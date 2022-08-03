Read on northcountydailystar.com
Local organizations help ease record back-to-school costs
Families are expected to spend a record-breaking amount on back-to-school supplies and clothes this year.
thelog.com
A Really A-peeling Festival; Downtown Chula Vista Hosts Lemon Festival
CHULA VISTA— This festival has some zest. On Aug. 13, Downtown Chula Vista’s Third Avenue will play host to the 25th Annual Lemon Festival. The festival, which will run from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., is a tribute to the city’s agricultural history. In the 1920s,...
Group of 'San Diego Nice Guys' help others overcome financial emergencies
For more than 40 years, local businessmen have been helping families in need. ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons shows us how these "Nice Guys" use small donations to make a big difference
theresandiego.com
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
KPBS
Chula Vista has a new elementary school — and a new free meals program
As school districts across the county continue to open for the fall semester, there is excitement and uncertainty about being back on campus. Fahari L. Jeffers Elementary just opened in the Chula Vista Elementary School District, with 350 students on the Otay Ranch campus. It is named after a local legend.
thevistapress.com
2022 San Diego Festival of Arts
Del Mar, CA — The 2022 San Diego Festival of the Arts (www.sdfestivalarts.org) will return to San Diego Surf Sports Park in North San Diego (formerly the Del Mar polo fields) on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11. The festival moved permanently to the San Diego Surf Sports Park last year and has proved to be extremely successful. Guests and artists love its easy freeway access and ample convenient parking.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 5-7 – Ales & Art
Life is a cabaret, old chum, so why not stroll from stage to stage, booth to booth or brewer to brewer to enjoy music, art and sips this San Diego weekend?. Staycations are a thing this expensive summer, so dip into others cultures with:. Tiki Oasis, touted as the world’s...
Handel’s Preparing Downtown Oceanside Location
Popular Ice Cream Chain Putting Final Touches on Latest North County Spot
News 8 KFMB
San Diego Soul Food Fest in City Heights
Saturday, August 6 in City Heights from 11am-3pm San Diego Soul Food will feature delicious soul food from across the region. Visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/san-diego.
What is that castle-like building off I-5?
You might have called it "Disneyland" growing up. You can't go inside, but you can explore the grounds.
San Diego Unified sues cities over the old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District has filed a lawsuit against National City and La Mesa to try and get the cities to pay to clean an old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School. CBS 8 first reported the district's plans to pursue legal action last...
eastcountymagazine.org
ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER
August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
San Diego pizza restaurant on the brink of closing after 68 years
Venice Pizza House, a family business, thought they'd have to close their doors. They're giving one final try first, though.
Coast News
Vista school board advances upgrades for Bobier Elementary
VISTA – School board trustees have moved forward with a plan to use Measure LL facility bond funds for much-needed upgrades at Bobier Elementary School. In 2018, voters approved a $247 million bond initiative to repair and upgrade classrooms across the district. The Vista Unified School District board has already committed $128 million of those funds to various projects, leaving approximately $120 million for the board to decide how to spend.
Designated parking site for homeless opening in East County
A designated safe parking site for individuals experiencing homelessness is set to open in East County in August, San Diego County representatives said Friday.
NBC San Diego
Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm
It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
NBC San Diego
Decades-Themed Free Roller Skating Nights Are Back at Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego
Roller skaters decked out in bell bottoms, chevron prints and love beads will be grooving to the Bee Gees and taking over a block of the Gaslamp Quarter this Sunday -- and every Sunday until the end of September for Gaslamp Skate Sundays. The events takes place on 5th and...
sandiegodowntownnews.com
At 78 years old, Hob Nob Hill is new again
One of San Diego’s oldest and most cherished restaurants has been reborn. If you haven’t set foot into Hob Nob Hill since Covid reared its menacing head in early 2020, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. The restaurant, which doubles as a bakery, was given one of...
County giving away free backpacks, school supplies: Here’s what to know
On Aug. 13, Child Support Services is planning to give away backpacks and school supplies to families in need, San Diego County representatives said.
