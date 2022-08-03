Wiltshire boy with cerebral palsy gets dream accessible garden

Read on www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Chicken the cat scoops national award for helping autistic boy
A cat named Chicken, who is an anxiety-battling companion to an 11-year-old autistic boy, has scooped a national award. The 10-year-old moggy brings comfort and support to Elliot Abery from Thatcham in Berkshire. Chicken came top in the "Furr-ever Friends" category after being picked by a panel of judges, which...
PETS・
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pregnant Abbie Duggar, Joy-Anna and Katey Enjoy Lunch Date with Esther Bates: See Photos
Moms’ day out! 19 Kids and Counting alum Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and sisters-in-law Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) and Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) enjoyed a girls’ lunch date with Bringing Up Bates star Esther Bates (née Keyes). “God sure knew what I needed when...
The Hollywood Gossip
Carlin Bates Hospitalized With Serious Medical Condition; Fans Fear For Reality Star's Life
For 10 seasons, the Bates family of Tennessee starred in a WeTV reality show called Bringing Up Bates. The show was canceled in January, but the members of the Bates family are still popular and beloved figures on social media. So the news that 24-year-old Carlin Bates has been hospitalized...
Melissa McCarthy and Husband Ben Falcone Share 2 Beautiful Kids! Meet Daughters Vivian and Georgette
If there’s one thing Melissa McCarthy wouldn’t trade for the world, it’s her family! The beloved Bridesmaids star is married to her loving husband, Ben Falcone, and together they share two beautiful daughters, Vivian Falcone and Georgette Falcone. Melissa and the What to Expect When You’re Expecting...
Archie Battersbee: Mother vows to give son mouth-to-mouth if life support is removed
Archie Battersbee’s mother has said she is prepared to give her son mouth-to-mouth oxygen if his life support is removed. Hollie Dance, 46, made the pledge as Archie’s family escalated their battle to the High Court, appealing to judges to allow him to die in a hospice.The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, with a ligature around his on 7 April. His parents believe he had beem taking part in an online challenge. He has not regained consciousness since.Doctors treating the schoolboy for the last four months have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doctor Explains Rare C-Section Birth
A doctor has explained the work that goes into performing an 'en caul birth' - one of the most rare, yet miraculous forms of child-birth. The en caul birth, also known as a 'veiled birth', only occurs less than one in every 80,000 births, and many delivery doctors can go their entire careers without witnessing it.
Archie Battersbee: Hospital warns moving boy to hospice may ‘hasten’ his death
The hospital in care of a brain damaged 12 year-old boy on life support has said moving him to hospice care would likely hasten the deterioration in his condition.The family of Archie Battersbee have filed a last-minute bid to have him moved to die in a hospice, due to be heard on Thursday afternoon at the High Court. It comes after European Human Rights Court (EHRC) rejected a final plea from the family to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.Archie has been kept alive by ventilation and medication since he was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on...
Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew
Joanna Gaines can't believe how much her youngest baby has grown. On Thursday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a sweet side-by-side photo of her son Crew, 4. In the first photo, a sleeping infant Crew is wrapped in a pale blanket. On the right is a photo of Crew today, wrapped similarly in a blanket with his hair and the top half of his face peeking out.
BBC
RSPCA called in after puppies found near Fryerning
Twenty puppies were rescued after being found abandoned in a cage in a layby. They were found in Fryerning, in Essex, at about 15:00 BST on 29 July by a member of the public, who called the RSPCA which rushed them to a vet. Inspector Sian Ridley, from the charity,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HGTV
'Bargain Block' Realtor Shea Hicks-Whitfield Gives Birth to a Baby Boy
Bargain Block realtor Shea Hicks-Whitfield and her husband, Terry welcomed a baby boy named Beau James Whitfield, on July 29. Beau weighs 7 pounds, 15 ounces and is 20.5 inches long. “No matter how many books you read, or videos you may watch, you have to trust your journey, because...
dailyphew.com
This Adorable Dog Insists On Being A Part Of His New Baby Brother’s Newborn Photo Shoot And The Pictures Are Perfect
Bentley is a sweet Goldendoodle puppy that resides in College Park, Maryland, with his family (United States). Bentley just became a proud older brother after his parents welcomed a baby. The adorable puppy is quite serious about his new responsibilities as a big brother. He wants to spend as much...
BBC
Snowdonia: Student Christopher Wilson died after 1,300ft fall
A student died after falling 1,300ft in Snowdonia, an inquest has heard. Christopher Wilson, 18, of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July on Crib y Ddysgl. At an inquest opening in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, the coroner heard Mr Wilson was walking with his father when he fell down a hill, suffering "multiple substantial injuries".
dailyphew.com
Puppy Tied Outside A Building Makes An Impressive Transformation
Courtney Bowles’ father called her in the month of October with some weird news; it turned out that he had discovered a dog chained up outside of a building and needed her assistance. Courtney raced over immediately to check on him so she could assist because she has a...
PETS・
'Crying of Cuteness'—Identical Cats Cuddling on Bed Has People in Tears
The two cats can be seen snuggled cheek to cheek with each extending a protective paw out over their feline partner.
BBC
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
pethelpful.com
Rescued Miniature Horse Is Melting Hearts With His Whinny
Some of the most special, inspiring animals are rescues. Whether they're a dog, a cat, or--in this case--a miniature horse, a little love can go a long way in bringing out a critter's personality. For Flames to Hope Equine Assisted Services, who go by @flamestohope on TikTok, loving on animals...
dailyphew.com
Dog Rakes In Two Shy Kittens And Shows Them Love After Being Found
About a month ago, a pair of kittens, aged 10 to 12 weeks, were discovered in the backyard of a house in New York City. Rescuers had to use traps to catch the kittens because they were too timid to approach people. The kittens were eventually captured after much effort,...
Comments / 0