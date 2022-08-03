Read on www.lakenormanpublications.com
I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington […]
WBTV
Crash closes part of Old Airport Road in Concord
The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County. The original completion date was by the end of 2022. Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction.
WBTV
Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A major construction project in Iredell County will take longer to complete than first anticipated. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the Interstate 77/Interstate 40 interchange is now set to be “substantially complete” by late 2023. The original completion date was...
Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market
SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
I-40 East crash closes lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 192, near Exit 192 for Peters Creek Parkway. The closure began at 11:27 a.m. and lasted until 12:37 p.m. Maps show congestion […]
3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on High Rock Lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
Duke Energy's new solar power facility finished in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy opened its solar power facility in Cabarrus County, and WCNC Charlotte is giving you a peek at the new facility. The Speedway Solar Facility is the closest major solar power plant to Charlotte and one of 45 Duke Energy solar power plants in North Carolina.
125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
Alcohol, speed suspected in deadly motorcycle crash in Iredell County, troopers say
TROUTMAN, N.C. — Alcohol impairment and excessive speed are suspected in a deadly crash Wednesday night that involved a motorcycle in Iredell County, troopers said. A 2007 Victory motorcycle driven by Alexander Christian Turner, 26, of Mooresville, ran a stop sign on Houston Road at the T-intersection of Weathers Creek in Troutman.
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
focusnewspaper.com
COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County
Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
Raleigh News & Observer
Know your rights: 5 things to watch for when it comes to neighbor vs. neighbor disputes
In neighbor vs. neighbor disputes involving homeowners associations, N.C. law gives the HOAs most of the power. To be sure, HOAs are legally armed to enforce the letter of their neighborhood laws — from what kind of mailbox you can have to the type of fencing you can wrap around your yard.
HOA threatens to fine residents after vandals damage cluster mailboxes in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neighbors in a south Charlotte condo complex said they've been warned of potential fines by their homeowners' association for their damaged mailboxes after they said thieves broke into them several times this summer. Neighbors at the Chalcombe Court condominiums said they're fed up with the break-ins...
thewilkesrecord.com
Fire Damages Millers Creek Business
No one was injured in a Thursday, Aug. 4, blaze at Select Hardwoods on Boone Trail in Millers Creek, but portions of a building received heavy damage. Firefighter Lukas Blankenship told The Wilkes Record that the incident was reported at 3:40 p.m., and firefighters from numerous departments were on the scene until 8:45 p.m.
Charlotte Douglas sees hundreds of delays, cancelations
CHARLOTTE — There were nearly 600 delays at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Saturday, marking the most delays in the country, according to the website Flight Aware. This is the second weekend that the airport has had more than 500 delays. There were also 50 cancellations into and...
WXII 12
Highway 52 North hit with heavy delays after Friday morning crash
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A crash was causing heavy delays on Highway 52 North in Forsyth County. The crash was reported near Bethania-Rural Hall Road (Highway 65). It happened around 7:45 a.m. One of two lanes was closed. Authorities have not released how many people were involved or what...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Burke Search and Rescue urges hikers to be prepared
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Search and Rescue is reminding hikers to be prepared when they head out into the wilderness. Wes Taylor, a battalion chief for the rescue team, says a whistle is one of 10 essentials you should carry every time you go into the woods.
Police: Person hit, killed while walking in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department said it is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a person who was walking in the road. The person later died due to their injuries at the hospital. Authorities said the vehicle was traveling south on Park Street in Belmont when it...
Residential development with more than 250 homes planned in Mooresville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It appears Mooresville is being targeted for yet another large residential project. At its meeting on Monday night, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners was scheduled to hold a public hearing for an annexation and utility extension request from Century Communities Inc. Documents show the request is being made for a nearly 75-acre site off U.S. Highway 21, just north of Mooresville. Century Communities is proposing a project with 252 residential units at the site, according to its application.
What does it mean if you see a COVID-SAFE sticker at a Meck County business?
CHARLOTTE — The next time you visit a local business in Mecklenburg County, you might see a special sticker plastered on the window. On Wednesday, the Board of Commissioners voted to let Mecklenburg County’s state of emergency expire alongside the state’s -- on Aug. 15. The state of emergency was originally declared in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
