Biden hails ‘decisive victory’ against Kansas amendment as he signs order on abortion

Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
Judge blocks enforcement of West Virginia abortion ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic was going before a county judge on Monday to ask that an 1800s-era law be thrown out so the facility can immediately resume abortions. The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia suspended abortion services on June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The state has an abortion ban on the books dating back 150 years that makes performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison. There is an exception for cases in which a pregnant person’s life is at...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
AOL Corp
Roe V. Wade ruling: She found out her baby wouldn't survive, but was denied an abortion
One mom's message about the real-life consequences of the Roe v. Wade decision is going viral, and now that mom is sharing her story with TODAY Parents. Chloe, an Arizona mom who asked that her last name be withheld to protect her privacy, said she found out her pregnancy was "incompatible with life" after a 21-week anatomy scan.
What the Kansas abortion result means for the country
CNN projects Kansas voters have rejected a measure that would have amended the state constitution to remove a protected right to abortion. CNN’s Areva Martin explains what this may mean for the rest of the country.
Vox
4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas
On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
Twitter stunned after Kansas rejects pro-life amendment, keeps abortion as a ‘right’: ‘Best night for cruelty'
Twitter users expressed shock at the news that Kansas voters resoundingly voted "No" Tuesday evening on a proposed amendment to allow the Kansas state legislature to regulate abortions in the state. Pro-life groups in Kansas sought to enact the amendment to remove restrictions on lawmakers regulating abortion procedures which had...
Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins
WASHINGTON (AP) — Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden’s most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it. A summer lawmaking blitz has sent bipartisan bills addressing gun violence and boosting the nation’s high-tech manufacturing sector to Biden’s desk, and the president is now on the cusp of securing what he called the “final piece” of his economic agenda with Senate passage of a Democrats-only climate and prescription drug deal...
'The Supreme Court did us a favor': Democrats seize on abortion ruling as midterm lifeline
LAS VEGAS, July 20 (Reuters) - Susie Lee, one of the U.S. Congress's most endangered Democrats, has spent this year fighting a tough re-election campaign in the face of soaring inflation and weighed down by President Joe Biden's dismal approval numbers.
Biden signs abortion order, says Republicans clueless about women's power
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the Supreme Court and Republicans are clueless about the power of American women as he signed a second executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights.
Louisiana Supreme Court receives emergency request to halt abortion ban
An abortion rights group filed a request for an emergency injunction to stop Louisiana's abortion ban, which has been halted and reinstated multiple times since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.
Washington Examiner
Biden and Democrats falter in efforts to capitalize on Kansas abortion vote
Democrats hoping anti-abortion Republicans will motivate their base and potential swing voters before November's midterm elections notched an unexpected win this week in Kansas after the state resoundingly rejected a constitutional amendment proposing to remove abortion protections. President Joe Biden's administration underscored the issue Wednesday by signing another executive order...
Democrats Pound GOP With Abortion Ads After Big Kansas Victory
In the days since Kansans overwhelmingly voted to preserve abortion access in their state, Democrats have launched a bevy of ads in key statewide elections blasting their Republican opponents for opposing legal abortion. The ads have come in Arizona and Michigan, two major swing states who held their primaries on...
Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court
WASHINGTON — More than a dozen members of Congress were arrested Tuesday alongside abortion rights activists after they sat down and blocked an intersection between the U.S. Capitol building and the Supreme Court to protest right-wing justices’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The act of civil disobedience came as backers of abortion rights urge more […] The post Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Can Kansas Cling to Abortion Rights?
Click here to read the full article. Tomorrow, Kansas will be the first state in the nation to vote on abortion rights in the wake of the reversal of Roe v. Wade. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and the election could be a bellwether for the future of abortion rights nationwide. On August 2, as part of the state’s primary election, Kansas voters will weigh an amendment to the state constitution that could quickly lead to a complete ban on abortion. The Kansas referendum’s origin story dates back to 2019. That year, the Kansas Supreme Court held that the state constitution...
What Kansas Abortion Vote Means for Democrats, Republicans in the Midterms
The GOP-led state rejected lawmakers restricting abortion access, setting up a fight over the issue on the election campaign trail.
