Milwaukee, WI

Arnitta Holliman out as head of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention

By Alex Crowe
 4 days ago
08-06-22 The Reporter’s Notebook w/ Alex Crowe

WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them. Alex is joined by members of the Sikh Community to discuss the Sikh Temple shooting ten years late. Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ...
WTMJ Conversations: John Vetter

John Vetter of Vetter Architects is responsible for some of the great buildings you see in downtown Milwaukee!. Vetter talked about his decades-long career with Libby Collins on WTMJ Conversations. Listen in the player above. A portion of the conversation was transcribed below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters, Inc. LIBBY COLLINS:...
The RNC comes to MKE

MILWAUKEE- For the second presidential election cycle in a row Milwaukee will host one of the major party’s national conventions. The Republican National Committee today voting on Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention. This will be the first RNC for Milwaukee and the second major nominating convention for the city in four years.
More than a dozen road closures as the city hosts the 2022 USA Triathlon

USA Triathlon’s Toyota Age Group National Championship is returning to Milwaukee’s lakefront this weekend for the second year in a row. The event will take place August 6-7th and is expected to attracted 6,000 athletes as well as 12,000 spectators. Marissa Werner, director of Sports Milwaukee says the lakefront is a hotspot for people wanting to compete.
Heavy rain likely to end weekend

After heat advisories persisted throughout Southeastern Wisconsin Saturday, heavy rain is expected across the area. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee Sullivan says several rounds of storms capable of producing heavy rain will move through the area starting Saturday night and persisting through Monday morning. In a bulletin the agency says “the general expectation is for the first round to occur tonight (Saturday night) and the second round to occur Sunday evening into Monday morning.”
