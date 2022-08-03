Old Bill’s Fun Run 2022 giving season kicks off Aug. 12

Read on buckrail.com
SNAPPED: JH art fair goes on in the rain
JACKSON, Wyo. — Despite the rainy day, the 57th annual Jackson Hole Art Fair kicked off today at the Center for the Arts. The fair features professional local and national artists selling fine art and craft including ceramics, paintings, furniture, photography, and much more. Artists and exhibitors are selected through a blind jury process and invited to present their work to thousands of patrons over an extended weekend Friday through Sunday.
Lightning safety tips for recreating in the backcountry
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Tuesday, a backpacker was struck and killed by lightning in the Teton Wilderness. The incident has been called a “random accident” by Teton County Search and Rescue. The agency recently released more information and tips for what to do when in the backcountry...
Wine and dine with a view at The Rooftop Bar at The Cloudveil
JACKSON, Wyo. — Experience Jackson Hole from a new perspective. Poised above Town Square on the stunning rooftop, take in the sights and sounds of the season at Summer Evenings at The Rooftop Bar at The Cloudveil. With a rotating food and drink menu by The Bistro team, The Rooftop Bar at The Cloudveil is open to the public on select nights throughout the rest of summer.
Construction underway for high school’s new bleachers
JACKSON, Wyo. — Football season is almost here, and William T. McIntosh Stadium will have new bleachers for Bronco football fans to cheer from this fall. According to JH News and Guide, National Recreation Systems recommended building a new structure this summer after completing a review that found several code violations. The bleachers are scheduled for completion on Sept. 2, and will seat approximately 1,500 home and visitor spectators. Once the new bleachers are complete the existing bleachers will be taken down.
A first look at 119 N Agate, Victor ID
VICTOR, Id. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
Vehicle maintence facility to cost an additional $14.2 million
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Monday, The Jackson Town Council allocated additional funding for the new vehicle maintenance facility, a SPET item approved in 2019. According to the staff report, the project will now cost, $32,406,630, with a budget shortfall of $14,226,630. The project appeared on the 2019 SPET ballot...
Associate Attorney
Lubing, Gregory and Rectanus, LLC is seeking a skilled associate attorney to join our firm in Jackson, WY. Competitive salary with healthcare benefits included. Duties include legal research, drafting pleadings for submission in all Wyoming state and federal courts, communicating with clients, and assisting with cases at each stage of litigation. The position also entails administrative duties such as filing pleadings with the courts, maintaining/organizing paper and electronic files, and maintaining the firm’s calendar. Applicants must hold a Juris Doctor and either hold or will hold a license to practice law in Wyoming. Please send resumes and references to: [email protected]
Legal Assistant
Lubing, Gregory and Rectanus, LLC is hiring a full-time legal assistant for their busy general practice firm located in Jackson, WY. Competitive salary based on experience, with healthcare benefits included. Duties include assisting in drafting pleadings, corresponding with clients and other attorneys, organizing physical and electronic files, and assisting the attorneys with their schedules and caseloads. Experience in a legal practice setting preferred. Must be Microsoft Office and Dropbox proficient.
Locally heavy rain and isolated flash flooding possible on Friday and Saturday
JACKSON, Wyo. – A low-pressure system moving across the Northern Rockies is interacting with a significant influx of monsoonal moisture to result in a stretch of wet weather from Friday morning through Saturday night. Temperatures will also be cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the valley.
Experienced Litigation Attorney
Established Jackson, WY law firm seeking an experienced litigation attorney with 5+ years of experience. As a general practice firm, we handle civil litigation, criminal matters, insurance defense, personal injury, real estate and construction law, labor and employment law, and business law. The ideal candidate will have a commitment to providing exceptional client service, excellent writing skills, attention to detail, ability to draft complicated briefs, motions, and legal memoranda in a clear and concise manner. Wyoming bar license is required. Trial experience is a plus. Competitive salary based on experience with healthcare benefits provided. Potential to become equity partner. Please submit cover letter, resume, and references.
