Eden Prairie, MN

Photo gallery: PeopleFest! Party

By Gillian Holte
 4 days ago

The two-week-long PeopleFest! Celebration continued on Sunday, July 31, with a party at Staring Lake Park in Eden Prairie. The PeopleFest! Party included food trucks, a human library and live performances.

PeopleFest! is a “series of free community events and programs to celebrate the unique cultures represented in Eden Prairie.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IiYxm_0h3c9bHn00
    The Tarangini School of Dance.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FluHV_0h3c9bHn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVqUM_0h3c9bHn00
    PeopleFest! Party attendees could check out storytellers for about 15 to 20 minutes through the human library feature.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C33Rp_0h3c9bHn00
    The human library.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYKJk_0h3c9bHn00
    (From left) Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case, with City Council members PG Narayanan and Mark Freiberg.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkid0_0h3c9bHn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYlSU_0h3c9bHn00
    Tamil Sangham.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CltpG_0h3c9bHn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYk5W_0h3c9bHn00
    Food trucks included Pizza Karma, Jinx Tea, K-Town Steet Foods and the Eden Prairie’s Mobile Café.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KL71Y_0h3c9bHn00
    Mexico Azteca.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbRcy_0h3c9bHn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i59qJ_0h3c9bHn00
    Academy of Young Leaders.

Groups performing included Harisen Daiko, Tarangini School of Dance, Tamil Sangham, Mexico Azteca, Academy of Young Leaders, and Nrityavidyalaya.

Residents were encouraged to pick up a “Guide to Culture, History & Cuisine” at events or to visit the PeopleFest! Website . The book explores the food and history of Eden Prairie. Residents are also encouraged to share their experiences with #PeopleFestChallenge on social media.

PeopleFest! continues through Aug. 9. A schedule of the events can be found online .

Comments / 0

 

