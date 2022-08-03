Ellen Pompeo Is Starring in a New Series…Which Means Less Meredith on Grey’s Anatomy

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: In the Season 18 finale of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith made a decision not to move to Minnesota. While Meredith is staying at Grey Sloan Memorial as an interim Chief of Surgery, we will see less of her next season. Pompeo will appear in eight episodes of the upcoming 19th season, which is now starting production. She will continue to narrate (but may not do voiceover in every episodes) and will remain an executive producer on the hugely popular medical drama, which remains ABC’s top scripted series. The scale-back comes as...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO