ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Crash closes part of Old Airport Road in Concord

The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County. The original completion date was by the end of 2022. Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A major construction project in Iredell County will take longer to complete than first anticipated. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the Interstate 77/Interstate 40 interchange is now set to be “substantially complete” by late 2023. The original completion date was...
WSOC Charlotte

Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market

SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Transportation Planning#Urban Construction#Traffic#Mooresville#N C 115#Sealand Contractors Corp#Ncdot
FOX8 News

I-40 East crash closes lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 192, near Exit 192 for Peters Creek Parkway. The closure began at 11:27 a.m. and lasted until 12:37 p.m. Maps show congestion […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on High Rock Lake

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
thewilkesrecord.com

Fire Damages Millers Creek Business

No one was injured in a Thursday, Aug. 4, blaze at Select Hardwoods on Boone Trail in Millers Creek, but portions of a building received heavy damage. Firefighter Lukas Blankenship told The Wilkes Record that the incident was reported at 3:40 p.m., and firefighters from numerous departments were on the scene until 8:45 p.m.
MILLERS CREEK, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Burke Search and Rescue urges hikers to be prepared

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Search and Rescue is reminding hikers to be prepared when they head out into the wilderness. Wes Taylor, a battalion chief for the rescue team, says a whistle is one of 10 essentials you should carry every time you go into the woods.​
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Person hit, killed while walking in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department said it is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a person who was walking in the road. The person later died due to their injuries at the hospital. Authorities said the vehicle was traveling south on Park Street in Belmont when it...
BELMONT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Residential development with more than 250 homes planned in Mooresville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It appears Mooresville is being targeted for yet another large residential project. At its meeting on Monday night, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners was scheduled to hold a public hearing for an annexation and utility extension request from Century Communities Inc. Documents show the request is being made for a nearly 75-acre site off U.S. Highway 21, just north of Mooresville. Century Communities is proposing a project with 252 residential units at the site, according to its application.

Comments / 0

Community Policy