Atlantic City, NJ Continues To Receive Millions In Federal Funding

Murphy signs costly auto insurance law that will affect 1.1M N.J. drivers
More than 1 million New Jersey drivers will likely pay more to insure their vehicles after Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a controversial bill into law. The measure will hike the minimum amount of liability insurance in the Garden State from its current $15,000 coverage to $25,000 beginning in 2023, and a minimum of $35,000 starting in 2026. Industry officials said about 1.1 million drivers will pay roughly $125 more each year.
Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
Gov. Murphy signs package of bills targeting predatory financial practices
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed three bills protecting New Jersey consumers from predatory financial practices. These new laws include measures that will toughen New Jersey’s antitrust laws. “New Jersey consumers are the heartbeat of our state’s economy and it is imperative that we protect them...
New Jersey Now Has A Criminal Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
From the Desk of Matt Platkin, New Jersey Attorney General TRENTON – Acting Attorney General...
Arresting illicit weed sellers repeats our drug war mistakes | Editorial
New Jersey is creating a legal marketplace for cannabis, a welcome change after generations of the pointless war on weed. But as we move into this brave new world, the illicit operators are still with us, often selling products at lower cost to customers who have known them for years.
Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators
New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
The Greatest Model Railroad Set In New Jersey Is Right Near The Jersey Shore
It's no secret that I love trains. I have my dad to thank for that, he's a model railroader and also an avid train watcher. Ever since I was a little kid we'd go to different train stations, train yards, or even just train tracks and watch the trains pass us by.
State gets temporary stay in paying out millions to Atlantic County
The state will have at least three more weeks before it has to pay the more than $2.3 million it allegedly owes Atlantic County.. Superior Court Judge Michael Blee handed the county a multimillion-dollar win last week, giving the state five days to pay $2,362,500 it owes as part of the Casino PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes. That deadline is today.
Some of the most polluted and toxic sites in NJ now have new life
The United States Environmental Protection Agency makes distinctions between redeveloping lands that have been designated as Superfund areas, and other contaminated sites such as brownfields. For the former, there are nearly 60 sites in New Jersey that have cleared a certain level of remediation to be declared safe for reuse,...
Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation
New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ
A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
N.J. commission proposes licensing requirements for weed delivery
New Jersey is one step closer to allowing weed delivery and other cannabis-related services. This week, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission, or CRC, proposed several amendments to existing weed regulations — including licensing procedures for delivery, distribution, and wholesale businesses. The public will have about two months to comment...
Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ is getting a new ride
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
N.J. is offering up to $4K to help you buy an electric car. Here’s what you need to know.
Thinking about buying an all-electric car but still on the fence?. Millions of dollars have already gone out the door to help get New Jersey drivers behind the wheel of electric vehicles since Gov. Phil Murphy last month announced a $60 million program to entice people to buy them. But...
Is it illegal in NJ to drive while barefoot?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
Somerset and Burlington Republicans look to regain lost ground in 2022
The recent history of the Somerset and Burlington County Republican parties can be summarized in two simple sentences. When Donald Trump took office as president in 2017, they each held every single county office. Today, they hold none. It’s not exactly a new analysis to point out Trump’s deleterious effect...
The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey – 2022 Edition
Steak is synonymous with success. When someone is celebrating a major milestone or achievement, they go to a restaurant and order a big, juicy steak. But the only way to get a truly exceptional steak is to visit a dedicated steakhouse. That’s why Best of NJ is putting together a list of The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey.
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
Jersey Proud: Medford Lakes Canoe Carnival
Residents spend months working on the elaborate floats. People pack the lakefront to watch the spectacle. It goes back to 1931.
Plenty of ideas on how N.J. should spend $1B in leftover federal aid
About $1 billion remains in the state’s pot of federal coronavirus relief aid, and the state is looking for ideas on how to spend it. There’s no shortage of suggestions of ways state officials should disburse the unallocated American Rescue Plan funds: hazard pay, increasing funding for public schools, rental assistance, business grants.
