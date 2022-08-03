Colts' 2022 training camp roundup: Day 5

Following their first practice with full pads, the Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Wednesday for their fifth session of training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

It was a steamy afternoon for the Colts, who opted to go with the shells after wearing full pads on Tuesday. Nevertheless, there was work being put in all over the field.

Here’s a quick roundup of the news, notes and highlights from Day 5 of Colts training camp on Wednesday:

No full pads today

D'vonte Price, De'Michael Harris also out

Shaq Leonard still brings the energy

Jelani Woods getting after it

Matt Ryan and Michael Pittman Jr. working on that connection

More of Alec Pierce vs Stephon Gilmore

Edge rushers getting some pressure

Dayo Odeyingbo also making some noise

Pass rush notes

Bobby Okereke continues his strong camp

First fight of camp!

A strong day from Kylen Granson