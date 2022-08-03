Read on www.focusdailynews.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
DeSoto Public Hearing Zoning Case Z-1480-22
Case Z-1480-22 The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider Zoning Case Z-1480-22 to allow for a Restaurant with Drive Thru by a Special Use Permit-304 (SUP-304) with zoning of General Retail (GR). The property in question is located at 620 Beltline Road, legally known as THE MARK AT DESOTO BLK A LOT 3. The applicant is Clay Cristy. The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. If the project is recommended for approval by the Planning Commission, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
ROISD Joint Training with Cities of Red Oak & Glenn Heights; Receives Motto Signage
(RED OAK, TX) — The ROISD Police Department is partnering with city first responders (Red Oak and Glenn Heights) for joint training on Tuesday, August 2 through Thursday, August 4 at the ROISD Career & Technical Education building behind the ROISD police offices and adjacent to Red Oak Middle School. Training will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Former DISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa May Be Dallas’s Next Mayor
Dr. Michael Hinojosa has left Dallas ISD early once again, this time two years before his contract was up in 2024. But he says, “It’s always good to go when you can leave on your own terms,” and for him, at 65, the time is now. It’s...
Carla Settle Promoted to Chief Financial Officer of CHISD
The Cedar Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to promote Executive Director of Finance Carla Settle to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on Monday night. “I’m absolutely excited about where we’re taking the Business Office,” Settle said. “I’m most proud of the relationships we’re building with the departments and campuses. The goal is to keep building that.”
Tarrant County Approves $35.5 Million For Projects To Assist With COVID Recovery
Tarrant County American Rescue Plan Act Fiscal Recovery Funds Program. On Tuesday, The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved $35.5 million in funding to improve public health and wellness, revitalize the economy, and strengthen the community from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 35 projects selected will be funded through the County’s American Rescue Plan Act Fiscal Recovery Funds (FRF) Program.
DeSoto’s Fire Chief Shares Tips For Preventing Grass Fires
Extreme Dry Conditions With Extreme Temps Provide Increase of Fire Danger. With local fire departments literally feeling the heat from putting out grass fires across the DFW area, DeSoto’s Fire Chief recorded a video to remind residents of things they can do to help prevent a grass fire. The...
DeSoto P&Z Denies Controversial Zoning Request Case Number: Z-1476-22
Zoning proposal Z-1476-22 faced more commentary on social media than most proposals we have seen recently. It came before the DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday evening, July 26 and saw what seemed like an almost endless stream of citizens voicing their opposition to the plan. The basics of...
City of Glenn Heights Election November 8, Mayor & City Council Positions On Ballot
Joint and General Election – City of Glenn Heights. A Joint and General Election will be held on November 8, 2022, for the positions of. Mayor and Council Member Places 2, 4, and 6. Beginning June 22, 2022, applicant information will be available in the City Secretary’s. Office...
Cedar Hill ISD To Host Community Learning Exchanges
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District will host a pair of important meetings during the first part of August. All community members are encouraged to attend. “As we prepare for an exciting and productive 2022-2023 academic year, we look forward to visiting with our community about the...
Tarrant County Issues Disaster Declaration Due To Wildfire Threat
Tarrant County issues disaster declaration due to threat of wildfires. Yesterday, Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters responded to 13 new wildfires across the state that burned approximately 446 acres. There are currently 224 counties with burn bans, including Dallas, Ellis and Tarrant County. Nine out of ten wildfires are human...
Glenn Heights Public Notice, Public Hearings August 8
Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas will hold Public Hearings on Monday, August 8, 2022, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall City Council Chambers, located at 1938 South Hampton Road, Glenn Heights, Texas, 75154, as prescribed by V.T.C.S., Government Code Section §551.041, to consider and possible take action on the following:
DeSoto ISD Board Approves Three Leadership Appointments
(DESOTO, TX) — During the July 25, 2022 regular monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees, the district approved the appointment of three leadership positions:. Executive Director of Administrative Services, Dr. Silvia Martinez. Deputy Chief of College, Career and Military Readiness, Dr. Jaime Kovar. Principal, Cockrell Hill Elementary, Cathye...
Midlothian Mayor’s Annual Back To School Bash
Midlothian Mayor’s Annual Back To School Bash July 30 4pm-10pm. Summer is coming to an end, even though the brutal Texas heat doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. But, no matter the weather, the beginning of the 2022-2023 Midlothian ISD school year is only two weeks away. So, that means it’s time to get ready for Back to School with the Mayor’s Annual Back to School Bash this weekend.
Cedar Hill Volleyball Plans to Build Upon Experience
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Volleyball Team will head toward the desert later this month to build team chemistry and to compete in a tournament. The Lady Longhorns will travel to a tournament in San Angelo – four hours southwest of Cedar Hill and an oasis just north of the Chihuahuan Desert – August 18-20.
Kiwanis Club of Mansfield Is Focused On Helping Kids
When it comes to helping area youths, the Kiwanis Club of Mansfield leads in a big way. Fifteen members comprise the only Kiwanis Club in the city, and they are a busy lot. If they aren’t working on a current project for youngsters, they are preparing for the next – and quite often they are doing both.
Rising Country Music Star Amanda Kate Ferris Performs at Midlothian Community Park
Summer Beats Concert Series: Amanda Kate Ferris August 19 @ 7:30. Rising country music star Amanda Kate Ferris closes out this summer’s free Summer Beats concert series at Midlothian Community Park August 19. The Friday night concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the popular series presented by Texas Health Hospital in Mansfield.
Ferris Fire Department Successfully Suppressed Two Fires On Tuesday
FERRIS – The City of Ferris Fire Department fought two major fires Tuesday afternoon suppressing both fires quickly. The city’s fire department was called to the first fire around 1:34 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, a brush fire, in the 500 block of Ewing Road. The fire began due to a property owner attempting to saw steel. The fire was extinguished by the Ferris Fire Department with no property damage or loss of life.
Lancaster Police Respond to Shooting; One Dead and Two Injured
LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster Police Department responded to a shooting this morning that left one dead and two injured. The shooting call came in from Dallas County early this morning requesting Lancaster Police Department assist on a call on Eagle River Trail, near Barclay Drive at around 12:30 a.m.
DeSoto’s Citizens Police Academy Celebrates 30 Years of Service
The DeSoto Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (DCPAAA) celebrated 30 years of service to DeSoto’s Police Department and residents on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in DeSoto Town Center’s Bluebonnet Room. Police Chief Joseph Costa and department staff were joined by Mayor Rachel L. Proctor, City Councilmember Nicole Raphiel, City Manager Brandon Wright, and other top City officials to honor the DCPAAA and to recognize the extended service of 20 members.
2022-2023 DeSoto ISD Dress Code, No Uniforms Required
DeSoto ISD Will Be Communicating Expectations About The 2022-2023 Dress Code. Back to school shopping creates a lot of anxiety for parents, students as well as teachers and administrators. There’s a lot happening behind the scenes for all parties involved from new policies, hiring staff, shopping for supplies and more. Every July as summer break winds down, parents look to their school district to find out what changes are made to the dress code. There was a lot of buzz this year about whether DeSoto ISD would require uniforms, but in the end, they decided against them.
