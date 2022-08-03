Read on www.montanasports.com
Butte Miners power past Redmond in first-round win at regional tournament
BUTTE — The Butte Miners looked right at home during a first-round win at the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament in Vernal, Utah, on Friday. The Miners boasted two of their typical avalanche innings and hit two home runs in a 15-10 win over the Redmond SunWest A team from Redmond, Oregon.
Boulder Arrowhead 11-12 All-Stars enjoying successful summer
BILLINGS — It's been a very successful summer for the Boulder Arrowhead Little League All-Stars. In just the last few weeks, both the girls and boys 11-12 majors all-star teams have won state and advanced to regionals in California. For these young kids, it's a dream come true. “It...
On the bump: Early career choices panning out for Billings ace Brock Blatter
BILLINGS- Brock Blatter may be the best athlete in Billings that you don't know about. The pitcher from Billings Central was recently drafted by the Chicago Cubs, and in a couple weeks will head south to begin his collegiate career at the University of Alabama. When Brock Blatter was drafted...
Flooding severely changed Southern Montana rivers
Aside from the new channels in the river, there's also a long list of debris to keep an eye out for. And it's not just downed trees and boulders.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
UPDATE: Matt Staff Fire Near Helena Held to 1900 Acres
HELENA - DNRC, the Forest Service and volunteer firefighters from across the Helena Valley responded to a fire that began Thursday near Helena, and has been dubbed the Matt Staff Fire. a large air tanker and four helicopters are also on scene. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but it was pushed eastward by gusty winds. Homes along the west shore of Canyon Ferry Lake were evactuated. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire became less active overnight, but a recorded report this morning said it is still an active situation, and evacuations are still in place.
Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations
The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
Montana National Guard unit returns to Billings after Kuwait deployment
A very special homecoming at Billings Logan International Airport, with Montana National Guard soldiers returning after nearly a year long deployment.
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
Matt Staff Road fire continues to burn west of Canyon Ferry Lake
OA wildland fire that ignited about five miles east of East Helena Thursday has grown to 1,538 acres with no containment as of Friday. The Lewis and Clark and the Broadwater County Sheriff’s offices said Friday night they have lifted all evacuation orders that were in place due to the Matt Staff Road fire. The areas surrounding the fire will remain closed to the public and are open to local residents only.
Bear break ins continue in Red Lodge
The infamous bear burglar in Red Lodge has struck again this time breaking into the vehicle of Gary and Peggy Toombs.
Bear spends night in Red Lodge couple's car
After eight straight hours in a car, any of us may get a little cranky. So it was no surprise that the bear was more than eager to get out of Mike and Maria Pilati's vehicle.
Billings barber turns haircuts into art, mentors new barbers entering trade
406 Elite Barber has growing reputation for fresh haircuts with a unique twist. As the shop celebrates its second year in business, co-owner Marlon Joe reflects on the journey that got him here.
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?
These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
Firefighters make progress on Matt Staff, Elmo fires
Firefighters are working to contain the Matt Staff Fire burning east of Helena. The fire broke out in a grassy area off Highway 12 Thursday afternoon. The fire has burned over 1,500 acres and is still active but suppressed, according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff. Evacuations remain in...
Three Forks Airport ready for the 45th annual antique fly-in
Rare airplanes are buzzing over the Three Forks Airport today as pilots get ready for the 45th annual antique fly-in
CodeRED warning system growing in Yellowstone County
The system called CodeRED has been up and running in for about 3.5 years, but some residents still don't know about it.
Multi-Platinum Selling Country Music Star Will Perform at Billings Skate Park
The third "Summer Sounds" concert of 2022 was just announced for Downtown Billings, and this show will feature one of country music's hottest new stars performing at our skate park. Labor Day weekend will be a party in the Magic City on Saturday, September 3 when singer-songwriter Kip Moore brings...
Construction will have the Lincoln Rd. Interchange on I-15 closing overnight in August
HELENA, Mont. - Starting the evening of Sunday, Aug. 7, the northbound on and off ramps at the I-15 – Lincoln Road Interchange (Exit 200) will be closed overnight for ongoing construction. A 45-foot length restriction will be in place on the ramps starting Sunday. Overnight closures of these...
