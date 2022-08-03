NBC12 tops 3 of Richmond Magazine’s ‘Best’ categories

Read on www.nbc12.com
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
Richmond narrows down developers for Diamond District
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city’s Diamond District Evaluation Panel has narrowed down the list of developers to two teams. Richmond Community Development Partners and RVA Diamond Partners are the two finalists based on evaluation criteria. The Diamond District covers about 67 acres at the crossroads of Interstates 64...
40th Annual Carytown Watermelon festival returns to Richmond
The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns to Richmond Sunday, August 14. Sponsored by Publix, the festival will begin bright and early at 10 a.m. and will carry on throughout the day before ending at 6 p.m.
First Annual Watermelon Festival arrives in Petersburg this week
Watermelon lovers are in luck this summer -- another watermelon festival is on its way, this time in Petersburg.
31st Down Home Family Reunion in Abner Clay Park Aug. 20
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Elegba Folklore Society is hosting the 31st Down Home Family Reunion: A Celebration of African American Folklife. The festival connects different aspects of West African cultural traditions with African Americans and shows West African culture’s influence on the American South. Audiences will be exposed to the artistic expressions of African world cultures in a lively, colorful and informative celebration.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 4-10
First he conquered rustic bread, then came wood-fired pizza. Now, adding to his repertoire of carb-focused concepts, dough master Billy Fallen has rolled out his latest namesake venture. Joined by former Dutch & Co. chef and co-owner Caleb Shriver, Fallen debuted Billy Pasta this week inside Ellwood Thompson’s market in Carytown, presenting fast-casual, quality-driven pasta dishes with flair that can be ordered at the touch of a button. (Richmond magazine)
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
NBC12
Urban One holds off on casino referendum on 2022 ballot
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The battle for a second casino referendum on this November’s ballot in Richmond is over after Urban One announced it would be looking to wait another year. At an 8th District community meeting Thursday night, officials with Urban One explained how they had plans to...
Pilots fly in school supplies for Central Virginia students
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Pilot Andrew Crider is taking giving back to new heights. He teamed up with several pilots across the Commonwealth to fly school supplies to Chesterfield for the upcoming school year. “This is the 2nd annual Central Virginia school supply drive fly-in,” explained Crider. With the help...
Ashland woman wins $125,000 in Virginia Lottery game
According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of having all five winning numbers are 1 in 749,398.
NBC12
Bubba’s Block Party with Bubba Wallace showcases local Black-owned food trucks
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace is hosting a free block party to celebrate the Richmond community and serve up some local eats and live music. Musicians set to perform include Wale, DJ DMO and more. The event will also feature live pit stops, iRacing and activities all evening for kids ages four and up.
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia
Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
Henrico Recreation and Parks director out after just 3 months on the job
The new director of Henrico County’s Recreation and Parks division is out after just three months on the job. Patrick Nalley, who was appointed to the role April 27, resigned July 28, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas confirmed to the Citizen. Nalley was escorted from his office that day, according to multiple sources who witnessed his exit.
How volunteering with this program can help those with substance use disorder
In Virginia, there's a network of recovery groups to help those overcome substance use disorder. Now, a federal program is coming to the Commonwealth to help with those efforts.
PHOTOS: Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival arrives at Rockett’s Landing
Visitors to Rockett's Landing on Saturday got to see a rare sight, as colorful dragons filled the water as part of the Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday.
cutoday.info
Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission
RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
arlnow.com
Williamsburg Navy Federal Credit Union branch moving to Rosslyn
The Navy Federal Credit Union branch in the Williamsburg Shopping Center is moving. The branch at 6402 Williamsburg Blvd is expected to close after relocating to a new location at 1919 N. Lynn Street in Rosslyn later this month, according to an email sent to customers this week. It will...
Backup clear on I-95 North near bridge in Richmond
UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, travel lanes have reopened and the backup is clear. RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two disabled vehicles on either side of the Interstate 95 bridge in Richmond are causing significant backups. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a disabled vehicle on I-95 North 74.6, near Main Street Station, has closed the […]
CBS News
250 e-bikes suddenly stop working in Richmond
About 250 e-bikes in the city of Richmond are no longer working and now gathering dust, leaving many to wonder what happened to the startup that offered the service. Itay Hod reports. (8/3/22)
