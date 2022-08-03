ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Comments / 0

Related
theresandiego.com

Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
San Marcos, CA
Society
City
San Marcos, CA
thevistapress.com

2022 San Diego Festival of Arts

Del Mar, CA — The 2022 San Diego Festival of the Arts (www.sdfestivalarts.org) will return to San Diego Surf Sports Park in North San Diego (formerly the Del Mar polo fields) on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11. The festival moved permanently to the San Diego Surf Sports Park last year and has proved to be extremely successful. Guests and artists love its easy freeway access and ample convenient parking.
DEL MAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Youth Programs#Charity#1 Positive Place#The Boys Girls Club#Mobile Wellness Unit
eastcountymagazine.org

ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER

August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Coast News

Vista school board advances upgrades for Bobier Elementary

VISTA – School board trustees have moved forward with a plan to use Measure LL facility bond funds for much-needed upgrades at Bobier Elementary School. In 2018, voters approved a $247 million bond initiative to repair and upgrade classrooms across the district. The Vista Unified School District board has already committed $128 million of those funds to various projects, leaving approximately $120 million for the board to decide how to spend.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm

It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegodowntownnews.com

At 78 years old, Hob Nob Hill is new again

One of San Diego’s oldest and most cherished restaurants has been reborn. If you haven’t set foot into Hob Nob Hill since Covid reared its menacing head in early 2020, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. The restaurant, which doubles as a bakery, was given one of...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy