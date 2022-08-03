ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden signs executive order to collect data, cover travel expenses for women seeking abortions

By By Richie Malouf | The Center Square
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DU4hJ_0h3c4BvK00

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday to help cover travel expenses for women seeking an abortion.

In a meeting with the administration’s newly formed Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access Wednesday, Biden signed the order which directed the Health and Human Services Department to consider using funds, including Medicaid, to support women traveling out of state for abortion services.

“Today’s Executive Order builds on the first Executive Order that I signed last month to safeguard access to health care – including abortion care – that was ripped away,” Biden said on Twitter . “I told you I wouldn’t back down. That hasn’t changed.”

The order also directed the department to ensure healthcare providers comply with federal non-discrimination laws when offering such services and ordered it to collect data to measure the impact of the ruling on maternal health.

Critics quickly pushed back on the order.

“Our country is in a recession, Americans can’t afford gas or groceries, and yet all Joe Biden cares about is pushing his radical and unpopular late-term abortion agenda," said Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee Chairwoman. "Republicans will continue to fight for commonsense pro-life protections and the pocketbook issues that families care about.”

Critics also argued that the executive order violates the Hyde Amendment, legislation prohibiting any federal funds from being used on abortion, except when a mother’s life is at risk.

"Is no one else concerned that Biden's priority is to ensure children are dead instead of fed?" Students for Life said in a statement after the order was announced. "Where is the executive order on baby formula?"

The executive order comes a day after voters in Kansas voted to stop an amendment to the state constitution allowing further abortion restrictions in the state.

“I don’t think the Supreme Court or for that matter Congressional Republicans – who for decades have pushed their extremist agenda – have a clue about the power of American women,” Biden said on Twitter . “Last night in Kansas they found out.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"

Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy