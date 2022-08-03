ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Butte Miners power past Redmond in first-round win at regional tournament

BUTTE — The Butte Miners looked right at home during a first-round win at the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament in Vernal, Utah, on Friday. The Miners boasted two of their typical avalanche innings and hit two home runs in a 15-10 win over the Redmond SunWest A team from Redmond, Oregon.
Boulder Arrowhead 11-12 All-Stars enjoying successful summer

BILLINGS — It's been a very successful summer for the Boulder Arrowhead Little League All-Stars. In just the last few weeks, both the girls and boys 11-12 majors all-star teams have won state and advanced to regionals in California. For these young kids, it's a dream come true. “It...
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
UPDATE: Matt Staff Fire Near Helena Held to 1900 Acres

HELENA - DNRC, the Forest Service and volunteer firefighters from across the Helena Valley responded to a fire that began Thursday near Helena, and has been dubbed the Matt Staff Fire. a large air tanker and four helicopters are also on scene. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but it was pushed eastward by gusty winds. Homes along the west shore of Canyon Ferry Lake were evactuated. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire became less active overnight, but a recorded report this morning said it is still an active situation, and evacuations are still in place.
Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations

The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
Matt Staff Road fire continues to burn west of Canyon Ferry Lake

OA wildland fire that ignited about five miles east of East Helena Thursday has grown to 1,538 acres with no containment as of Friday. The Lewis and Clark and the Broadwater County Sheriff’s offices said Friday night they have lifted all evacuation orders that were in place due to the Matt Staff Road fire. The areas surrounding the fire will remain closed to the public and are open to local residents only.
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction

These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?

These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
Firefighters make progress on Matt Staff, Elmo fires

Firefighters are working to contain the Matt Staff Fire burning east of Helena. The fire broke out in a grassy area off Highway 12 Thursday afternoon. The fire has burned over 1,500 acres and is still active but suppressed, according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff. Evacuations remain in...
