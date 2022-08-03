ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai, CA

Anson Williams shares the reason he decided to run for mayor of Ojai

By Lawrence Zarian, Monica Cooper
 4 days ago

Anson Williams shared what Garry Marshall taught him on the cast of “Happy Days” and how he took those lessons into running for mayor. He shared details about running for the mayor of Ojai and what made him want to run. He also talked about how much he loves Ojai and said he is not running because of the politics of it, but because he wants to help make a difference in this city he loves.

Anson will be facing current Ojai Mayor Betsy Stix, who is running for re-election.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 3, 2022.

