NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener
The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
Savage injures hamstring during Packers' 'Family Night'
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Starting safety Darnell Savage suffered a hamstring injury during the Green Bay Packers' traditional “Family Night” practice at Lambeau Field on Friday. During one-on-one matchups between receivers and defensive backs early in practice, Savage pulled up while trying to cover Amari Rodgers....
Steelers' Harris seeks to expand leadership role in 2nd year
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris enjoyed a breakout rookie season last year. Harris has been slowed by a foot injury during his second training camp with the Steelers. But the brief summer setback has allowed Harris an opportunity to pause from the daily on-field training camp practice grind and expand his leadership role. “It has been a blessing in disguise in a way ... not to get hurt, but to see the other younger guys get more reps,” Harris said. “It has been pretty frustrating, but it’s good though. There have been a lot of other guys who come in here and we get to see their skillsets.” Last season, Harris led the NFL with 381 touches and finished second in yards after contact behind only Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor.
Bears WR N’Keal Harry Exits Training Camp Practice With Apparent Ankle Injury
The newly-acquired wide receiver reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain.
Report: N'Keal Harry Injury Has High Ankle Sprain
Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry left Saturday's practice with a bad left leg injury but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Sunday reported the injury is a high ankle sprain, which may or may not jeopardize his ability to play in the opener.
White Sox Pitcher Dylan Cease becomes first pitcher to allow one or fewer runs in 13 consecutive starts
Dylan Cease allowed one or fewer runs in 13 consecutive starts, making it the longest streak since earned runs became an official stat in 1913. Cease led the Chicago White Sox over the Texas Rangers, 2-1.
Saints place Monday on injured reserve, add Alonso
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints placed undrafted rookie safety Smoke Monday on injured reserve Friday because of a knee injury. The Saints also added veteran free agent linebacker Kiko Alonso to the roster, marking his second stint with New Orleans. Monday, an Atlanta native who played...
Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?
The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
Melvin Gordon feels Broncos are 'top-tier' team
The Denver Broncos are Colin Cowherd's pick to win the AFC West. Denver possibly made the biggest splash in the offseason when it traded for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Over the last four seasons, he's ranked second in the league in passer rating (106.3), and adding him to a roster with former All-Pros and Pro Bowlers (Justin Simmons and Courtland Sutton) plus emerging young talent (Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II and Javonte Williams), it's understandable to think the Broncos can win the division — a division that includes the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL quarterback competition tracker: Who's No. 1 in camp?
With the NFL season set to begin in five weeks, there are a few notable quarterback competitions underway. Two involve rookies looking to establish themselves atop the depth chart, and all of them include veterans with aspirations to revitalize their careers. Here's a look at where the league's ongoing QB...
Kareem Hunt's trade request declined by Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade. Hunt's trade request was reported by Cleveland.com, which noted that the Browns have denied Hunt's plea to play elsewhere. Hunt, a free agent after the 2022 season, had not been practicing at the onset of training camp in hopes of...
Justin Jefferson the NFL's best WR? Cooper Kupp disagrees
There are a few wide receivers who have a reasonable claim to being the best in the NFL. Packers-turned-Raiders wideout Davante Adams has racked up the touchdowns, catches and yards over the last couple of seasons. Cooper Kupp won the receiving triple crown last season. Cases for Deebo Samuel and Tyreek Hill go beyond traditional stats.
No contract talk as Titans lineman Jeffery Simmons works
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie quarterback Malik Willis made a business decision when he found himself facing off against Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons in a live tackle drill at training camp. He went straight to the ground. “I was like, 'No, this can’t be right,” Willis...
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame: Best moments
The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members on Saturday. Hall of Fame induction is the greatest individual honor that can be bestowed upon a player once his career comes to an end, and former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler — a four-time All-Pro who helped the Packers win Super Bowl XXXI — explained why.
Lions move training camp to Ford Field; Chark competes
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions held training camp at Ford Field on Saturday, hoping it is a step toward gaining home-field advantage this season. Last year, the Lions went 3-13-1 and had the lowest home attendance numbers of any team in the NFL. In the past four years, they’ve won a total of nine home games.
Rams, Vikings, Belichick highlight Colin's NFL predictions
Surprise players, teams and storylines develop during every NFL season. Some quarterback has a breakout first half. An unexpected team goes undefeated through September. A perceived contender falls flat on its face. With that in mind, Colin Cowherd provided five bold predictions for 2022 on Friday's edition of "The Herd."
Titans patient as QB Malik Willis makes jump from Liberty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Willis is experiencing some growing pains as the Tennessee Titans rookie works through his first training camp. Willis threw a deep pass to Josh Malone for a nice connection Friday and came back by finding Mason Kinsey across the middle in coverage. Needing a touchdown to wrap up practice, Willis completed two of his first three passes before running and sliding down around the 10.
Trey Lance impressing early in 49ers training camp
Jimmy Garoppolo out, Trey Lance in. And with the switch being official, the hype around the San Francisco 49ers' second-year quarterback, with just two starts under his belt, is at an all-time high. Current players like third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro Deebo Samuel, and former 49ers greats like...
Jacksonville Jaguars ready to make noise in 2022?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new coaching staff and several new faces on the roster. Can they be one of the surprise teams in the NFL next season?. Jacksonville lost 27-11 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. Of course, the majority of the team's starters didn't take the field in what was its first preseason game of the year.
Is Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa primed for Year 3 breakout?
Tua Tagovailoa is entering his third season with the Miami Dolphins, and the verdict is still out on whether the 24-year-old is a franchise quarterback. His surrounding circumstances would seem to be much more favorable. This season will be Tagovailoa's first under new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who joins...
