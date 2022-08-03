The Walking Dead Bundle Offers Hit Games for $1

Read on comicbook.com
New Fatal Fury Game Announced at Evo 2022
In what is likely the most surprising announcement to come from Evo 2022, video game publisher SNK announced that it's in the process of working on a new game in the Fatal Fury series. First started back in 1991, Fatal Fury is a legendary fighting game series that received multiple entries across SNK's Neo Geo platform. And while the mainline series hasn't been heard from in over 20 years, SNK has decided that it's now time to finally return with a new installment.
When and Where to Watch The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022
The new series Tales of the Walking Dead is among the Walking Dead spinoff shows AMC will highlight during The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022. A live episode of the after-show Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long special will preview the upcoming first season of Tales of TWD, the episodic anthology series premiering August 14 on AMC. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple will tease the future of TWDU, revealing exclusive intel on Norman Reedus' still-untitled series focused on Daryl Dixon; Isle of the Dead, the Maggie and Negan spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and the as-yet-untitled spinoff series reuniting Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes.
Steam Update Brings Great News for Nintendo Fans
If you're big on Nintendo's various hardware offerings including the Nintendo Switch and some of the company's classic controllers released recently, the latest Steam update that's currently in beta has some good news in store. The update in question focuses on two things and two things alone: added support for Joy-Cons to be used in Steam games as well as improved support for some of those classic, modernized Nintendo controllers people may have picked up in recent years.
Shazam Star Zachary Levi Got Sent to the ER After Gory Nintendo Wii Injury
Shazam actor Zachary Levi got sent to the ER after buying a Nintendo Wii in 2006. Zachary Levi has made a name for himself over the last few years by playing the incredibly powerful kid turned adult superhero Shazam. That's not to say he didn't have a big career prior to that as he co-starred in the Thor series and played the titular role in NBC's beloved action-comedy series Chuck. Nevertheless, he's become an even bigger name by leading a successful DC film franchise that is gearing up for its second entry, which fans hope will eventually lead to a fight between The Rock's take on Black Adam and Levi's Shazam.
Red Dead Redemption Actor Addresses Remake Rumors
Red Dead Redemption actor Rob Wiethoff, the man responsible for bringing John Marston to life, has addressed the rumors of a remake of the 2010 game. Next to Grand Theft Auto, the Red Dead series is one of the most successful franchises Rockstar has under its belt. The beloved western franchise takes the open-world gameplay Rockstar is known for and meshes it with an incredibly deep, emotional, character-driven story. The franchise has been praised for its writing and storytelling as well as its incredible technical advancements with its 2018 sequel. With the major gameplay and graphical leaps in Red Dead Redemption 2, many have been asking for a remake of the first game with those same features. For a time, Rockstar was reportedly briefly considering/planning a remake of Red Dead Redemption, something fans were eager for.
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Kills Off One of the Series' Biggest Characters
Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 362 to follow! The final war between the heroes and villains has reached a more intense stage than ever as the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has killed off one of the manga's biggest characters to date! It's been rough for the heroes as they have been holding out for as long as they can against Tomura Shigaraki until Izuku Midoriya can make it to the battlefield. It's been a tough pill for Katsuki Bakugo to swallow as he's come face to face with the wide gap between him and Shigaraki's modified body and power.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
More Details on AEW Fight Forever Ahead of THQ Nordic Showcase
More details regarding All Elite Wrestling's first console video game, AEW Fight Forever, dropped via Fightful Select on Sunday ahead of THQ Nordic's digital showcase this week where the game's first trailer will officially drop. Pre-orders for the game popped up on Amazon last week and included information about the different game modes that will be offered. There was also a cover image for the game featuring CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Dr. Britt Baker and Jade Cargill. That was apparently designed by THQ Nordic and not AEW's graphics team — which is why the wrestlers themselves were apparently surprised to learn they had been chosen for the game's cover.
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
How Hulu's Prey Sets Up Another Predator Sequel
When Predators was developed and then released in 2010 it came with the notion that it would kickstart the franchise and be the first in a set of films, as we know, that didn't happen. The same thing happened with 2018's The Predator from Shane Black, a potential franchise starter that went nowhere. This week sees the debut of Prey, a new film in the series set hundreds of years in the past, and naturally the film is eager to set up more stories in the franchise. Unlike the previous two attempts though it seems like Prey might actually get a proper follow-up. Let's dig into what is being set up and why it might actually happen below. Spoilers Follow!
