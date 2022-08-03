Photo gallery: PeopleFest! Party

The two-week-long PeopleFest! Celebration continued on Sunday, July 31, with a party at Staring Lake Park in Eden Prairie. The PeopleFest! Party included food trucks, a human library and live performances.

PeopleFest! is a “series of free community events and programs to celebrate the unique cultures represented in Eden Prairie.”

The Tarangini School of Dance.



PeopleFest! Party attendees could check out storytellers for about 15 to 20 minutes through the human library feature.

The human library.

(From left) Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case, with City Council members PG Narayanan and Mark Freiberg.



Tamil Sangham.



Food trucks included Pizza Karma, Jinx Tea, K-Town Steet Foods and the Eden Prairie’s Mobile Café.

Mexico Azteca.



Academy of Young Leaders.

Groups performing included Harisen Daiko, Tarangini School of Dance, Tamil Sangham, Mexico Azteca, Academy of Young Leaders, and Nrityavidyalaya.

Residents were encouraged to pick up a “Guide to Culture, History & Cuisine” at events or to visit the PeopleFest! Website . The book explores the food and history of Eden Prairie. Residents are also encouraged to share their experiences with #PeopleFestChallenge on social media.

PeopleFest! continues through Aug. 9. A schedule of the events can be found online .