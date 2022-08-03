Grant Elementary School teacher Angela Keierleber honored as Extraordinary Educator

Read on iecn.com
The event was held on the grounds of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, which turned its parking lot into a one-stop-shop for students and their families.
Fontana Herald News
Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, will help local students prepare for the new school year by providing them with free backpacks filled with school supplies. On Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 8 a.m., all Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets store locations...
Valley parents will soon be sending their kids back to in-person learning, but do they need to vaccinate their student before classes start? "It's definitely a concern if it becomes a mandate for schools," said local parent Nancy who has a five-year-old son starting kindergarten."As far as going into the new year, I'm excited that The post Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines appeared first on KESQ.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Standing regally in the middle of a bucolic campus and bathed in white is the Redlands High School Girls Gymnasium. Completed in December 1936, the edifice is a testament to a bygone era. It conjures images of girls in long dresses dribbling the ball three times (and no more) before passing. That was decades before the shot clock, the 3-point shot, and Title IX.
The parents of an 8-year-old special-needs child who died in 2017 less than a week after falling out of his chair in class have settled their negligence/wrongful death suit with the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District, attorneys in the case told a judge Tuesday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge...
iecn.com
Redlands Mayor Paul Barich joined Shangri-La Industries and Step Up on Second Street Thursday, Aug. 4, to break ground on the former Good Nite Inn, creating 99 units of supportive housing for the City’s most vulnerable population. This collaborative partnership represents a significant investment in new housing and service options as part of the City’s commitment to tackling the homelessness crisis.
iebusinessdaily.com
A freestanding building in Corona will be home to a Montessori School. The structure, at 4180 Green River Road, was bought for $2.8 million by an Inland Empire investor who wished to remain anonymous, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was an Orange County investor...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont Deputy City Manager Christina Taylor told city council during its Aug. 2 meeting that there are applications in the pipeline of investors hoping to add 30 million square feet of warehousing and logistics space within the city’s manufacturing zone, south of State Route 60, as well as in the surrounding “sphere of influence.”
An online petition calling for Orange County Animal Care to resume public visits without appointments is gaining momentum.
NBC Los Angeles
The Children's Hospital of LA announced that they are looking for a full-time baby cuddler, according to a press release. The new position will be a part of its baby cuddler-program, Koala Corps, which is a program that was designed to support critical newborn infants by holding and cuddling them.
iebusinessdaily.com
San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
claremont-courier.com
COURIER Distribution Manager Tom Smith came across this noose at 6:30 a.m. this morning while walking the Thompson Creek Trail just southwest of Pomello Dr., in Claremont. There was no evidence of foul play or a struggle, Smith said. Claremont police say they did not receive any calls for service regarding the grim find.
thedesertreview.com
RIVERSIDE – Riverside County hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore, the first major project for the Riverside County northern portion of the Salton Sea, according to a recent press release. The Riverside...
dallasexaminer.com
Recently, the California Department of Justice released a report which showed that African Americans are the greatest victims of hate crimes in the state. This is not surprising since we have always been the victims of hate crimes, with law enforcement seeking to underreport for fear of looking bad. At the writing of this editorial, there are more than 42 active investigations of shootings by law enforcement personnel in the state of California. This fact came to light recently as the San Bernardino Police Department attempted to avoid an investigation of the shooting of Rob Adams, who was shot 7 times in the back on July 16.
precinctreporter.com
At about a half million dollars each, the 95 homes coming to the Westside are expected to breathe new life into Medical Center Drive, representing the kind of upscale development not seen in the community for decades. Councilwoman Kim Calvin said the new housing development will bring more revenues to...
A Garden Grove woman is speaking out after charges were announced against a man the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said posed as a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures. The woman, who goes by Monica, said she wanted a touch-up in May and found Dr. Elias Renteria on Google. “A week later, I couldn’t […]
sbcity.org
The San Bernardino City Council, in partnership with the City of Rialto, has approved a contract for street improvements on Pepper Avenue between Mill Street and Base Line Street. The contract, awarded on August 3rd to Hillcrest Construction, Inc. of Corona, CA in the amount of $5,553,697, will encompass a two-mile section of roadway that spans both cities and two San Bernardino City Council wards (3 and 6).
z1077fm.com
On Tuesday (August 2), Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California over the spread of monkeypox. Los Angeles County quickly followed suit, declaring their own state of emergency. Though cases of the disease have been confirmed in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, neither government body has yet to declare an emergency. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 1000 cases of monkeypox in California.
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
