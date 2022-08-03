Bear found sipping water from pipe it broke while crashing into California home

Read on www.tri-cityherald.com
Related
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Anne Heche Car Crash: Hero Neighbor Who Tried To Rescue Her Speaks Out
On Friday morning (August 5), a quiet Los Angeles neighborhood was enveloped in chaos when actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a home with the owner inside, setting both the house and her car ablaze. Though medical officials have stated that she’s expected to live, Heche remains in critical condition with severe burns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No Notice
The closures will impact locations in several states. All are expected to reopen by year’s end. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Riverbender.com, BND.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.
Comments / 0