California State

Bear found sipping water from pipe it broke while crashing into California home

By Maddie Capron
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJFI7_0h3c9Pdx00

A California bear was just trying to relax, officials said.

The bear was found in the laundry room of a Cuyama Valley home on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

It busted into the house and into the laundry room, Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck said. In the process, the bear broke a water pipe in the room and was found sipping the water.

Some people on social media said the bear was “a whole mood.”

“He just looks tired… needed a break from bear life ,” another person said on Twitter.

Officials helped the bear out of the home, and “it immediately climbed a tree,” Safechuck said.

It’s not the first time bears have broken into California homes. In June, a woman found herself face-to-face with a bear in her North Lake Tahoe home.

The woman had taken out the trash “in broad daylight” and returned to a bear in her home.

“The victim had gone back into the home and came face-to-face with the bear, who scratched the victim’s face and knocked them to the ground,” the sheriff’s office said June 22 in a news release. “Fortunately, the victim was able to get away from the bear and call 911.”

Deputies used the incident as a reminder for people to never leave their house and car doors unlocked.

“Remember to not leave any food or wrappers, crumbs, etc. lying around in your car or in an unsecured trash can – bears have an extraordinary sense of smell and trust us – they WILL claw their way into anything to get to the food,” deputies said.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. Bears in most attacks are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

  • Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

  • Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack, they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

  • Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

  • Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

  • Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

  • Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

  • Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

  • Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.

  • Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.

  • Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.

Watch man shoo away marshmallow-stealing bear in Connecticut home. ‘Take off, bud’

Grizzly cubs will get a new life out of state after mom is euthanized in Montana

Bear caught rummaging through trash, bird feeders and a beehive nearly a dozen times

Comments / 29

Paricia Slanker
4d ago

due to the Heat and fire there's going to be a lot of animals looking for water and food and it's not their fault just like the humans that are being displaced so are they so everybody please have a little bit of sympathy for both humans and animals

Reply
19
Lisa Garcia
3d ago

Aww we poor Bear and sorry too the people too. we have too live together already the hills and mountains of forest are burned beyond. and these animals dont have any food or water, use common good judgement and stay safe all!!!

Reply
7
Granite Jeep
4d ago

It would be helpful if he state would stop dumping our water into the ocean at unprecedented levels.

Reply(3)
6
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town

Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years.They know most of the town's 200 or so residents.Now, they're one of the few families left after California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year raged through the modest homes and stores of the riverside town.“It’s very sad. It’s very disheartening,” Derry said. “Some of our oldest homes, 100-year-old homes, are gone. It’s a small community. Good people, good folks, for the most part, live here and in time will rebuild. But it’s going...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents are warned to watch out for destructive jumping worms

Jumping worms are spreading across VirginiaVirginia Tech. If you live in the Commonwealth and think you are seeing worms who appear to be leaping into the air it is not your imagination. Residents in the Old Dominion are being told to be on the lookout for pesky, destructive, jumping worms that have been spreading through the area. According to a message Thursday from the Virginia Farm Bureau, the Virginia Cooperative Extension has asked those who live in the state to watch out for the invasive jumping worm.
VIRGINIA STATE
UPI News

Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area

July 15 (UPI) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest area of southern California near Kern County Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake struck about 6:20 p.m., PDT, about 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest at a depth of about 4 miles,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
23K+
Followers
732
Post
4M+
Views
Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region's leading media company, The Sacramento Bee's print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

