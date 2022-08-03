HELENA - DNRC, the Forest Service and volunteer firefighters from across the Helena Valley responded to a fire that began Thursday near Helena, and has been dubbed the Matt Staff Fire. a large air tanker and four helicopters are also on scene. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but it was pushed eastward by gusty winds. Homes along the west shore of Canyon Ferry Lake were evactuated. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire became less active overnight, but a recorded report this morning said it is still an active situation, and evacuations are still in place.

