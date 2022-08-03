Proposal to eliminate funding requirement for Grand Rapids police won’t make November ballot

Read on www.mlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
To The Point: Battle to control State Senate
“To The Point" episode for the weekend of Aug. 6, 2022.
Voters defund West Michigan library amid campaign against LGBTQ materials
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Voters in a fast-growing West Michigan township on Tuesday defunded their public library amid a campaign against LGBTQ materials on the shelves. Officials with Patmos Library in Jamestown Township say the library’s future is now uncertain after voters shot down the operating millage renewal and increase on the Tuesday, Aug. 2, ballot.
Dems support for Gibbs could backfire ‘in a spectacular way,’ defeated U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer warns
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer on Sunday said a Democratic ad campaign to boost support for John Gibbs in the Republican primary for a West Michigan congressional seat could backfire “in a spectacular way” in the November election. “It’s a dangerous strategy,” Meijer said,...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seminole Road reconstruction to resume soon in Norton Shores
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The second and final phase of Seminole Road reconstruction in Norton Shores will begin by this fall. The project will include new road and curbs, sidewalk installation and new light fixtures and benches.
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
Police find West Michigan man dead in the water at marina
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 59-year-old Marne man was found dead in the water late Saturday night at an Ottawa County marina. An immediate cause of the man’s death was not apparent, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded to a call shortly before midnight on...
Did A Grand Rapids Dispensary Troll The Chief Of Police?
The internet is a wonderful place where answers are just a few clicks away. It's also a place where you can troll people like the Grand Rapids Chief of Police. While scrolling through Twitter I saw a tweet that caught my eye. It was from Grand Rapids Chief of Police Eric Winstrom. He noticed that his 420th follow on Twitter was Pharmhouse Wellness which had him wondering if it was an accident or done on purpose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bridgemi.com
Upset over LGBTQ books, a Michigan town defunds its library in tax vote
A west Michigan public library may close after residents voted to defund it Tuesday. Voters are upset about LGBT-themed graphic novels in the library. Residents and library officials are now at a stalemate about what happens next. JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP—What started as a fight over an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel may end...
Democrat prevails in close primary fight for Muskegon County’s 87th state House seat
MUSKEGON, MI – Will Snyder is the apparent winner in a close Democratic primary race for the new 87th state House district in Muskegon County, according to unofficial results. Snyder beat Debra Warren by 223 votes in the four-way primary, according to results from the Muskegon County Clerk’s Office...
Kalamazoo County still intends to condemn family property inside park, despite dismissal of lawsuit
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — An ongoing disagreement between two families and Kalamazoo County over a plot of land inside Prairie View County Park has taken another turn. The county has voluntarily dismissed a condemnation lawsuit filed earlier this year based on a technicality, but according to county administrator Kevin Catlin, the condemnation effort is not over, and they expect to refile in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court soon.
WTOL-TV
What does a cannabis testing lab do? New Grand Rapids lab tells us
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new business is taking shape on the south side of Grand Rapids — a cannabis testing facility to make sure products are safe before being sold in Michigan stores. Hummingbird Labs will be the first African-American-owned cannabis testing lab in Michigan. While the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss issues proclamation honoring Cherry Health
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss has issued a proclamation honoring Cherry Health for its work in local health care.
John Gibbs celebrates primary election victory
One of the most high-profile races in this primary election in West Michigan was Peter Meijer and John Gibbs for the third congressional seat in parts of Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon Counties.
Fox17
Paw Paw man charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man suspected of deliberately setting fire to a Planned Parenthood location in Kalamazoo late last month has been charged. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 25-year-old Paw Paw resident Joshua Brereton broke through a fence on July 31 and lit the bushes outside the structure with combustible fuel and tossed a flaming log onto the roof.
WWMTCw
Plainwell youth football coach fired, South Haven plane crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Fire erupts outside of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood. The shrill of a fire alarm and the smell of smoke filled the air surrounding Kalamazoo's Planned Parenthood Sunday. A fire erupted outside of the healthcare clinic on...
mibiz.com
Convention/Arena Authority approves amphitheater agreement with Grand Action 2.0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority has unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with Grand Action 2.0 for the construction of an amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids. “This is a very important step in the amphitheater project,” Convention/Arena Authority Legal Counsel Richard Wendt said during the...
muskegon-mi.gov
City of Muskegon Zoning Ordinance Amendment: Reduction of Minimum Size
City of Muskegon Zoning Ordinance Amendment: Reduction of Minimum Size for houses from 850 ft2 to 550 ft2, and apartments from 650 ft2 to 375 ft2.
It’s Rent Pay Day! Grand Rapids is 6th Most Competitive Rent Market in the Country
Moving to Grand Rapids felt like I was on a track tournament to finding the perfect apartment. I felt like I was racing against every single person in Grand Rapids. Thankfully, I found a fantastic space that is close to work. On average, a single apartment has as many as...
UPMATTERS
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican Party has canceled its watch party event Tuesday over threats they say were made at party headquarters earlier in the morning. The MI GOP says ‘violent threats’ were made towards a female staff member at the party’s headquarters. Lansing...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
27K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 6