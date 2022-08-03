Photo gallery: PeopleFest! Party
The two-week-long PeopleFest! Celebration continued on Sunday, July 31, with a party at Staring Lake Park in Eden Prairie. The PeopleFest! Party included food trucks, a human library and live performances.
PeopleFest! is a “series of free community events and programs to celebrate the unique cultures represented in Eden Prairie.”
Groups performing included Harisen Daiko, Tarangini School of Dance, Tamil Sangham, Mexico Azteca, Academy of Young Leaders, and Nrityavidyalaya.
Residents were encouraged to pick up a “Guide to Culture, History & Cuisine” at events or to visit the PeopleFest! Website . The book explores the food and history of Eden Prairie. Residents are also encouraged to share their experiences with #PeopleFestChallenge on social media.
PeopleFest! continues through Aug. 9. A schedule of the events can be found online .
