TV Series

ScreenCrush

‘Stranger Things’ Writers Debunk Rumor That Past Seasons Have Been Edited

In the past few weeks, there’s been a persistent rumor that the creators of Stranger Things are quietly editing past seasons of the show for a variety of reasons. It seems to have started with the Duffer brothers giving an interview about the show’s fourth season, where they acknowledged a minor continuity gaffe: Episode 2 was set on March 22, which an earlier season established as Will’s birthday. And yet no one on the episode acknowledge that fact. (Happy birthday Will, by the way.)
ScreenCrush

Everything New on Disney Plus in August

August is one of those months on Disney+. You’re getting a new Marvel TV series — She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, featuring Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s gamma-powered cousin — and a new Star Wars TV series — Andor, a prequel to Rogue One with Diego Luna reprising his role from that film. Plus there’s a new series of Marvel shorts too: I Am Groot featuring, well, you know.
ScreenCrush

Daredevil Officially Returning as Disney+ Series

He’s the Man Without Fear (of cancelation). When Disney launched its own streaming service, and Marvel consolidated all of its TV production under the same group that makes its movies, that seemed to spell the end for all the movies that Marvel had made for Netflix. All those series — Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders — were canceled, and the characters were never mentioned in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again.
ScreenCrush

‘Deadpool’ and ‘Logan’ Premiere on Disney+ Tomorrow

Disney+: The streaming home of wholesome family entertainment. Like, Cinderella. Or Doc McStuffins. Or Turning Red. Or ... wait, Deadpool? On Disney+? Wasn’t that movie rated R?. It sure was! So was Deadpool 2 (although they later did release a tamer PG-13-rated cut of that). But both of them...
ScreenCrush

‘I Am Groot’ Trailer: I Am Groot.

I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot? I am Groot I am Groot I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot! I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot? I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot.
TVLine

Mike Tyson Slams Hulu Over Upcoming Miniseries: 'They Stole My Life Story'

Click here to read the full article. Boxing champ Mike Tyson has made himself clear: He does not approve of Hulu’s upcoming limited series Mike. “Don’t let Hulu fool you,” he shared in a statement on Instagram. “I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.” But he didn’t stop there. He doubled-down in the caption, writing: “Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me.” — In a...
ScreenCrush

Jason Momoa Confirms Ben Affleck Will Be Appear in ‘Aquaman 2’

Jason Momoa recently shared a post on social media with a caption a lot of people are taking to mean Batfleck is back. For a long time, the future of the movie has been pretty up-in-the-air. The first Aquaman movie performed above the expectations of many, at a time when faith in the DCEU was at an all-time low. Production started on the film very shortly after the release of the first one, and it would seem that principal filming has been done since January of 2022.
ScreenCrush

Everything We Learned From the ‘Multiverse of Madness‘ Blu-ray

Remember that scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when Strange and America go hurtling through the multiverse? If you watch closely, you’ll see that they visit some familiar Marvel locales. In fact, the Blu-ray for Multiverse of Madness confirms that in fact one of the places they visit is the Savage Land, the famous spot in Antarctica that looks like a prehistoric jungle, complete with dinosaurs.
ScreenCrush

‘The Gray Man’ Has Massive Debut on Netflix

Given that Netflix just announced a sequel and a spinoff a few hours ago, this news is not very surprising. But now it’s official: The Gray Man is the top film on the streaming service. Globally, Netflix users watched 88.5 million hours of the film last week. The movie...
ScreenCrush

‘House of the Dragons’ Trailer: ‘Game of Thrones’ Is Back

A new Game of Thrones begins on HBO Max next month. House of the Dragon is the first of numerous Game of Thrones spinoffs to actually make it to television and streaming. The show is set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin‘s novels and the Game of Thrones TV series, and chronicles an earlier generation in the House Targaryen.
ScreenCrush

’80s and ’90s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

Nostalgia for the 1980s and 1990s is big business these days. Almost every major film franchise, TV revival, and action figure line is based on something that originated or was hugely popular during that time period. And it’s not hard to figure out why — everything today stinks. Things were a lot simpler and easier back then.
ScreenCrush

In 2014, Jordan Peele Tweeted About a Dream. In 2022, He Turned It Into ‘Nope’

The following post contains minor spoilers for Nope. The main story in Jordan Peele’s Nope is about a mysterious UFO terrorizing a horse ranch in Southern California. But that plot is informed by several flashbacks to the late 1990s, and a sitcom called Gordy’s Home! that takes its cues from television shows of that era like Full House and ALF. The show is about a suburban family in Florida who lives with a monkey.
ScreenCrush

Peter Jackson Plans Another Project With The Beatles

It took some four years for Peter Jackson to turn the raw footage from the documentary Let It Be into the three-part 2021 miniseries The Beatles: Get Back. But the length of the experience has apparently not diminished Jackson’s interest in the group or their world, as he’s now talking with the surviving members of the Fab Four about another project.
ScreenCrush

‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff ‘Madame Web’ Delayed to Fall 2023

Sony’s web of Spider-Man spinoffs will take a little longer to come together. The studio just shuffled their 2023 and 2024 release calendar, and among the moves they made, they pushed back their film version of Spider-Man ally Madame Web. The movie was scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on July 7, 2023. It will now debut instead on October 6, 2023. At the same time, a second as-yet-unannounced Sony/Marvel movie that been planned for October 6, 2023 got bumped back to October 6, 2023.
ScreenCrush

Watch the First Clip From New ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Series

Beavis and Butthead are making a triumphant return to the small screen. After the release of Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe, it was clear the world wanted more of the dim-witted duo. Mike Judge had been keeping his options open for a long time, pointing out that Beavis and Butthead was his favorite project he had ever worked on. He’d been considering bringing the characters back since at least 2018. In 2020, it was announced that a new series was in development, and in 2021, Do the Universe moved forward.
ScreenCrush

