Taco Bell Is Bringing Back The Mexican Pizza – Here’s When You Can Get Yours

McDonald's Menu Adds Two Items that You Really Want to Try
Fast-food chains want to find that elusive new menu item that gets the public talking, becomes a social media sensation and ultimately sells out making its eventual return an even bigger event. That's why Restaurants Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King tries so many...
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
The Horrifying Reason A Texas Taco Bell Was Just Sued
Like other big restaurant chains, Taco Bell has had its fair share of scandals. One of these scandals, per The Daily Meal, involved accusations that Taco Bell's beef was not actually beef. Taco Bell's "seasoned beef" has actually come under fire several times since the first claims in 2011, but thankfully, sample testing has laid that particular allegation to rest.
KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years
The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
NBC News
Watch: Video shows Taco Bell employee pouring scalding water on two customers in Dallas
NBC News obtained an edited compilation of surveillance video from the plaintiffs' attorneys of an incident at a Taco Bell in Dallas. The footage captured the moment a Taco Bell employee poured scalding hot water on two customers in Texas, according to a lawsuit.July 23, 2022.
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No Notice
The closures will impact locations in several states. All are expected to reopen by year’s end. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Riverbender.com, BND.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.
Taco Bell Menu Loses Beloved LTO (Could It Pull a Mexican Pizza?)
Taco Bell has gotten an awful lot of publicity for its shenanigans involving the Mexican Pizza. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report fast-food chain removed the item from its menu for pandemic-related reasons (so it said) then returned it this summer only to have it sell out due to what the company has framed as unexpectedly high demand.
Food Beast
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza Will Finally Become a Permanent Menu Item This Fall
Back in September 2020, Taco Bell announced that their wildly popular Mexican Pizza would be removed as a menu option. Hoping to offer a more efficient restaurant experience, the franchise giant also pulled another dozen items two months prior. Fans of Taco Bell are used to these sudden menu changes...
I tried Taco Bell’s new Milk Bar dessert and it’s the summer staple I didn’t know I needed
TACO Bell and Milk Bar is the collab I didn’t know I needed. The two companies have come together in an unexpected twist to create the Strawberry Bell Truffle. I’ll be honest, when I first heard about Taco Bell making a truffle I thought, stick to what you’re good at.
Taco Bell opened its highly anticipated 2-story, 4-lane drive-thru in Minnesota in June. Another is already being planned.
Taco Bell COO Mike Grams said that the franchisees behind Defy already have a setting in mind for the next location of the concept.
Pizza Hut Goes Beyond Pizza with New Menu Items
Pizza Hut (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report, famous for its delicious pizza combinations like Pepperoni Pan Pizza and Large Edge Works Pizza (both the most ordered items), announced on July 27, 2022 that it will be releasing new menu items. Some will be sold domestically in the United States and some globally in Australia. Regardless of where these items will be released, they are undoubtedly unique from what the brand typically offers.
Popculture
Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Item to Permanent Menu
The days of longing for the return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza will soon be a thing of the past. The fan-favorite Mexican-style fast food chain is set to bring the hit dish back to menus later this year, but this time, it won't be disappearing from the menu. The Mexican Pizza will now be on Taco Bell's permanent menu!
Taco Bell Brings Back a Well-Loved Menu Item Nationwide
Taco Bell has no off season. While its fast-food rivals slow down their new menu items during the summer months or limit them to season specific specials likes Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report Summer Strawberry Salad, Taco Bell seems to bring out new ideas every few weeks.
Eater
New Mexican Restaurant Full of Eggy Breakfast Tortas Opens in Blackland
This summer, a new fast-casual counter-service Mexican street food spot with tortas opened in the Blackland neighborhood. La Plancha debuted on 1701 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 101 on July 1. La Plancha’s tortas — Mexican sandwiches served on bolillo buns — include the La Tejana layered with...
Thrillist
Crispy Chicken Tacos at Taco Bell Are Buy One, Get One Free Right Now
Rejoice. Taco Bell is queuing up even more cheap meal deals. For the next two weeks, you can get BOGO Crispy Chicken Tacos. The chain has been slashing prices on its fan-favorite menu items since June, and now that includes a deal on Crispy Chicken Tacos. Between now and August 14, loyalty rewards members can score buy one, get one free tacos.
Popculture
Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut Plot Special Items and Deals to Win Back Customers
Tacos, pizza, and fried chicken will always be popular, but Americans don't always get them from Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC. Yum Brands Inc., the parent company of all three, is hoping to reverse a downturn by offering more new items and promotional deals. The company shared weak numbers in its second quarterly earnings report for 2022 on Wednesday.
Klondike’s Choco Taco is returning to shelves after backlash
Fans have not seen the last of Klondike’s Choco Taco. The Unilever-owned ice cream novelty brand has revealed that it is looking to bring back its beloved Choco Taco just days after facing backlash from consumers over its decision to discontinue the product. “We know this is disappointing –...
CBS News
Additional Ready Dough Pizza products recalled
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A recall alert is being reissued to modify the number of pizza products included in an original recall. The recall affects Ready Dough Pizza products. The newest recall, issued on July 29, expanded the recall to include 1,423 pounds of additional Ready Dough Pizza products. The Food Safety and Inspection Service identified additional types of pizza products in commerce that fall within the scope of this recall, including pizza products containing pepperoni, ham, bacon, and chorizo, according to a press release.
Thrillist
Get a Free Taco Bell Quesadilla or Little Caesars Pizza from DoorDash This Week
DoorDash previously announced that it will run five straight week of deals for DashPass members throughout late July and August. Those deals are continuing this week with offers from Taco Bell and Little Caesars headlining the week's deals. From August 4 to 10, you can grab a free quesadilla at Taco Bell or a free pizza at Little Caesars if you hit order minimums and are a DashPass member.
