Read on communityimpact.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See Biggest Tax Rate Reduction As Part of Budget ProposalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Local Creamery Plano now open on Preston Road
Local Creamery Plano offers ice cream cones, sundaes and more. (Courtesy Local Creamery Plano) Ice cream shop Local Creamery Plano opened July 14 at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. 598, Plano. The shop is locally owned by Lane and Brooke Bauer and serves treats such as ice cream sandwiches, cones and sundaes with vegan and dairy-free options available. On Aug. 6, the business will host a grand opening celebration starting at noon with live music, police cars and fire trucks, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly activities. https://www.facebook.com/localcreameryplano.
Plenty of Space to Stretch Out in This Plano Splurge Vs Steal
This week’s Splurge versus Steal takes us to Plano where you’ll two lovely homes that are similar in price but worlds apart in square footage. Here in Plano, you’ll typically find homes built in the eighties or nineties, depending on how far north you are. Hit SH 121 and you’ll be in the aughts — for both homes built and the glory days of those homeowners. But I’m getting off topic. Today we’re comparing an eighties and a nineties home as this week’s Splurge or Steal. So which do you prefer — the nineties two-story with updates or the eighties two-story with plenty of room to spare.
North Texas restaurants named on reports rankings of 100 best for a date in US
Dates, they can be nerve-wracking, and anxiety-inducing, but also filled with fun, love, and a heck of a good time.
These are the best places to get a root beer float in Dallas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has that childhood memory of trying a root beer float for the first time. This delicious drink/dessert is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. In celebration of this delectable drink, Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, “It’s National Root Beer Float...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chick-fil-A now open in Lewisville
Chick-fil-A officially opened a new Lewisville location at 1201 W. Main St. on Aug. 4. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) Chick-fil-A officially opened a new Lewisville location Aug. 4. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 3. The new restaurant has drive-thru service and is located at 1201 W. Main St. Chick-fil-A is known for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries as well as chicken strips, chicken nuggets, salads and milkshakes. 972-353-3000.
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
These are the best spots to eat oysters in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
However you want to say it, "The world is your oyster," or, "The world's mine oyster," treat life as it is your oyster; pry it open gulp it down, and enjoy!
The Ultimate Party Pad Just Hit The Market in Fort Worth
Dave Perry-Miller’s Lance Blann is a man with a plan. And yes, I did resist every urge to add double n’s to man and plan. His latest listing is the ultimate mancave, assembled piece by piece over the past few years. The wildest part? It’s set in the middle of an otherwise average neighborhood in Fort Worth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas restaurant holds strict dress code, doesn't allow cell phones
There is a landline available.
Dallas’ The Salty Donut: Where you can get ‘a really freakin good donut’
Who doesn't love coffee and donuts? This iconic breakfast pairing has been fueling America for years and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon.
New self-care establishment opens in Frisco
Chill Joy offers new customers free access to its services for a week. (Courtesy Chill Joy) A new self-care establishment opened at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 106 in Frisco. Chill Joy offers next-generation massage and meditation services with high-end massage chairs and curated mediation and wellness content, co-owner Tim Hicks said in an email. Chill Joy’s services are offered on a membership basis, Hicks said. New customers can enjoy a free week of unlimited access.
Body 2.0 Beauty Bar now open in Lakewood
Body 2.0 Beauty Bar opened in lower Greenville in mid-July. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Body 2.0 Beauty Bar opened in lower Greenville on July 17. The beauty salon is located at 1904 Greenville Ave., Dallas. Services offered at the salon include brow styling, body waxing, and lash and hair work. Booking for the Lakewood area location is available online and can be found on the Body 2.0 Beauty Bar website. 972-685-3000. www.body20beautybar.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Texas Restaurant Wants You To Check Your Prized Possession At The Door
"If you can't possibly deal without your phone for two hours, this is not the place for you."
Texas Star Cafe opens in Flower Mound
Texas Star Cafe, now open in Flower Mound, offers sweet and savory food options. (Courtesy Texas Star Cafe) Texas Star Cafe opened in July in Flower Mound, according to the town. The restaurant is located at 1901 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 180. The cafe offers breakfast and lunch food with a mix of sweet and savory options. Its offerings include French toast, omelets, fried steak and Tex-Mex dishes. 214-513-9959. www.txstarcafe.com.
These are the best places to get watermelons in Dallas
Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.
Highland Village resident makes easy transition into real estate
For more than two decades, Chandra Linquist helped people breathe easier as a respiratory therapist. It is with that same passion that she now finds people their dream homes. The longtime Highland Village resident changed careers in September 2020 in the midst of the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic while working at Medical City Lewisville.
The Daily South
How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas
Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
dmagazine.com
For Sale: 56-foot Oceangoing Sailboat. Must Take Delivery in East Dallas.
The novelist Harry Hunsicker first wrote about the Whitmar for D Magazine in 2006. At that point, a guy named Jim Benge had been building his dream sailboat for about eight years. He had no previous boat building experience, which is maybe why he started building a 56-foot sailboat inside an East Dallas warehouse whose door wasn’t big enough to accommodate the vessel.
Cloud 9 Boutique now open in Lewisville's Music City Mall
Cloud 9 Boutique is now open in Lewisville's Music City Mall. (Courtesy Cloud 9 Boutique) Cloud 9 Boutique opened inside Music City Mall in Lewisville on July 31, according to owner Dorothy Smith. The store is located on the lower level of the mall in Suite 1192. Cloud 9 Boutique offers everyday high-end fashion for women of all shapes and sizes. The store is primarily geared toward women ages 18-50. 469-802-8672. www.mcmlewisville.com/properties/cloud-9-boutique.
murphymonitor.com
Grocery store, food truck park approved
The Murphy Planning and Zoning Commission held two public hearings and considered a site plan during the Monday, July 25, meeting. The first public hearing was to amend the Murphy Marketplace planned development to permit a grocery store. Director of Community and Economic Development Jared Mayfield said the planned development...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0