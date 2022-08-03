Houston task force busts catalytic converter theft ring with $12M in stolen goods, and guns

Read on www.foxnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Related
Chase suspect shot, officer hurt following 40-mile chase, police say
HOUSTON — A chase suspect was shot by police after hitting an officer with his car, according to the Hitchcock Police Department. The chase started as an attempted traffic stop just after 1 a.m. in Hitchcock, according to Hitchcock PD Chief Wilmon Smith. According to Smith, the suspect then...
News Channel 25
Houston teens charged in capital murder: Police
HOUSTON — Police reported two teenagers are charged with capital murder after shooting two male adults early on Monday at a convenience store on10658 Monroe Road in Houston. The Houston Police Department said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, arrived around 1:35 a.m. in a black Nissan Altima where a white Mercedes Benz with the two male victims inside was parked in the store's lot. Police said Redmond exited the black car and entered the Benz, where surveillance video showed at least one was fired.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in front of boss’ home while picking up money in east Harris Co., HCSO says; 2 masked suspects wanted
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was reportedly shot multiple times in east Harris County while picking up money from his boss Saturday evening. According to deputies, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Victoria Street near Frankie just before 7 p.m. Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s...
Click2Houston.com
‘An ongoing issue’: Catalytic converter thieves target vehicles parked at Bush Airport lot, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating after reports of several catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at a Bush Intercontinental Airport parking lot. Jolie Fletcher told KPRC she parked her Toyota Land Cruiser at the Ecopark lot on JFK Boulevard for about two weeks while she was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man smashes woman's windshield with a dumbbell during suspected case of road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police are still investigating an apparent case of road rage that happened near Tidwell and the Hardy Toll Road on Sunday. A driver, who asked us not to use her name or show her face, says she was stopped at the intersection of Irvington and Tidwell near Sam Houston High School when she was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle.
News Channel 25
Texas officials seize various kinds of narcotics, weapons discovered at home
HOUSTON — Officials in Fort Bend county seized various drugs and weapons on July 25 at a residence, resulting in arrests. Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force arrested Terrance Kenyatta Potlow and Aliyah Desiree Romero on multiple charges relating to narcotics and weapons recovered at the 7800 block of Heather Harvest Way in Richmond.
Click2Houston.com
Woman randomly shot by suspect at SW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – A woman was randomly shot in the shoulder by a suspect who was reportedly shooting another man at an apartment complex in southwest Houston early Saturday, police said. According to Houston Police Lt. R. Willkens, the shooting was reported in the 10600 block of Beechnut Street at...
Woman hit by stray bullet during shootout at apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say
Investigators said a man was seen running through the apartment complex, chasing other men and shooting at them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
6 arrested, home condemned by fire marshal after drug bust in west Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to police. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near the Westheimer Rd. and Hillcroft Ave. intersection. Houston police said the driver was in a black Chevy Impala and collided with the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
HPD officer attempts to save fatal crash victim, police say
HOUSTON — One person is dead following a fiery single-car crash in north Houston, according to police. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Saunders Road and the Eastex Freeway underpass. Police said a man was driving northbound when he crashed head-on into a cement pillar underneath...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel 25
Houston father charged in death of 1-month-old child
HOUSTON — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon against a Houston man for the death of an infant at a motel on Katy Freeway. Police arrested the father, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson, for the death of his male 1-month-old baby. Police said the cause of death is pending verification from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Click2Houston.com
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver on Sam Houston Toll, constable says
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged after a road rage incident, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. Tayshee Jackson, 22, has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 4, deputies responded to a road rage incident in the...
Man in critical condition after being shot while picking up money from employer's home, HCSO says
A witness at the scene told HCSO that the 30-year-old victim was waiting outside for his boss before the shooting happened.
2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward
There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.
Toddler dies when cement truck crushes car after tumbling over Houston overpass
HOUSTON — A 22-month boy died Friday when a concrete mixing truck tumbled off a Houston overpass and landed on his family’s vehicle, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were four people in the Ford Expedition SUV -- a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins -- KHOU-TV reported.
'How do you sleep at night?' Hit-and-run suspect still free after Journee McDaniel's death
Investigators established Pedro Vargas Garcia as the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old. Police said he tried to report his truck stolen after the crash.
Click2Houston.com
‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Toddler killed after cement truck falls on top of family SUV identified; Mother launches GoFundMe page for funeral costs
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of a 22-month-old twin boy is planning their next steps as they prepare to lay the toddler, who was killed in a crash involving a cement truck, to rest. According to family members, the little boy’s name was Nicolas Resendiz. Police say...
Click2Houston.com
Woman grabbed, forced into residence by 1 of 3 chase suspects who led officers on pursuit in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Three arrests have been made after police say the suspects led them on a chase that ended in a crash involving a patrol vehicle. After the crash, one of the suspects grabbed a woman and forced his way into her residence to hide in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.
Fox News
775K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0