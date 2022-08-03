Old Bill’s Fun Run 2022 giving season kicks off Aug. 12

JACKSON, Wyo. — Football season is almost here, and William T. McIntosh Stadium will have new bleachers for Bronco football fans to cheer from this fall. According to JH News and Guide, National Recreation Systems recommended building a new structure this summer after completing a review that found several code violations. The bleachers are scheduled for completion on Sept. 2, and will seat approximately 1,500 home and visitor spectators. Once the new bleachers are complete the existing bleachers will be taken down.

