinbase Short Sellers Take $363M Hit, Making It A 'Certain Squeeze Stock'
It’s been a rough year for Coinbase Global Inc COIN investors, with the stock down more than 64% year-to-date overall even after a big 41.2% gain this week following a new cryptocurrency deal with BlackRock Inc BLK. While Coinbase bulls celebrate the long-awaited good news, Coinbase short sellers are...
Alibaba Cuts Over 9,000 Jobs In June Quarter To Improve Efficiency And Profit Margin: Report
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA reported this week forecast-beating fiscal-year first-quarter earnings even as revenue growth stagnated. The Jack Ma-led company cut jobs at a frenetic pace in the June quarter to keep a tight rein on costs amid an inclement economic environment, the South China Morning Post reported Friday.
Where Beyond Meat Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Beyond Meat BYND has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $20.89 versus the current price of Beyond Meat at $38.115, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Unity Software. Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 30 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
Kevin O'Leary's Crypto Market Outlook: 'The Mega Opportunity For Bitcoin'
O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shared his outlook on the current crypto market, in a recent interview with Stansberry Research. O'Leary argued that the present cryptocurrency market desperately needs policy and regulation. He said, "There was a bill just two weeks ago that was contemplated...
Greenlane's Board Approves Reverse Stock Split
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN will effect a one-for-20 reverse stock split of its class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share and class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share that will become effective on August 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM Eastern Time, after the close of trading on The Nasdaq Global Market. On August 10, 2022, Greenlane's Class A common stock will begin trading on a post-reverse split basis on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol "GNLN."
Jim Cramer: 'I Am No Longer A Huge Crypto Guy'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Inmode Ltd INMD is good company, but people hate the medical device firms. When asked about AMMO, Inc. POWW, Cramer said, "I know it’s a little bit of a far field in terms of where you are versus what it is, but Dick’s DKS is my favorite in that group."
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0