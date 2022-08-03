ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

9 events and dates to know in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto in August, early September

Round Rock Market Days will be in downtown Round Rock on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Round Rock Market Days) Dallas-based country musician Corey Kent will perform at Mavericks Dance Hall as part of the venue’s summer music series. Kent has performed with several noteworthy musicians, including the Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson and Koe Wetzel. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Mavericks Dance Hall, 1700 Grand Avenue Parkway, Ste. 240, Pflugerville. 512-514-5650. www.marvericksdancehall.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park restaurant Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine strives to serve fresh, authentic fare

The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine co-owner Allam Steitieh said he and co-owner Hassan Alsukhni founded the Cedar Park restaurant because the area did not...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Zips Dry Cleaning expanding into Austin and Round Rock

A Zips Dry Cleaning is located at 8105 Burnet Road, Austin. Two new locations will be opening around October. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Zips Dry Cleaners is opening two new retail locations: one at the Cannon Oaks Shopping Center at 3421 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin, and another near the intersection of Gattis School Road and A.W. Grimes Boulevard in Round Rock. Both opening dates are set for October.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

International auction house Lark Mason Associates makes its home in New Braunfels

From left: Lark Mason, Erica Mason and Lark Mason III are surrounded by the art in their auction house. (Photos by Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspaper) Lark Mason Associates is a full-service auction house that specializes in fine and decorative works of art and is located on Mill Street in downtown New Braunfels. The business had a German farmstead from 1850 in New Braunfels that was planned for demolition moved to its location and built the auction house around the historic structure.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Premier Martial Arts coming soon to Steiner Ranch

The location plans to open in the fall. (Courtesy Premier Martial Arts) Premier Martial Arts is coming soon to Steiner Ranch at 5145 N. RM 620, Ste. B-120, Austin, in the fall. The school specializes in teaching children and adults self-defense, fitness and character development through a curriculum combining styles of taekwondo, krav maga and kickboxing. 737-205-4304.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bakery SusieCakes opening Westlake location in September

The bakery will open in September. (Courtesy SusieCakes) The all-American, home-style bakery SusieCakes will open in Westlake in September. The bakery will be located at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 123, Austin, in the West Woods Shopping Center. SusieCakes specializes in classic desserts made from scratch by in-house bakers without the use of any mixes, artificial preservatives, high-fructose corn syrups or trans-fats, according to the business.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New fusion sushi restaurant now open in South Central Austin

Muse Fusion Sushi's Harumaki appetizer is a deep-fried egg roll served with plum sauce. (Courtesy Muse Fusion Sushi) Muse Fusion + Sushi opened July 6 at 4211 S. Lamar Blvd, Ste. A-3, Austin. Muse offers limeade; boba tea; edamame; dumplings; and sushi rolls, such as the Crawdaddy Roll with fried seasoned crawdad tails and the Sunshine Roll wrapped in fried calamari instead of rice. The concept of Muse was inspired by owner Ethan Huynh’s daughter, Ava Huynh. 512-291-3637 musefusionsushi.com/
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Bull Creek district may be getting its own art museum in the near future

David Booth is hoping to build an art museum in Bull Creek District in the near future. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) David Booth, founder of Dimensional Fund Advisors, is one step closer to getting an art museum built on his property after the Austin Environmental Commission voted unanimously on Aug. 3 to amend a planned unit development, a PUD, on his property. The project is contingent on he and his developers meeting six conditions agreed upon by the commission during the meeting.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is closing after 38 years in Austin

Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is a year-round costume store offering full-body costumes, shoes, accessories, masks and more. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds, a year-round costume store at 1506 South Congress Ave., Austin, is closing its doors at the end of this year. Lucy in Disguise Owner Jenna Radtke has been serving the Austin community since 1984.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County Barbershop opens second location in Kyle

The team at Hays County Barbershop specializes in a variety of hair and beard services. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Hays County Barbershop opened a second location Aug. 2 at 21511 I-35, Ste. A102, Kyle. Hays County Barbershop opened in 2019, serving Kyle and the surrounding areas with a team of...
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Vocational options grow at local high schools

While participation in courses of study varies from year-to-year, overall participation in courses has seen steady growth in each district. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Over the past few years, New Braunfels ISD and Comal ISD have seen growth in high school student participation in career and technical education,...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Austin, including new book store and Tiny Grocer coming to Hyde Park

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
