Got a Confession to Make? Rare Catholic Confessional for Sale in Rome

Self-claimed Jesus Christ and Mary MagdaleneDivine Truth/ WIKI CC-BY-3.0 Not every day do you hear that the Messiah, Jesus Christ, is here on earth with us, living and thriving in the 21st century. But, while it might be too much to take in, AJ Miller and his wife Mary Luck believe that Mr. Miller is Jesus Christ himself while his wife Mary is none other than Mary Magdalene herself.

3 HOURS AGO