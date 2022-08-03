Gov. Evers announces $14.1 million in ARPA funding for Wisconsin's behavioral health needs

Read on cbs58.com
Federal food aid in Wisconsin has evolved, but users still face decades-old barriers
Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories from people who ate the gelatinous orange substance. Today, federal food programs no longer rely on surplus dairy products to feed food-insecure Americans....
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
CBS 58
Gov. Evers grants 49 pardons, bringing total number to 603
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers announced another 49 pardons granted Friday, bringing his total number to 603. “It is one of the most rewarding parts of my job as governor to have the opportunity to grant a fresh start to folks who’ve made efforts to learn and grow from their past mistakes,” said Gov. Evers. “Forgiveness is an important value I know we all share as Wisconsinites, and I’m grateful for the Pardon Advisory Board for continuing to prioritize this work, giving folks second chances so they can continue their work giving back.”
CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Staff shortages continue to limit healthcare facilities in Wisconsin, but health administrators are hoping an online employment portal improves hiring process. SSM Health St. Clare Meadows Care Center staff is struggling to provide care for vulnerable community members in Baraboo who need it. ”We can’t take...
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
Wisconsin adds 1.8K new cases of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,575,065 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,237 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,575,0651,573,177 (+1,862) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,199 (64.6%)3,769,814 (64.6%) Fully...
COVID-19 Spread Rises in Brown, Door, Marinette Counties
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 spread in Brown, Door, and Marinette Counties has the CDC asking people to put masks on indoors again. Several other Northeast Wisconsin counties were listed in the “medium” category, where the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions. Outagamie,...
Northern Lightning provides military training in 30,000 cubic miles of Wisconsin airspace
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have been hearing more than just thunder coming from the sky lately. Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin is yet again hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level, joint training exercise that includes nearly 1,000 personnel from around 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units.
Reminders for voters before Wisconsin 2022 primary election on Aug. 9
There are only a few days until the Partisan Primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Here's what voters should know, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
CBS 58
Hiker becomes first woman to complete all 11 National Scenic Trails
HARTFORD MARSH, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Arlette Laan is a true trailblazer. She's believed to be the first woman to complete all 11 National Scenic Trails. Lann finished the feat by completing the Ice Age Trail in Wisconsin in July. Altogether, the trails make up about 19,000 miles. On CBS...
14 new Wisconsin State Fair foods, reviewed and ranked
There are 70 new foods in which you can indulge at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. But which ones are worth trying?. I spent the bulk of opening day working my way through a list of mostly reader-suggested foods, tasting every single one. I've ranked 14 of them from worst to best (14 being the worst) and included my tasting notes for your reading enjoyment.
COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin
SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts
WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Over time, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers....
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
Electric school busses arrive in Central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Electric school buses are coming to Central Wisconsin. Mid-State Truck Service debuted a line of electric school buses Thursday. The zero-emissions vehicles will be available for districts across the state, which could see fleets of up to 25 electric buses. Mid-State Truck also has installed a charging station to keep the vehicles running.
DNR investigates oil contamination in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating contaminated soil near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin.DNR officials said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company's Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland about a mile west of the reservation.Enbridge officials said they couldn't find a leak in the pipeline and believe the contamination was from a past discharge, according to the DNR. Agency staff have visited the site several times and haven't detected any additional petroleum odors or soil staining, department...
