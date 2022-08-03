ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

By Andrew Mark Miller
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
The Independent

Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski

Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on crash.Walorski and two members of her congressional staff died in the Wednesday afternoon crash in northern Indiana, along with the woman driving the other vehicle, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.The department’s initial account of the crash was that the car driven by Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana, crossed into the SUV’s path, but the office released a statement Thursday...
