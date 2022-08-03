ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City Have Enquired About Udinese's Destiny Udogie

By Jake Mahon
 4 days ago

Manchester City have enquired about Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie as they ramp up their search for a new fullback, according to reports in Italy.

Udogie is one of the most highly regarded young fullbacks in Europe, having impressed in the Serie A at such a young age. The 19-year-old was loaned out to Udinese last season from Hellas Verona and the Udine natives opted to make his deal a permanent one following an outstanding 2021/22 campaign.

The youngster registered eight goal contributions in 35 games for Udinese in what represented his first full season in the Italian top flight. Udogie did play for Verona the season prior but his involvement was fairly infrequent, with all of the defender's minutes coming from substitute appearances in the 2020/21 season.

The young defender is now said to be attracting much interest after his breakthrough season in Italy. If Udogie were to be sold this window the Friulani will be set to earn a hefty profit on the Italy youth international, having only paid £3million to make his transfer a permanent one this window.

It appears City have been one of the many clubs eyeing the Italian. According to Di Marzio , the Sky Blues inquired about the left-back in the 'last few days', alongside Inter Milan and fellow Premier League club Brighton.

However, it seems that Tottenham are the closest to securing Udogie's services. The report states that Spurs are 'pushing hard' to reach an 'agreement' with Udinese for the youngster and that the London club have the 'strength and will' to seal the transfer.

If City's interest in the Italian is serious then they would need to step up their interest in Udogie quickly and table a formal bid, with Tottenham closing in on the left-back's signature. Spurs are yet to face any competition from other clubs in the form of an official bid, so a move to London seems the most likely outcome for Udogie this window.

City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

