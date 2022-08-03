'Jersey Shore' Alum Sammi Giancola Celebrates Her 1-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Justin May

Read on people.com
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Teresa Giudice’s Stuns In Strapless White Wedding Dress As She Marries Luis Ruelas: Photos
Teresa Giudice is celebrating the big day in the most gorgeous dress imaginable! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, stunned in a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married! Inside the 'RHONJ' Couple's Romantic and Starry Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas!. The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple tied the knot on Saturday in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Giudice's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and...
NE-YO's Wife Crystal Renay Files for Divorce, Claims He Had a Baby with Another Woman
Crystal Renay is looking to end her marriage to NE-YO. Shortly after publicly accusing the R&B singer of cheating, Renay filed divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE in Atlanta earlier this week, claiming the pair's marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation" following NE-YO's alleged infidelity. Renay has been...
Heather Rae El Moussa Reunites with Husband Tarek After Admitting to Having 'Separation Anxiety'
Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have reunited after he returned from a family trip to Cabo. Shared on Instagram Story on Thursday, the Selling Sunset star, 34, posted a pic of Tarek's welcome back at home, snapped as the HGTV star hugged Heather and placed his head on her growing baby bump.
NBA Star Chris Paul Says Wife Jada Is 'The Rock' of Their Family as He Prepares for New Season
As basketball star Chris Paul prepares for a new season with the Phoenix Suns, the 37-year-old athlete is grateful for his wife Jada, who he calls "the rock" of their family. "For me, I've been traveling with games and stuff my kids' entire lives. You know what I mean? So, my wife has undoubtedly been the rock," Chris tells PEOPLE while hosting Baby2Baby's annual Back2School distribution event with Jada. "She's been most consistent thing that they've known in their lives so she's their go-to for any and everything," he adds.
Honey Boo Boo Is a Senior! Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shares Alana Thompson's Yearbook Photo Shoot
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is passing another life milestone. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon shared a gallery of photos on Instagram Friday showing 16-year-old Alana posing for her last set of high school yearbook pictures. In the first shot, the reality star...
Woody Harrelson Says He's 'Flattered to Be Compared' to Fan's Baby Girl — and Writes Her a Poem!
Woody Harrelson just made a very adorable fan's day!. The 61-year-old actor took notice of a Wednesday tweet from fan Dani Grier Mulvenna, who posted a side-by-side snap of her 8-month-old baby girl Cora next to a photo of Harrelson, comparing their toothy grins. "Ok but how does our daughter...
How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'
Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
Lacey Chabert Shares the Future of 'Crossword Mysteries' and More Hallmark Follow-Up Movies
Lacey Chabert has a considerable wish list for future movies on Hallmark Channel, including some sequels to fan favorites. During a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, the Mean Girls actress delighted fans when asked about her Crossword Mysteries series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. "I'm really...
Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew
Joanna Gaines can't believe how much her youngest baby has grown. On Thursday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a sweet side-by-side photo of her son Crew, 4. In the first photo, a sleeping infant Crew is wrapped in a pale blanket. On the right is a photo of Crew today, wrapped similarly in a blanket with his hair and the top half of his face peeking out.
'Welcome to Plathville' 's Moriah Plath and Siblings Say They've 'Decided to Not Be Divided Anymore'
The Plath family is coming back together. Kinda. On Friday, Welcome to Plathville stars Moriah, Micah, Lydia and Isaac shared a lengthy statement via Instagram on behalf of their famous family to address the show's fourth season, which ended on Tuesday, and turmoil that the group has dealt with. "We...
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Celebrate 3 Years of Being Together: 'You Make Everything Better'
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are celebrating three years of romance!. In honor of their third anniversary as a couple on Friday, the pair penned sweet tributes to each other via Instagram after spending time together at the Magic Castle clubhouse in Los Angeles to commemorate the occasion. "Hard to...
Kim Kardashian 'Can't Wait' to Have Pete Davidson Home from Australia: They're 'Still Very Happy'
Kim Kardashian is ready to reunite with Pete Davidson. The pair, who were first linked in October, have been apart as the former Saturday Night Live star, 28, films his latest movie, Wizards!, in Australia. Now that the project is wrapping up, a source tells PEOPLE that The Kardashians star,...
Usher Shares Adorable Photos Hanging Out with Baby Boy Sire, 10 Months: 'Blessings'
Usher is spending quality time with his little boy. On Thursday, the "Love in this Club" artist, 43, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram of him hanging out with his 10-month-old son Sire Castrello. Usher looks up lovingly at his son as he smiles and stands up on...
Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Is 'Allowed to Express' Her Feelings After Vivienne Calls Childhood 'Not Normal'
Rosie O'Donnell seemingly understands where her daughter Vivienne is coming from. In a follow-up TikTok video, the L Word: Generation Q actress, 60, clarified some of the humor she used in her previous TikTok video, in which she responded to daughter Vivienne's claims of not having a "normal" childhood. "I...
'Seeking Sister Wife': Jennifer Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Girl with Nick in New Clip
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of the TLC show, Jennifer, 24, reveals that she is pregnant, expecting a baby girl with Nick, 38, and April, 36. "We have something to tell you. We're pregnant!" Jennifer excitedly announces in a confessional as Nick adds, "Jennifer's expecting. We got a bun in the oven here."
Hoda Kotb Is Joined by Daughters Hope and Haley for Surprise Birthday Concert by Walker Hayes
Hoda Kotb got to enjoy a special birthday surprise with her daughters by her side. The Today co-host, 57, was treated to a surprise by co-host Jenna Bush Hager and their team during Friday's episode of the show ahead of her birthday on Tuesday. First, Bush Hager gifted Kotb a...
Stephen Curry Gifts Daughter Riley New Sneakers from His Own Shoe Line for Her 10th Birthday
Stephen Curry has a special gift that's perfect for his 10-year-old daughter!. On Friday, the NBA star, 34, shared a video of him surprising daughter Riley, who turned 10 in July, with a pair of his shoe line's new sneakers. Steph walks up to Riley as she's eating in the kitchen and puts the shoe box on the counter.
Gina Neely Shares First Photos of Newborn Grandson Noah: 'My Little Hershey Kiss'
Gina Neely is introducing her grandson to the world!. The former Food Network star's daughter Spenser Lewis-Neely gave birth to her first child, a son named Noah Tayloe, on Aug. 2. And on Friday, Neely shared photos of the tiny tot on her Instagram page. "My little Hersey Kiss is...
