Drought Monitor Update
DES MOINES, Iowa—The U.S. Drought Monitor this week shows an increase in dry conditions in Iowa. The extreme drought area in Northwest Iowa remains unchanged while the area identified has having severe drought conditions had a slight increase as did the area that’s abnormally dry. The largest increase is in the moderate drought area which now covers almost 30% of the state.
Beach Advisories Increase This Week
DES MOINES, Iowa—The Iowa Environmental Council Weekly Water Watch report shows that the number of beaches at state parks. The actual testing of the water is conducted by the Iowa DNR. 10 Beaches with an E. coli-related Advisory:. Backbone Beach (Dundee, Delaware County, IA)*. Beed’s Lake Beach (Hampton, Franklin...
