What Sparked The 'Feud' Between Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon?

By Molly Claire Goddard
 4 days ago
Are Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon at odds? The Morning Show costars are reportedly not on the best of terms after the Legally Blonde actress snapped an Emmy nod for the AppleTV+ show, while the Friends alum did not.

"Jen's camp is privately briefing people that she wasn't trying to get a nomination this year and is happy for Reese," an insider close to Aniston dished to Star Magazine.

Despite the We Are The Millers actress being nominated for the show in 2020, sources close to Aniston said that behind closed doors , she's enraged. "She's fuming privately and very embarrassed," a source went on to explain despite Aniston's rep denying the story to the outlet.

The former sitcom star and Witherspoon have allegedly not been the best of friends, despite having a rich history of starring as sisters on the infamous 90's show and as co anchors in present day. "They're both professional, but there's a lot of eye-rolling," an insider said of their on-set dynamic.

"And it's telling that Jen's friends are saying [ Euphoria's ] Zendaya is a lock to win. It smacks of sour grapes," a source detailed about the award show banter.

While Aniston may be frenemies with the Home Again star, she has nothing but love for her other costar Lisa Kudrow . For The Comeback actress' birthday on Saturday, July 30, the California native shared a gushing post about her pal to her Instagram stories.

“Happy birthday @lisakudrow. I love you," Aniston penned alongside a photo of herself kissing Kudrow on the forehead. Another costar Courteney Cox also penned a touching tribute on her own story writing, “Happy Birthday loot. You make everything better. And funnier!”

As OK! previously reported , although the majority of the cast of Friends may be close, they are currently bracing for Matthew Perry 's upcoming tell-all.

"The world is he's going to unload on the whole crew, which has everyone in a panic," the insider revealed adding that Perry "figures it's time to come clean not just about his own life, but also about the good, the bad and the ugly things that happened on the Friends set."