Xbox Exclusive Hellblade 2 Will Feature "Accurate" Poop
In case there was any doubt in your mind that video games are cool and weird, it has been confirmed that Xbox-exclusive Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will feature "accurate" bird droppings. Video games have always had a desire to capture as much detail as possible because it helps immerse the player and can be used as a big marketing talking point. Racing games love to have accurate vehicle details, locations, weather conditions, and more while WW2 shooters may focus on historical accuracy. Some games have gotten a bit carried away with these ideas in recent years with titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 trying to emphasize its realism and detail by having horses' testicles shrink in cold weather.
More Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Courses May Have Leaked
Nintendo's plans for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC courses may have leaked once more with new datamined assets potentially revealing what Mario Kart tracks will be coming to the game in future DLC waves. This latest leak consists of snippets of music found within the game's files, music that correlates to different courses from the past Mario Kart games the Booster Course Pass is pulling from. Not every future DLC course is known, but if the leak holds up, players may have a very good idea of what'll make up the majority of the remaining DLC.
Marvel vs. Capcom 2 Arcade Cabinet Revealed by Arcade1Up
Arcade1Up has officially announced a new Marvel vs. Capcom 2 home arcade machine during the Evo 2022 fighting game tournament. The home arcade cabinet will feature Marvel vs. Capcom 2 alongside seven other classic video games and comes with a Wi-Fi connection that will allow players to take on opponents over the internet. Pre-orders are expected to start on September 8th with a retail launch this fall.
New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Details Seemingly Confirm Disappointing Leak
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet were featured heavily during this week's Pokemon Presents event, but not all of the news was good news for those who were hoping for certain features to be present in the new games. Details shared during and after the event appear to have confirmed a leak from before that suggested the Gyms players visit in the new Paldea region would not feature level scaling, an omission which some players feel goes against the open-world nature of the next Pokemon games.
The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Reveals Season 4 Renewal Chances, Says Disney+ Views Could Be Game-Changer
The Orville's third season is finally over and fans are eager for news about the sci-fi show's future. Previous reports suggested that things weren't looking good for a fourth season, especially with the cast's contracts all expiring after wrapping on Season 3. Speaking to TVLine, The Orville creator/star Seth MacFarlane says that it's currently "50-50" as to whether the series will be renewed. However, the show was recently added to the Disney+ library. Coming to another streaming service (in addition to its home at Hulu) could help it find an entirely new audience. Those views stand to tip the scales in The Orville's favor.
The Sandman: All the DC Characters Missing From the Netflix Series
Today, after decades of various forms of development, The Sandman arrives in live-action as a Netflix series. You can binge-watch it right now and, in fact, you probably should because we're about to spoil some of the plot points in the story by talking bout the DC Comics characters who didn't show up in the adaptation. You wouldn't know it from watching the Netflix show, which doesn't use the DC logo anywhere, but The Sandman is an adaptation of a DC Comics series. Given The Sandman's popularity with readers who aren't fans of superheroes, it can be easy to forget that the series started off as a revival of another old DC Comics character that went by the name Sandman before growing into something more.
GTA Online Player Discovers Secret Outfit Perks
GTA Online is one of the beefiest online video games out there due the sheer content and possibilities, meaning sometimes players are still uncovering things. Rockstar Games is known for being incredibly detail oriented and that remains true for GTA Online. The game is a massive online playground for players to live out all of their illegal fantasies, whether that be through a criminal empire or simply having the power to steal any vehicle you want and get away with it. The open-ended nature of GTA Online has kept players coming back for nearly a decade and ensures that Rockstar will keep updating it, despite killing off support for Red Dead Online in favor of moving resources to GTA 6.
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals New Addition for August 2022
A new leak tied to Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service has revealed a game that will be coming to the platform at some point in August 2022. Within the past week, PS Plus Essential users gained access to the new free offerings on the platform for August which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this slate might be keeping fans busy for the foreseeable future, it sounds like PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can expect another notable game to hit the platform soon.
Uncharted Jumps to #1 Movie on Netflix
Uncharted is getting a major resurgence with its new Netflix debut. Earlier this year, Sony finally released Uncharted starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. Although the film received mixed reviews, it performed quite well commercially and was helped out by the fact it was coming hot off the heels of Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film was a long time coming, even pre-dating Holland's mainstream acting career. Development on the movie began in the early 2010s, shortly after the release of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves on PlayStation 3 with Mark Wahlberg set to play Nathan Drake himself. Multiple directors and writers were attached to the film at various points, eventually resulting in Wahlberg aging out of the role and becoming Sully instead. Nevertheless, it's finally here and it seems like audiences are digging it.
