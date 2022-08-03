ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn Heights, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Public Hearing Zoning Case Z-1480-22

Case Z-1480-22 The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider Zoning Case Z-1480-22 to allow for a Restaurant with Drive Thru by a Special Use Permit-304 (SUP-304) with zoning of General Retail (GR). The property in question is located at 620 Beltline Road, legally known as THE MARK AT DESOTO BLK A LOT 3. The applicant is Clay Cristy. The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. If the project is recommended for approval by the Planning Commission, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Carla Settle Promoted to Chief Financial Officer of CHISD

The Cedar Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to promote Executive Director of Finance Carla Settle to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on Monday night. “I’m absolutely excited about where we’re taking the Business Office,” Settle said. “I’m most proud of the relationships we’re building with the departments and campuses. The goal is to keep building that.”
CEDAR HILL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desoto, TX
Local
Texas Government
Desoto, TX
Government
City
Glenn Heights, TX
Focus Daily News

Tarrant County Approves $35.5 Million For Projects To Assist With COVID Recovery

Tarrant County American Rescue Plan Act Fiscal Recovery Funds Program. On Tuesday, The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved $35.5 million in funding to improve public health and wellness, revitalize the economy, and strengthen the community from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 35 projects selected will be funded through the County’s American Rescue Plan Act Fiscal Recovery Funds (FRF) Program.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Royce West
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill ISD To Host Community Learning Exchanges

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District will host a pair of important meetings during the first part of August. All community members are encouraged to attend. “As we prepare for an exciting and productive 2022-2023 academic year, we look forward to visiting with our community about the...
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Glenn Heights Public Notice, Public Hearings August 8

Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas will hold Public Hearings on Monday, August 8, 2022, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall City Council Chambers, located at 1938 South Hampton Road, Glenn Heights, Texas, 75154, as prescribed by V.T.C.S., Government Code Section §551.041, to consider and possible take action on the following:
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto ISD Board Approves Three Leadership Appointments

(DESOTO, TX) — During the July 25, 2022 regular monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees, the district approved the appointment of three leadership positions:. Executive Director of Administrative Services, Dr. Silvia Martinez. Deputy Chief of College, Career and Military Readiness, Dr. Jaime Kovar. Principal, Cockrell Hill Elementary, Cathye...
DESOTO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#City Council#Fire Department#Red Oak High School#Red Oak Isd#Desoto Isd#Desoto High School
Focus Daily News

Midlothian Mayor’s Annual Back To School Bash

Midlothian Mayor’s Annual Back To School Bash July 30 4pm-10pm. Summer is coming to an end, even though the brutal Texas heat doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. But, no matter the weather, the beginning of the 2022-2023 Midlothian ISD school year is only two weeks away. So, that means it’s time to get ready for Back to School with the Mayor’s Annual Back to School Bash this weekend.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill Volleyball Plans to Build Upon Experience

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Volleyball Team will head toward the desert later this month to build team chemistry and to compete in a tournament. The Lady Longhorns will travel to a tournament in San Angelo – four hours southwest of Cedar Hill and an oasis just north of the Chihuahuan Desert – August 18-20.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Kiwanis Club of Mansfield Is Focused On Helping Kids

When it comes to helping area youths, the Kiwanis Club of Mansfield leads in a big way. Fifteen members comprise the only Kiwanis Club in the city, and they are a busy lot. If they aren’t working on a current project for youngsters, they are preparing for the next – and quite often they are doing both.
MANSFIELD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Focus Daily News

Ferris Fire Department Successfully Suppressed Two Fires On Tuesday

FERRIS – The City of Ferris Fire Department fought two major fires Tuesday afternoon suppressing both fires quickly. The city’s fire department was called to the first fire around 1:34 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, a brush fire, in the 500 block of Ewing Road. The fire began due to a property owner attempting to saw steel. The fire was extinguished by the Ferris Fire Department with no property damage or loss of life.
FERRIS, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto’s Citizens Police Academy Celebrates 30 Years of Service

The DeSoto Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (DCPAAA) celebrated 30 years of service to DeSoto’s Police Department and residents on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in DeSoto Town Center’s Bluebonnet Room. Police Chief Joseph Costa and department staff were joined by Mayor Rachel L. Proctor, City Councilmember Nicole Raphiel, City Manager Brandon Wright, and other top City officials to honor the DCPAAA and to recognize the extended service of 20 members.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

2022-2023 DeSoto ISD Dress Code, No Uniforms Required

DeSoto ISD Will Be Communicating Expectations About The 2022-2023 Dress Code. Back to school shopping creates a lot of anxiety for parents, students as well as teachers and administrators. There’s a lot happening behind the scenes for all parties involved from new policies, hiring staff, shopping for supplies and more. Every July as summer break winds down, parents look to their school district to find out what changes are made to the dress code. There was a lot of buzz this year about whether DeSoto ISD would require uniforms, but in the end, they decided against them.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy