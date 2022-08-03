ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Creamery Plano now open on Preston Road

Local Creamery Plano offers ice cream cones, sundaes and more. (Courtesy Local Creamery Plano) Ice cream shop Local Creamery Plano opened July 14 at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. 598, Plano. The shop is locally owned by Lane and Brooke Bauer and serves treats such as ice cream sandwiches, cones and sundaes with vegan and dairy-free options available. On Aug. 6, the business will host a grand opening celebration starting at noon with live music, police cars and fire trucks, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly activities. https://www.facebook.com/localcreameryplano.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt

Plenty of Space to Stretch Out in This Plano Splurge Vs Steal

This week’s Splurge versus Steal takes us to Plano where you’ll two lovely homes that are similar in price but worlds apart in square footage. Here in Plano, you’ll typically find homes built in the eighties or nineties, depending on how far north you are. Hit SH 121 and you’ll be in the aughts — for both homes built and the glory days of those homeowners. But I’m getting off topic. Today we’re comparing an eighties and a nineties home as this week’s Splurge or Steal. So which do you prefer — the nineties two-story with updates or the eighties two-story with plenty of room to spare.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chick-fil-A now open in Lewisville

Chick-fil-A officially opened a new Lewisville location at 1201 W. Main St. on Aug. 4. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) Chick-fil-A officially opened a new Lewisville location Aug. 4. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 3. The new restaurant has drive-thru service and is located at 1201 W. Main St. Chick-fil-A is known for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries as well as chicken strips, chicken nuggets, salads and milkshakes. 972-353-3000.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CandysDirt

The Ultimate Party Pad Just Hit The Market in Fort Worth

Dave Perry-Miller’s Lance Blann is a man with a plan. And yes, I did resist every urge to add double n’s to man and plan. His latest listing is the ultimate mancave, assembled piece by piece over the past few years. The wildest part? It’s set in the middle of an otherwise average neighborhood in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New self-care establishment opens in Frisco

Chill Joy offers new customers free access to its services for a week. (Courtesy Chill Joy) A new self-care establishment opened at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 106 in Frisco. Chill Joy offers next-generation massage and meditation services with high-end massage chairs and curated mediation and wellness content, co-owner Tim Hicks said in an email. Chill Joy’s services are offered on a membership basis, Hicks said. New customers can enjoy a free week of unlimited access.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Body 2.0 Beauty Bar now open in Lakewood

Body 2.0 Beauty Bar opened in lower Greenville in mid-July. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Body 2.0 Beauty Bar opened in lower Greenville on July 17. The beauty salon is located at 1904 Greenville Ave., Dallas. Services offered at the salon include brow styling, body waxing, and lash and hair work. Booking for the Lakewood area location is available online and can be found on the Body 2.0 Beauty Bar website. 972-685-3000. www.body20beautybar.com.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Star Cafe opens in Flower Mound

Texas Star Cafe, now open in Flower Mound, offers sweet and savory food options. (Courtesy Texas Star Cafe) Texas Star Cafe opened in July in Flower Mound, according to the town. The restaurant is located at 1901 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 180. The cafe offers breakfast and lunch food with a mix of sweet and savory options. Its offerings include French toast, omelets, fried steak and Tex-Mex dishes. 214-513-9959. www.txstarcafe.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Daily South

How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas

Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
dmagazine.com

For Sale: 56-foot Oceangoing Sailboat. Must Take Delivery in East Dallas.

The novelist Harry Hunsicker first wrote about the Whitmar for D Magazine in 2006. At that point, a guy named Jim Benge had been building his dream sailboat for about eight years. He had no previous boat building experience, which is maybe why he started building a 56-foot sailboat inside an East Dallas warehouse whose door wasn’t big enough to accommodate the vessel.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cloud 9 Boutique now open in Lewisville's Music City Mall

Cloud 9 Boutique is now open in Lewisville's Music City Mall. (Courtesy Cloud 9 Boutique) Cloud 9 Boutique opened inside Music City Mall in Lewisville on July 31, according to owner Dorothy Smith. The store is located on the lower level of the mall in Suite 1192. Cloud 9 Boutique offers everyday high-end fashion for women of all shapes and sizes. The store is primarily geared toward women ages 18-50. 469-802-8672. www.mcmlewisville.com/properties/cloud-9-boutique.
LEWISVILLE, TX
murphymonitor.com

Grocery store, food truck park approved

The Murphy Planning and Zoning Commission held two public hearings and considered a site plan during the Monday, July 25, meeting. The first public hearing was to amend the Murphy Marketplace planned development to permit a grocery store. Director of Community and Economic Development Jared Mayfield said the planned development...
MURPHY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

