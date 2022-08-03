ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Kenny shares all the different vehicles you will get to see on ‘Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage’

By Lawrence Zarian, Monica Cooper
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Big Kenny, from the country duo Big & Rich, talked about all the crazy vehicles you will see on his newest show, “Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage.” He said you will se everything from a buggy to a boat to a race car. He also said sometimes the rides in these vehicles are smoother than expected, and other times they can be a bit scary.

“Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage” airs at 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays on Circle Network.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 3, 2022.

