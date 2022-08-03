ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Glamour

Selena Gomez Proved Sequins Are Perfect for Daytime In a Summery Tangerine Shorts Set

Jennifer Lopez isn't the only A-lister living their best life in Capri, Italy—and she certainly isn't the only one serving looks. On August 5, Selena Gomez was photographed wearing a sequined tangerine top and high-waisted shorts set with white sandals. She wore her hair in a slick updo and left her makeup minimal with a bronze glow. In the photo (which can be seen here), Gomez was linked arm-in-arm with another woman who was wearing an equally chic green silk ensemble, Miu Miu sunglasses, and a Prada purse. Between these looks and Jennifer Lopez's matching Tory Burch bra and skirt combo, this is basically your sign to throw out any clothes that don't come in a set, I guess. (Obviously, don't actually do that.)
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway Pairs an Oversized Ivory Blouse with Creamy Short Shorts

Only Anne Hathaway can make short shorts look this luxe. While out and about in New York City yesterday, the Academy Award–winning star was spotted in a breezy yet luxurious ensemble. She wore an ivory collared shirt, featuring an oversized silhouette and shirred details all over. The blouse draped over a pair of matching short shorts with split hems at the sides. Hathaway completed the look with a pair of bedazzled sandals, a hot pink studded shoulder bag, gold earrings, and black sunglasses.
Hypebae

2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection

Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos

Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
Glamour

King Princess Wrote ‘Talia’ Sobbing in a USC Practice Room

The word swagger is often used to describe King Princess, a.k.a. 23-year-old Michaela Strauss. It's an apt description: She blew up at 19 with her first single, “1950,” a soulful lesbian love song with a hook so sharp it inspired Harry Styles to reach for his phone and tweet. Shortly after, she followed it up with hits like “Pussy Is a God” and “Talia,” and her 2019 debut album Cheap Queen, a coming-of-age record about getting your heart smashed and staying up late with your friends.
Glamour

Gigi Hadid Wore a Sheer, Ab-Baring Black Cardigan and Jeans at the Height of Summer

If you're one of those people who pack up all their black knitwear and jeans for the hot summer months, Gigi Hadid just proved that you don't have to. On August 5, the model was photographed walking around NoHo in New York City wearing a sheer black cardigan with a pair of baggy, straight-leg grey jeans. She paired the casual look with a pair of grey converse, a statement chocker necklace, and oval-shaped black sunglasses.
Glamour

Gigi Hadid Just Soft-Launched Her Own Line of Knitwear, Guest in Residence

Remember when everyone started knitting Harry Styles cardigans on TikTok? Well, it looks like Gigi Hadid is taking her quarantine hobby to the next level. On August 4, the model shared a peek at her latest business venture in an Instagram dump. “Been workin on something …. with love, @guestinresidence 💛🧵 :),” she captioned the series of photos, which include Hadid looking over color swatches and plenty of cozy-looking knitwear. (In unrelated news, the latest Y2K trend coming back seems to be the puka-shell-necklace trend, as demonstrated by Hadid's elevated pearl version in slide eight.)
Glamour

Katy Perry Threw Pizza Slices at Her Fans

Katy Perry has disrespected my heritage as an Italian American woman who can't cook. At a recent club appearance in Las Vegas, where she is currently performing her Play concert residency, the singer tossed pizza slices into the crowd. If you're thinking, That sounds like a greasy mess, you're right. But Katy done did it anyway.
TODAY.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Abigail Spencer opens up on ‘hardest year’ that ‘almost killed’ her

“Grey’s Anatomy” actor Abigail Spencer has celebrated another year around the sun and commemorated her big day by cracking her heart wide open. In an open letter shared on her Instagram page, the actor and Los Angeles-based florist shared a series of photographs alongside her son Roman and model coach J. Alexander. The actor also reflected on turning 41 and what the past year had taught her in terms of mental health and strength.
ELLE DECOR

Louis Vuitton Unveils 200 Tributary Trunks in Los Angeles

When the young French carpenter Louis Vuitton first set out on a 248-mile journey (on foot!) to Paris in 1837 to begin his career as a trunk maker, he set in motion a life’s work that would far outlast his lifespan. His pièce de résistance? The travel trunk, a then-revolutionary luxury item that has left its monogrammed mark on design history.
Glamour

Glamour

