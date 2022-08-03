Read on communityimpact.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
La Popular Taqueria to open first Texas location in Austin
La Popular Taqueria is coming to Austin this winter. (Courtesy of La Popular Taqueria) La Popular Taqueria is coming to the Lantana Place shopping center at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. The restaurant is set to be done in January and will start receiving customers in February.
Domain Northside to host free concert by The Wrecks on Sept. 30
Domain Northside commissioned a 30,000-square-foot mural by Ignacio Garcia in 2021 as a creative way to program an otherwise unusable space. The larger-than-life piece can be seen from nearby buildings and often catches the eye of travelers flying in and out of Austin. (Courtesy Domain Northside) A free concert open...
Robotics company HelloGard StaffSolv relocating to Cedar Park
HelloGard StaffSolv, a robotics startup, is relocating from Austin to Cedar Park in August. (Courtesy Unsplash) HelloGard StaffSolv, a robotics startup based in Austin, is relocating to Cedar Park in August. The company aims to help solve staffing issues by deploying robots to assist staff so they can be more...
9 events and dates to know in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto in August, early September
Round Rock Market Days will be in downtown Round Rock on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Round Rock Market Days) Dallas-based country musician Corey Kent will perform at Mavericks Dance Hall as part of the venue’s summer music series. Kent has performed with several noteworthy musicians, including the Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson and Koe Wetzel. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Mavericks Dance Hall, 1700 Grand Avenue Parkway, Ste. 240, Pflugerville. 512-514-5650. www.marvericksdancehall.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Park restaurant Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine strives to serve fresh, authentic fare
The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine co-owner Allam Steitieh said he and co-owner Hassan Alsukhni founded the Cedar Park restaurant because the area did not...
A new ENT clinic is coming to South Austin this February
Shown is a mock-up of the new ENT South Austin Clinic opening in February. (Rendering courtesy Dr.Taylor Shepard) The Austin Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic is opening a new 10,000-square-foot office at 6503 Menchaca Road. The opening date will be in February, and new patients will be received in March.
Modern furniture store Joybird to host grand opening on Aug. 22
Joybird modern furniture carries furniture for every room in the house. Joybird, a modern furniture store carrying “high-quality, responsibly sourced furniture meant to last a lifetime” is scheduled to have a grand opening at the Domain Northside on Aug. 22 at 3211 Palm Way, Ste. 162, Austin. The...
Career and technical education interest grows as Central Texas becomes industry hub
Students who pursue career and technical education options can further their training in areas such as welding at the Texas State Technical College. (Courtesy Texas State Technical College) Interest in career and technical education, or CTE, opportunities is growing in school districts in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto as Central...
RELATED PEOPLE
Zips Dry Cleaning expanding into Austin and Round Rock
A Zips Dry Cleaning is located at 8105 Burnet Road, Austin. Two new locations will be opening around October. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Zips Dry Cleaners is opening two new retail locations: one at the Cannon Oaks Shopping Center at 3421 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin, and another near the intersection of Gattis School Road and A.W. Grimes Boulevard in Round Rock. Both opening dates are set for October.
Our Lady Bar & Grill's rotating dinner menu and cocktails fuel the neighborhood establishment
The facade of Our Lady Bar & Grill is influenced by Spanish colonial architecture. (Photos by Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) In August 2017, a new building designed with the architectural appeal of the San Antonio missions opened to the public in New Braunfels. But step inside and behind that Spanish...
Facilities Resource Inc. relocates from Austin to facility in Cedar Park
Office furniture store Facilities Resource Inc. relocated from Austin to a 25,000-square-foot facility in Cedar Park in April. (Courtesy Facilities Resource Inc.) Facilities Resource Inc. moved into a 25,000-square-foot facility at 1641 Scottsdale Crossing, Cedar Park, next to The Crossover sports complex, in April. The office furniture and design business...
International auction house Lark Mason Associates makes its home in New Braunfels
From left: Lark Mason, Erica Mason and Lark Mason III are surrounded by the art in their auction house. (Photos by Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspaper) Lark Mason Associates is a full-service auction house that specializes in fine and decorative works of art and is located on Mill Street in downtown New Braunfels. The business had a German farmstead from 1850 in New Braunfels that was planned for demolition moved to its location and built the auction house around the historic structure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Premier Martial Arts coming soon to Steiner Ranch
The location plans to open in the fall. (Courtesy Premier Martial Arts) Premier Martial Arts is coming soon to Steiner Ranch at 5145 N. RM 620, Ste. B-120, Austin, in the fall. The school specializes in teaching children and adults self-defense, fitness and character development through a curriculum combining styles of taekwondo, krav maga and kickboxing. 737-205-4304.
Bakery SusieCakes opening Westlake location in September
The bakery will open in September. (Courtesy SusieCakes) The all-American, home-style bakery SusieCakes will open in Westlake in September. The bakery will be located at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 123, Austin, in the West Woods Shopping Center. SusieCakes specializes in classic desserts made from scratch by in-house bakers without the use of any mixes, artificial preservatives, high-fructose corn syrups or trans-fats, according to the business.
New fusion sushi restaurant now open in South Central Austin
Muse Fusion Sushi's Harumaki appetizer is a deep-fried egg roll served with plum sauce. (Courtesy Muse Fusion Sushi) Muse Fusion + Sushi opened July 6 at 4211 S. Lamar Blvd, Ste. A-3, Austin. Muse offers limeade; boba tea; edamame; dumplings; and sushi rolls, such as the Crawdaddy Roll with fried seasoned crawdad tails and the Sunshine Roll wrapped in fried calamari instead of rice. The concept of Muse was inspired by owner Ethan Huynh’s daughter, Ava Huynh. 512-291-3637 musefusionsushi.com/
The Bull Creek district may be getting its own art museum in the near future
David Booth is hoping to build an art museum in Bull Creek District in the near future. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) David Booth, founder of Dimensional Fund Advisors, is one step closer to getting an art museum built on his property after the Austin Environmental Commission voted unanimously on Aug. 3 to amend a planned unit development, a PUD, on his property. The project is contingent on he and his developers meeting six conditions agreed upon by the commission during the meeting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is closing after 38 years in Austin
Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is a year-round costume store offering full-body costumes, shoes, accessories, masks and more. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds, a year-round costume store at 1506 South Congress Ave., Austin, is closing its doors at the end of this year. Lucy in Disguise Owner Jenna Radtke has been serving the Austin community since 1984.
Hays County Barbershop opens second location in Kyle
The team at Hays County Barbershop specializes in a variety of hair and beard services. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Hays County Barbershop opened a second location Aug. 2 at 21511 I-35, Ste. A102, Kyle. Hays County Barbershop opened in 2019, serving Kyle and the surrounding areas with a team of...
Vocational options grow at local high schools
While participation in courses of study varies from year-to-year, overall participation in courses has seen steady growth in each district. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Over the past few years, New Braunfels ISD and Comal ISD have seen growth in high school student participation in career and technical education,...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Austin, including new book store and Tiny Grocer coming to Hyde Park
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0