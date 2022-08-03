Bear found sipping water from pipe it broke while crashing into California home

A California bear was just trying to relax, officials said.

The bear was found in the laundry room of a Cuyama Valley home on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

It busted into the house and into the laundry room, Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck said. In the process, the bear broke a water pipe in the room and was found sipping the water.

Some people on social media said the bear was “a whole mood.”

“He just looks tired… needed a break from bear life ,” another person said on Twitter.

Officials helped the bear out of the home, and “it immediately climbed a tree,” Safechuck said.

It’s not the first time bears have broken into California homes. In June, a woman found herself face-to-face with a bear in her North Lake Tahoe home.

The woman had taken out the trash “in broad daylight” and returned to a bear in her home.

“The victim had gone back into the home and came face-to-face with the bear, who scratched the victim’s face and knocked them to the ground,” the sheriff’s office said June 22 in a news release. “Fortunately, the victim was able to get away from the bear and call 911.”

Deputies used the incident as a reminder for people to never leave their house and car doors unlocked.

“Remember to not leave any food or wrappers, crumbs, etc. lying around in your car or in an unsecured trash can – bears have an extraordinary sense of smell and trust us – they WILL claw their way into anything to get to the food,” deputies said.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. Bears in most attacks are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack, they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.

Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.

Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.

